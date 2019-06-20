Anyone who is a Cancer zodiac sign knows that the summertime is their time to really thrive. For starters, Cancer season (aka their birthday month) begins on June 21, a date also known as the Summer Solstice in 2019, and it lasts through July 22. Then there's the fact that Cancer is the first of the water signs in the zodiac, and also a sign that is all about being gentle, sensitive, and more relaxed — sort of like that summer vibe we're all always chasing. So, if you're a Cancer, you'll want to take advantage of your time in the sun to go on the perfect vacation. Certain spots will work better for your personality than others, and we've got a few ideas.

While the Cancer zodiac sign is not the most adventurous or sociable sign out there, that doesn't mean they don't appreciate traveling. Because they are homebodies, Cancers might prefer to book trips that are either close to their home, or something that feels really comfortable to them — for example, they're more likely to choose a quiet beach town in a cute Airbnb rather than a loud, busy city with a lot going on.

And since they are water signs, Cancers also love to be by the water. In fact, some of their best vacations are spent by the beach... so basically any destination near the water will be ideal for them.

If you're a Cancer trying to put together the perfect trip, take a look at these summer vacation ideas that will help you do exactly that:

1. Orlando, Florida Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In general, a Cancer prefers a more quiet vacation over a place that is loud and full of crowds. But Cancers are also extremely family-oriented — so if you're a Cancer zodiac sign, you'll want to go somewhere family-friendly. And, what's more family-friendly than Orlando, Florida? Head down there to hit up Disney World, Universal Studios, and any other theme park you see fit. Orlando is also great for you because, while it's not on the ocean, there are plenty of more quiet resorts with beautiful pools and spas.

2. Positano, Italy Neirfy/ShutterStock Italy makes for a wonderful vacation for a Cancer, who loves to find creature comforts wherever they go. The country definitely offers that with lots of great food and pleasant vibes. Head down to Positano on the Amalfi Coast rather than spending time in overcrowded Rome. In Positano (or Praiano, or Sorrento, or Capri!), you'll be able to enjoy days by the water, some history, delicious food, and sight-seeing. It can be quiet and a little bit more adventurous, depending on what you decide to do while you're there.

3. Lake Tahoe, California topseller/ShutterStock Maybe you're a Cancer who also loves to spend a lot of time outdoors. If so, plan a vacation to Lake Tahoe, a lake that straddles the border of California and Nevada, to get your nature fix. There's plenty to do, but it's also quiet and relaxing, — and the nearby Tahoe City on the California side of the border offers a cute town to explore when you're not being outdoors-y. Lake Tahoe also gives you the chance to explore nature a bit more with opportunities for camping, hiking, boating, and so much more. It's another spot that can be family-friendly or just plain relaxing.

4. Amsterdam, The Netherlands Dennis van de Water/ShutterStock If you want to explore a new city without feeling overwhelmed, head to Amsterdam. It has a much more relaxed feel to it than some other big cities in Europe, and you'll get to do tons of exploring and relaxing all at once. Amsterdam also has the added benefits of lots of beautiful and sleepy little canals you can enjoy, so you get to hang by the water while also doing some sightseeing. The best of both worlds!

5. Cape Cod, Massachusetts Lucky-photographer/ShutterStock Looking for something much more low-key and relaxed? Cape Cod is a great summer destination. This beach town in Massachusetts really shines during the summer months, when the ocean becomes warm enough to swim in and the town comes alive. Opt for a rental in a condo or Airbnb right on the beach so that you can fully enjoy your ocean surroundings. And you're in New England, so eat a ton of lobster.

6. Clearwater Beach, Florida Jon Bilous/ShutterStock Another beach destination in the U.S. is Clearwater Beach in Florida — it just feels a lot more tropical than something like Cape Cod. Clearwater Beach is great for a Cancer because it merges a more laid-back beach vibe with family-friendly activities. You get to enjoy white-sand beaches, palm trees, and crystal clear ocean water without leaving the US, which is a plus for many. And sure, it's a little hot, but this is your season, Cancers! You're up for it.

7. Porto, Portugal saiko3p/ShutterStock As a Cancer, you don't just love being by the water: you also tend to be very creative, and you can really appreciate the arts. If that sounds like you, then you'll fall in love with Porto, a small city in Portugal on the water that is known for its artsy vibes. Porto is ideal for exploring without doing anything overwhelming, it's relaxing because you're on the water, and it offers so much to do and see.

8. Turks & Caicos West Coast Scapes/ShutterStock Of course, the Caribbean is always going to be a great vacation spot for you, Cancer: it's quiet, it's low-key, it's beautiful, and it's all about the water. It was essentially made for you! And if you're looking for a super calm trip, you can't do much better than Turks & Caicos. The island offers all the creature comforts and luxuries you could want with stunning beaches, beautiful sunsets, and lots of sun time.

9. The Maldives, South Asia Tatiana Popova/ShutterStock If you'd prefer to travel somewhere far away to really get away from it all, you should think about heading to the Maldives in the Indian Ocean. You can choose one island to settle on or explore various little islands — it doesn't really matter where you go, because everything is breathtakingly beautiful. This is definitely a big trip for a homebody Cancer, but it's one you'll be able to totally sit back and relax during.

10. Malibu, California Lucky-photographer/ShutterStock If you're a Cancer located on the West Coast or in California, you don't have to go too far to find a soothing beach paradise for your summer vacation. Beat the crowds in Los Angeles and brave the traffic to head to Malibu, the celebrity-preferred beach spot of California. There, you can rent a condo or Airbnb that feels like home, eat some great food, and hang by the beach for as long as you want.

11. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Sean Pavone/ShutterStock Another beautiful island in the Caribbean that is perfect for a Cancer is St. Thomas, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands. St. Thomas is sleepier and more quiet than some other islands in the Caribbean, but obviously still offers incredible beaches and stunning mountain views. And if you're looking to do more during your trip, you can always take a plane or boat ride to the other U.S. Virgin Islands; St. John and St. Croix.

12. Greenport, New York Michael Rega/ShutterStock If you're a Cancer from New York and you want to escape somewhere that isn't far away, Greenport is your answer. Forget the Hamptons or Montauk this summer — both are going to be super crowded and so not quite as quiet and relaxing. Greenport, located on the North Shore of Long Island offers wonderful beaches and gorgeous sunsets, as well as an adorable town with lots of great restaurants and shopping.