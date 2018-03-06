Do you ever get in one of those moods where you just feel like freaking yourself out? It's like every once in a while, you're on the internet, minding your own business, and you come across a link offering up the creepiest serial killer stories you'll ever read. Even though you know these stories will come back to haunt you when you're trying to get some sleep later that night, you get sucked in, and before you know it, you're totally immersed in reading while jumping out of your seat at the tiniest sound. Scaring yourself can be a weirdly exciting adrenaline rush, and if you feel the urge to experience that, there are some things you can do to creep yourself out right now.

As you probably already know, the internet is a treasure trove of creepy, spooky corners that will make your skin crawl even in the middle of a sunny day. There are Reddit threads that are dedicated to the terrifying stories, Wikipedia pages that give the most intimate details of horrifying crimes, and videos that are made just to creep people out. There is no shortage of scary things to look at, it's just that finding them can sometimes be a little difficult. That's why we've done the work for you.

Below is a list of spooky things you can look at right now if you feel like giving yourself a good scare. A word of advice? You probably don't want to check this stuff out if you're home alone at night, sitting in the dark... unless you really want to take things to that level. Happy haunting!

1. Look At Reddit r/nosleep Threads

There is no shortage of creepy things to look at on Reddit, which has hundreds of subthreads about scary stories, myths, and urban legends. One of the scariest places has to be /r/nosleep, which is a really popular subreddit where users share their most terrifying stories — most of which really will lead to zero sleep. There are tons of threads to choose from once you're in there, but if you have the time, check out the "mold series." It's a long and complicated story about a seriously spooky town that will keep you spooked for days.

2. Read About Unusual Deaths

If you, like most people, get totally spooked thinking about all of the weird little ways someone can die, this Wikipedia page of unusual deaths throughout history will creep you out to no end. The entire page is dedicated to the most unusual deaths in history, and will probably make you feel afraid to do just about anything. I don't recommend reading this if you get anxiety about stuff like this — it's going to trigger you — but if you're curious, it's going to creep you out.

3. Learn About Slender Man

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

If you like to feel scared and haven't gone down the Slender Man rabbit hole yet, now is the time. Google Slender Man, and you'll get a whole slew of links: the creepy mythological man/ghost is responsible for tons of terrifying internet stories and actual real-life horrors. The Slender Man Wikipedia page is a tame place to start, and then you can move to the Creepy Pasta page that started it all. The stories have even led to a movie, which hasn't come out yet — but you can give some visuals to the spooky stories you'll read online by watching the trailer.

4. Browse Through Creepy Pasta

Speaking of Creepy Pasta, this is another website you can't miss if you want to creep yourself out. This site is dedicated to horror stories similar to what you would find on Reddit, but the stories on Creepy Pasta get seriously fleshed out — and they're terrifying.

5. Watch Horror Movies Alone

Malevolent Elephant on YouTube

One foolproof way to creep yourself out? Turn on a horror movie while you're home alone. Even if it's the middle of a sunny afternoon, a movie about something terrifying is bound to give you goosebumps. One of the biggest horror movies of the moment is Veronica, a Netflix original film that has viewers so scared most of them can't even get through the whole thing. Even creepier? It's based on a true story.

6. Watch A Video That Proves That Stranger Things Might Be Real

New York Post on YouTube

Stranger Things is a delightful show, but it definitely has its fair share of totally creepy moments. Even scarier is the fact that this show might actually be based on a true story. Watch this video from the New York Post, and the show will take on a whole new meaning. It will probably also push you into a neverending cycle of government conspiracy theories about stuff like this, which is honestly pretty horrifying.

7. Read The Final Words Of People On Death Row

If you only get creeped out by weird things that actually happened in real life (not paranormal stories), you'll probably get spooked from this website, which allows you to read the final words of people on death row. There's just something very creepy about looking at the last things someone says before they know they're about to die. Be warned, though: these aren't just scary, but also pretty sad.

8. Learn About The Smiling Man

Michael Evans on YouTube

Reddit has another subthread, /r/letsnotmeet, dedicated to stories about particularly terrifying people you don't want to run into. The Smiling Man story is a popular scary story on the site that will leave you with serious chills. Short videos have even been made about the story online, and the one above is definitely going to freak you out.

9. Stream Documentaries About Serial Killers

Serial Killers Documentaries on YouTube

If paranormal stuff isn't really doing it for you, watch some documentaries about real serial killers throughout history. There are some seriously terrifying films out there, like a whole slew of Jeffrey Dahmer documentaries, and lots more. They'll show you the inside details of murders and deaths that will leave you feeling afraid to ever go outside.

10. Read The Simulation Argument

Want to question everything you've ever known? Look at the website called The Simulation Argument. It offers tons of studies, papers, and scientific reasons that we're actually living in a computer simulation like The Matrix. You'll get pulled into it and it will make you wonder if humans are even real.

11. Read A Terrifying Book

The internet isn't the only place to go when you want to creep yourself out. You can also read actual books. Head to the bookstore and pick up a biography about a serial killer or something along those lines. If you don't want to read something real, there are tons of scary books out there that will leave you trembling as you turn the page. These are some unexpected options if you're looking for something different.

12. Go On Take This Lollipop

If you have ever wondered if anyone has ever online stalked you (it's a thought we've all had), check out the site Take This Lollipop. It will request access to your Facebook page, and then give you a look at the path of your imaginary stalker. There's just something extremely creepy about it.