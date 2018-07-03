13 Best Sex Toys Under $50
What really sets the best sex toys apart from the rest? As more and more sex toys come onto the market, companies continue to innovate and get creative. For some, that means creating sex toys that are beautiful to look at — and might not even look like sex toys at all.
“We expect to continue to see the rise of vibrators you can leave out on your dresser without feeling mortified,” Polly Rodriguez, CEO of Unbound, a sex-positive quarterly subscription of boxed sexy toys, tells Bustle. “Like all consumer products, customers value objects that are aesthetically pleasing."
There's certainly a millennial aesthetic running though a lot of new toys, whether they're rose gold or are shaped like your favorite emoji. And the good news is, while many sex toys cost a pretty penny, you can also find plenty that are shiny and new without breaking the bank. Especially if you're new to sex toys or you're experimenting with something new, you might not want to drop a lot of cash right away — and that's totally OK.
So here are 13 innovative sex toys that all come in at under 50 bucks, because pleasure doesn't have to be expensive.
1Aries Finger Vibe
What really sets this vibe apart is its shape. It's a totally new design that's meant to make the vibrator more comfortable to hold and harder to drop — making it ideal for solo play or with a partner.
2Zip Vibe
3Satisfyer Pro Traveller
The Satifyer is uber-powerful, using suction technology rather than vibration to give you a truly magical sensation. This little travel edition comes in at just under $50 and allows you to take all of that fun on the road.
4BASICS Powerful Pocket Clitoral Vibrator Average customer review 4 out of 5 stars
Four different vibes for under 10 bucks? This little toy manages just that (sort of). It's a compact but powerful vibrator with interchangeable heads, so you can experience a range of different sensations even when you're traveling.
5Blue Venus
This vibrator not only has an unusual shape, but it also two different options for clitoral stimulation. You can use the point for direct contact or use the other side with the broader area to "nestle" your clit into it. Totally your call.
6Mini Motor Vibrating Butt Plug
The whole Je Joue Ooh range is pretty innovative, because you buy one motor, but can then treat yourself to a range of interchangeable heads. This particular option gives you a butt vibe, for something a little different.
7Mini Wireless Venus Butterfly
Wearable? Remote controlled? An intense vibe? This little toy does it all, so you can have a wild time with your partner, wherever you are.
8Lelo Luna Beads Noir Kegel Balls 2.5oz
Kegel bells are a great option to help you improve your muscle strength — and they can also give you a really unique sensation. This luxury pair strap together for easy insertion and removal.
9Bean
10Iroha Zen
11Broad City Precious Package Egg Vibrator
Day-um. If you're a Broad City fan (and who isn't?) you can check out this lightweight egg. It's remote controlled and works for vaginal or clitoral stimulation, plus you can channel your own Abbi and Ilana.Buy Now
12Rianne S. Heart Vibe
Talk about aesthetic. This sex toy is a far cry from the traditional rampant rabbit. Ten speeds, a heart shape, and a soft silicone texture, there's a lot on offer in a very pretty package.
13Lovehoney Power Play 7 Function G-Spot Vibrator
Rather than focusing on external stimulation, this is a powerful vibrator with seven different options, but all with your G-spot in mind. Use it to mix-up your masturbation session or make foreplay a lot more powerful.
It can feel hard to keep up with all the new types of sex toys out there. But with these affordable options, you can play around with the different innovations and find something you really love.