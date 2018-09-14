13 Easy Group Halloween Costume Ideas For You & Your Squad

We all know what it's like to make decisions with a large group of people. From dinner plans to party dates, doing anything can end up being harder than it should be. And while choosing an easy group costume for Halloween can be just as daunting, a little inspiration can go a long way. I mean, it's not uncommon for a group to have conflicting opinions and budget concerns, so why not keep things simple?

Besides, there are so many perks to dressing up with your friends. To start, the group approach makes more of an impact. This means each person doesn't have to dish out a chunk of change for the occasion. However, when you stand together or take a group picture, your otherwise simple outfits make for an amazing (and hilarious) Halloween group costume idea.

Plus, like all things related to Halloween, everything is more fun if you do it with other people. You can recruit anyone from your roommates, friends, family members, or co-workers. If your group costume idea involves some prep work, consider making a party out of it. Serve a few tasty Halloween snack recipes, put on your favorite classic fall movie, and craft on.

Either way, the outcome of your efforts will be so worth it. Looking for inspiration? Check out these ideas for easy group costumes for Halloween.

1. Social Butterflies

In true millennial fashion, you and your squad can dress up as social butterflies. First, you'll need pairs of butterfly wings in a rainbow of colors. If you're crafty, you can easily make a pair of antennae with a headband and two pipe cleaners. Next, print out the logos of your favorite social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Pin or tape it to your clothing and you're good to go. (But not before you post it on the 'gram, of course.)

2. Orange Is The New Black Inmates

Netflix

When everyone in your life is obsessed with Orange is the New Black, it only makes sense to recreate the show's iconic outfits. Luckily, thanks to super simple scrubs, this is extremely easy to do. It's also typically cheaper than buying a show-specific outfit from the costume store. Oh, and it's super comfy as well. How can you say no?

To stay true the hit show's characters, clip a red "inmate" ID badge to your shirt and wear black sneakers.

3. Shark Week

Are there seven people in your crew? Dress up as shark week. Each person needs a ridiculous (but awesome) shark hat and a gray shirt or hoodie. Use black fabric paint or markers to write a day of the week on each shirt. Another option is to make signs and wear them around your necks. Finally, splatter yourselves with fake blood and hit the town.

If you can't round up seven people, consider including your furry friends and little ones in the group costume. Too cute.

4. Tourists

Maridav/Shutterstock

This one is so easy, it hurts. Everyone in the group needs the most stereotypical "vacation shirt" they can find, and that's it. For extra laughs, you can wear fanny packs, high socks, visors, sunglasses, and other vacation-themed goodness. There's a good chance you already have some of these items on hand, but if not, head to the dollar or party store. A dollop of sunscreen on your nose doesn't hurt, too. Grab a pair of binoculars, point at everything, and most importantly, have fun.

5. Mice

Landshark1/Shutterstock

For a last-minute group costume that's both cute and comfortable, dress up as mice with your besties. First, each person will need a gray shirt. Hoodies, cardigans, and other long-sleeved tops also work well, since Halloween night can get pretty chilly. Top of your look with a pair of mouse ears and use pink lipstick to draw on a pink nose. Lastly, add a few whiskers with eyeliner or face crayons.

Oh, and just in case you needed a reason to eat cheese all night... this is it.

6. Ghostbusters

Columbia-Delphi Productions

I think we can all agree that Ghostbusters costumes will never, ever get old. It also doubles as an awesome group outfit idea. However, this doesn't mean you need to spend a pretty penny on a costume you'll never use again. Create a makeshift costume with a tan jumpsuit and red belt. Print out the Ghostbusters logo and pin it to your clothing.

If you're feeling extra, wear a black backpack. You're going to need put that candy somewhere, after all.

7. Powerpuff Girls

Cartoon Network Studios

The Powerpuff Girls are perfect fo a three-person group costume. To dress up as Bubbles, one person will need a blue dress and pigtails. Extra points if they have blond hair, but a wig works just fine. Blossom will need a pink or coral dress and an oversized bow in the same color scheme Finally, Buttercup will need a green dress and a "don't mess with me" attitude. To complete the look, accessorize with black belts and wear black flats.

8. Bank Robbers

IndigoLT/Shutterstock

No matter how many people are in your squad, you can't go wrong with bank robber costumes. Each person needs two classic fall staples: a black and white striped shirt and a black beanie. Feel fre to throw on a black hoodie, which will jive with the costume and keep you warm. To emphasize the overall outfit, grab a pillowcase or tote bag for your loot (also known as candy). Attach a dollar sign and you're ready to cause Halloween mischief.

9. Bag of M&Ms

Amy Michelle/Shutterstock

M&Ms are perfect for last-minute group costumes. Each person needs a different colored shirt and a large "M" on the shirt. You can use white fabric paint, white tape, or a large iron-on letter.

Pro tip: Head to the craft store. Here, you can find inexpensive plain t-shirts in every color and size. Most stores even carry kids' sizes, which is perfect if you're planning a group family costume. While you're at it, check the store's app or website for coupons.

10. Skittles

FXQuadro/Shutterstock

Plain t-shirts are also excellent for a Skittles group costume. I mean, when you're supposed to "taste the rainbow", it's the perfect opportunity to incorporate a literal rainbow of colors.

To dress up as Skittles, you and your friends will need bright plain t-shirts with a white "S" on each. Again, you can use fabric paint or large iron-on letters, which you can get from the craft store. If you're feeling extra colorful, wear eyeshadow or lipstick in the same color as your shirt.

11. Football Players and Referee

Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock

When you're truly pressed for time, nothing beats a classic sports group cosutme. For example, to dress up as a group of football players, wear merchandise featuring your favorite team. You can even just wear your school's football jerseys. Easy peasy.

Another option is to dress up as basketball, baseball, or soccer players. One person can also be the referee if they wear a striped black and white shirt and a whistle around their neck. Go team!

12. Snowflakes

Bobkov Evgeniy/Shutterstock

If you and your group are fans of all things winter, dress up as snowflakes. This idea is especially useful when your crew is exceptionally large, since everyone doesn't need to necessarily match. Each person needs an all-white outfit and an adorable snowflake accessory, like a headband. Alternatively, you can wear a jeweled tiara or hair clips. There's a lot of room for personalization here, so don't be afraid to get creative!

As for makeup, this is the perfect chance to bring out the frosty, sparkly eyeshadow.

13. Scarecrows

Lec Neo/Shutterstock

Nothing says "autumn" like scarecrows, so why not dress up as them? This group costume idea calls for straw hats, denim overalls, and plaid button-down shirts. If you'd like to get crafty, loosely stitch fabric squares onto your overalls. You can simply cut them off after Halloween. Finally, paint on the "stitching" with black eyeliner or face crayon.

With the same clothes, you can also dress up as a group of cowboys. Just swap the straw hat for a cowboy hat and slip into a pair of Western-inspired boots.