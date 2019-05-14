The show may be ending — and I am counting the sweet, sweet minutes that I have left — but Game of Thrones isn't going anywhere. If you want your passion for Game of Thrones to live on and on, you'll find ways to incorporate it into a lot of different areas of your life. This show is so full of stunning quotes and words of wisdom, that it's easy to carry everything you've learned from the show around with you. In fact, they are so timeless that I bet you can incorporate a little GoT love into every occasion — hence, these Game of Thrones quotes for maid of honor's speeches that will work long after the show stops airing new episodes.

It's true, Games of Thrones may not be your typical rom-com, though I definitely think most rom-coms could benefit from more dragons, living dead, and political turmoil. But the show touches on some of life's big themes and there's no doubt you can show you and your bestie's love for your favorite show on their big day. Sure, it might be a little darker than your average maid of honor speech, but doesn't everyone want to be unique? So if you've got a big day coming up and you're facing some deep writer's block, here are some of the greatest GoT quotes that can give your maid of honor's speech a fantastical edge.

1. “Different roads sometimes lead to the same castle.” — Jon Snow Giphy Some people like that Shakespeare quote about the course of true love, blah blah blah — this Game of Thrones quote is way more original. Perfect for a couple who's taken a winding path to end up at their big day.

2. “What is honor compared to a woman's love? What is duty against the feel of a newborn son in your arms . . . or the memory of a brother's smile? Wind and words. Wind and words. We are only human, and the gods have fashioned us for love. That is our great glory, and our great tragedy.” — Maester Aemon .... Yeah, you might want to leave out the last four words — but up until then it is perfect for a wedding. So I won't judge you for taking out the last bit or playing it for laughs.

3. "Isn't it a man's duty to be drunk at his own wedding?” — Tyrion Lannister Giphy A good way to give a nod to a very *merry* groom — or to use for a toast.

4. “"I will do what queens do, I will rule." – Daenerys Targaryen If your friend is definitely the dominant one in the relationship, there are plenty of quotes from Daenerys to really help acknowledge her inner queen.

5. "You're mine and I'm yours. And if we die, we die. But first, we'll live." — Ygritte Giphy Looking for something a little softer? This Ygritte quote won't leave a dry eye in the house. Perfect for a couple who is very devoted to each other and/or is known for having sex in a cave.

6. “The things we love destroy us every time, lad. Remember that.” — Commander Mormont Need to give the groom a warning to do right by your friend? This just might do it.

7. “The things I do for love.” — Jamie Lannister Giphy Definitely one that you should play for laughs — but as the most famous love quote in GoT, it definitely deserves a place on the list. Bonus points if you do it like a creepy, deadpan season eight Bran.

8. "And some are given a chance to climb; they cling to the real or the gods or love." — Petyr Baelish I wouldn't always take Baelish's advice when it comes to love, but this does have a certain ring to it — especially if the groom has been in love with the bride's mother and then, years later, the bride, because they look alike or something.

9. “If you think this has a happy ending you haven’t been paying attention.” — Ramsay Bolton Giphy It's a JOKE. It has to be a joke. Or a not-very-veiled passive aggressive dig at the couple.

10. “Gingers are beautiful. We’ve been kissed by fire.” — Tormund If you and/or the bride are redheads, this is a perfect fit. Niche, but perfect.

11. "Why would a girl see blood and collapse? … Girls see more blood than boys!" — Ygritte Giphy If you're fine with some slightly dirty humor, this is one of the best lines in Game of Thrones — perfect for doctors or if a groom is slightly squeamish.

12. "I am not your little princess." — Daenerys Targaryen You'll probably want to go with, "She is not your little princess." — but I'll leave it up to you how you want to incorporate it. The important thing is that there is some true KWEEN action at play.