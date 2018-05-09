Mother's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time for you to stop ignoring your mom's calls and to start showering her with the love and attention she probably deserves. This means buying or making her a really special gift that is more than just something you grabbed at the last minute, and maybe even making her a meal — or taking her out to eat, if that seems safer with your cooking skills. It also means it's time for your social media feeds to be taken over with photos and captions about everyone's moms. If you're one of the many who will be posting a picture with your mom on Mother's Day, consider using one of the below song lyrics as your Mother's Day Instagram caption.

There are lots of songs written about being a mom and motherhood, and there are also plenty written in honor of mothers. After all, what better way to show your mom how much you care by writing and/or singing a hit song about her? It's too sweet!

Instead of using a generic caption that says something like, "I love you mom" or "my mom is better than yours" (which are still sweet, of course), try making your caption a little bit more unique. Song lyrics about mothers are a great way to capture your feelings and emotions that you can't seem to put into words. It's also fun to see if any of your friends and followers will catch on to what song you're calling out. Plus, if your mom does manage to see the post, she's going to feel so touched.

The below song lyrics are a great way to express yourself this Mother's Day — use them as Instagram captions, or you could even just write them in a card.

1 "Dear mama, don't you know I love you? Dear mama, place no one above you" - "Dear Mama" by Tupac Giphy Tupac publicly shared his love and gratitude towards his mom in the song "Dear Mama." It might be a few years old, but the lyrics are a great way to let your mom know that even if things were tough, you still appreciate everything she's done for you.

2 "You showed me when I was young just how to grow; You showed me everything that I should know; You showed me, just how to walk without your hands; 'Cause mom you always were the perfect fan." - "The Perfect Fan" by Backstreet Boys OK, so Backstreet Boys might not seem like the most poetic lyricists, but their song "Perfect Fan" is a great dedication to their mothers. The lyrics from the chorus also happen to make a great Instagram caption.

3 "I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry." - "God's Plan" by Drake If you want to post the exact same caption pretty much everyone else is going to post, here you go! That said, this song is the best.

4 "So, mother, I thank you, for all you've done and still do; You got me, I got you, together we always pull through." - "Oh Mother" by Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera may have been more well-known for her scandalous music videos, but her song "Oh Mother" is a really sweet tribute, and the lyrics are on point.

5 "You taught me everything; Everything you've given me I'll always keep it inside; You're the driving force in my life." - "A Song For Mama" by Boyz II Men Giphy Apparently '90s musicians really loved to dedicate songs to their moms! This one from Boyz II Men is awesome, and the lyrics are great.

6 "She used to be my only enemy and never let me be free; Catching me in places that I knew I shouldn't be; Every other day I crossed the line; I didn't mean to be so bad; I never thought you would become the friend I never had." - "Mama" by The Spice Girls Spice Girls also got in on the action with "Mama," which is full of great lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions. This set is especially perfect if you and your mom fought a lot when you were younger and are closer now.

7 "I know you were on my side even when I was wrong; And I love you for giving me your eyes, staying back and watching me shine." - "The Best Day" by Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's song "The Best Day" is super sweet and wonderful, and it's hard to decide on just a few lines for an Instagram caption!

8 "You might have a mom, she might be the bomb, but ain't nobody got a mom like mine." - "Mom" by Meghan Trainor Giphy Or you could for something a little bit less eloquent. Still gets the job done in a fun way!

9 "I admire you for the strength you've instilled in me." - "Turn To You" by Justin Bieber Keep it simple with this line from Justin Bieber's "Turn To You," a song dedicated to his single mom who raised him even in struggling times.

10 "You've given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life" - "Mama's Song" by Carrie Underwood Is this not the perfect line to describe everything a mother does for you?

11 "The only thing I ever had was you, it's true; And even when the times got hard you were there to let us know that we'd get through" - "Thank You Mom" by Good Charlotte Giphy This Good Charlotte song is really sweet as well, and there are lots of lines to choose from — I think this is the best for an Instagram caption.