What really sets the best sex toys apart from the rest? As more and more sex toys come onto the market, companies continue to innovate and get creative. For some, that means creating sex toys that are beautiful to look at — and might not even look like sex toys at all.

“We expect to continue to see the rise of vibrators you can leave out on your dresser without feeling mortified,” Polly Rodriguez, CEO of Unbound, a sex-positive quarterly subscription of boxed sexy toys, tells Bustle. “Like all consumer products, customers value objects that are aesthetically pleasing."

There's certainly a millennial aesthetic running though a lot of new toys, whether they're rose gold or are shaped like your favorite emoji. And the good news is, while many sex toys cost a pretty penny, you can also find plenty that are shiny and new without breaking the bank. Especially if you're new to sex toys or you're experimenting with something new, you might not want to drop a lot of cash right away — and that's totally OK.

So here are 13 innovative sex toys that all come in at under 50 bucks, because pleasure doesn't have to be expensive.

Aries Finger Vibe $29 BabelandBuy Now What really sets this vibe apart is its shape. It's a totally new design that's meant to make the vibrator more comfortable to hold and harder to drop — making it ideal for solo play or with a partner.

Zip Vibe $18 UnboundBuy Now It's the tip that really gives this vibrator the edge. With a pointed tip you can deliver *all* of that vibe where you want it most, putting you in control.

Satisfyer Pro Traveller $49.95 SatisfyerBuy Now The Satifyer is uber-powerful, using suction technology rather than vibration to give you a truly magical sensation. This little travel edition comes in at just under $50 and allows you to take all of that fun on the road.

BASICS Powerful Pocket Clitoral Vibrator S9.99 LovehoneyBuy Now Four different vibes for under 10 bucks? This little toy manages just that (sort of). It's a compact but powerful vibrator with interchangeable heads, so you can experience a range of different sensations even when you're traveling.

Blue Venus $24.00 BabelandBuy Now This vibrator not only has an unusual shape, but it also two different options for clitoral stimulation. You can use the point for direct contact or use the other side with the broader area to "nestle" your clit into it. Totally your call.

Mini Motor Vibrating Butt Plug $35 UnboundBuy Now The whole Je Joue Ooh range is pretty innovative, because you buy one motor, but can then treat yourself to a range of interchangeable heads. This particular option gives you a butt vibe, for something a little different.

Mini Wireless Venus Butterfly S21.99 BabelandBuy Now Wearable? Remote controlled? An intense vibe? This little toy does it all, so you can have a wild time with your partner, wherever you are.

Lelo Luna Beads Noir Kegel Balls 2.5oz $44.99 LovehoneyBuy Now Kegel bells are a great option to help you improve your muscle strength — and they can also give you a really unique sensation. This luxury pair strap together for easy insertion and removal.

Bean $36.00 UnboundBuy Now It looks like a millennial candy dream, but it's actually a super-powerful vibrator that fits in the palm of your hand. Talk about a total game-changer for summer vacations.

Iroha Zen $35.00 BabelandBuy Now With flexible ridges that provide a totally different sensation than many small vibes, the Iroha Zen offers a whole new experience in a really convenient package.

Babeland Broad City Precious Package Egg Vibrator $25.00 Babeland Day-um. If you're a Broad City fan (and who isn't?) you can check out this lightweight egg. It's remote controlled and works for vaginal or clitoral stimulation, plus you can channel your own Abbi and Ilana. Buy Now

Rianne S. Heart Vibe $34.00 BabelandBuy Now Talk about aesthetic. This sex toy is a far cry from the traditional rampant rabbit. Ten speeds, a heart shape, and a soft silicone texture, there's a lot on offer in a very pretty package.