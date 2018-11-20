12 Sex Positive Songs That Will Make You Feel So Confident In Your Own Desires

Everyone should feel comfortable being open about their bodies, sex, and sensuality. Sex can be a very personal thing, but contrary to what society may tell women, it’s definitely nothing to hide or be ashamed of. Luckily, the sex positive movement is encouraging more healthy and transparent dialogue about sex in its many facets. And music also has a big impact on how we view sexuality. Just take Lil Kim's debut album, Hard Core, which dropped 22 years ago. For a lot of listeners, it was the first time that they heard a woman delivering raunchy, unapologetic songs about sex. And in the years since, there have been plenty of other women in the world of Hip Hop and R&B who have followed Kim’s lead in being straight up about what they want sexually, when they want it, and how they want it done.

Through being being open and honest about sex, the artists on the list below have made music with the goal of having listeners feeling super confident with themselves and their sexual desires. These sex positive songs will hopefully make you want to be more open in your own life, and go after what you want sexually — no matter if society tells you to be ashamed.

1 "Girls Need Love," Summer Walker SummerWalkerVEVO on YouTube On her hit single “Girls Need Love,” Walker directly addresses the taboo surrounding women being open about their sexuality and desires. “Girls can’t never say they want it, girls can’t never say how,” she serenades. But this comes after she’s made her declaration, “I just need some dick, I just need some love.”

2 "Duck Duck Goose," CupcakKe cupcakKe on YouTube CupcakKe rose to popularity due to her extremely blunt and explicit lyrics, with hilarious and graphic videos to accompany them. The song and video' here speak for themselves.

3 "3Way," Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor - Topic on YouTube Taylor wrote "3Way" based on threesomes that she’s had with her husband, Iman Shumpert. During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, she said that she wanted the song to show that men aren’t the only ones who want to be adventurous with sex and sensuality. “It’s like, listen,” she says, “I think that my husband is extremely sexy. I love to explore. Call me Dora. I’m Dora the Explorer in my marriage. I’m Curious George.”

4 "Where The Bag At," City Girls WORLDSTARHIPHOP on YouTube In an interview with The Fader, Yung Miami of the City Girls credited Trina as one of the group’s inspirations. And if you're familiar with Trina's music, then you will definitely see the parallel between their vibes.

5 "Bad Dream/No Looking Back," Syd SydVEVO on YouTube The Internet’s lead singer, Syd, released this solo track on which she recounts a passionate night with a lover. “We only kiss when we’re f**king so we don’t get too attached. Cause if this turns into something you know there's no looking back," she warns the woman she's been intimate with.

6 "So Good," Big Sean Featuring Kash Doll RAP DAILY on YouTube Big Sean gasses his partner in "So Good," admitting that if he could he would quit his job just to have sex with her all day. And Kash Doll is more than willing to accept the praise, as she’s more than confident in herself and her sexual prowess.

7 "Nothing Else Matters," Tink Promo Sound on YouTube “Millions” singer Tink serenades her partner in “Nothing Else Matters,” as she details how making love with him makes her feel like nothing else that’s going on in the world is even important in that moment.

8 "PU$Y," Iggy Azalea James Pentland on YouTube The intro of this song is a clip from the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang starring Eddie Murphy. “You are going to turn down a pussy like this?” Grace Jones’ character asks, "Staring you smack in your face. No man can turn down this pussy." After the clip, the song goes on to repeat the word pussy nine times before Iggy starts rapping about how great her pussy really is.

9 "Spenda Nite," Queen Key Featuring Tink Queen Key on YouTube Chicago rapper Queen Key, with the help of Tink, laughs as she has the power over the men that she’s involved with. In “Spenda Nite,” the duo makes it clear to their respective partners that they do not want them to spend the night. It’s not that deep, go home.

10 "Me U & Hennessy," DeJ Loaf dejloafVEVO on YouTube It’s a well known fact that "hennything" can happen when it’s a late night and Hennessy is involved. DeJ Loaf made a dreamy song detailing what exactly that type of night can turn into.

11 "Maniac," Jhene Aiko JheneAikoVEVO on YouTube Jhene Aiko is known for her soothing, meditative songs along with her mellow, melodious voice to match. But she also has a more sensual side that she hasn’t been shy to flaunt in her music. In "Maniac," she questions her partner about if he’s really ready to have sex with her because it will be so good that he’ll probably get addicted.