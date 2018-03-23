There's no place on TV quite like Stars Hollow. Just seeing the quirky hamlet that the Gilmores call home can be enough to put a smile on your face, but if that doesn't do the trick then there are plenty of Gilmore Girls scenes that will put you in a good mood. From the picnic basket auction in Season 2 to watching Luke and Lorelai's first kiss on an endless loop, sometimes a cappuccino-sized shot of Gilmore goodness is all you need to perk you right up.

In an ideal world, you would have time to revisit full episodes of the show every single day, but sadly work and life demands have to come first. However, if you are feeling super stressed or just find yourself missing Lorelai and Rory's banter, then there's no reason why you can't queue up one of these happy Gilmore Girls scenes to hold you over until your next marathon.

Let the Pop-Tart obsessed mother-daughter team and their eccentric family and friends work their magic, and you'll be feeling better in no time. Because while Gilmore Girls has its share of moments that will make you want to channel your inner Rory and wallow with a gallon of ice cream, there are just as many scenes designed to leave you smiling.

1. Lorelai's Birthday Speech To Rory

Lorelai and Rory's birthday morning ritual is one of the show's best early moments between the mom and daughter. It's a quiet scene that's made magical by the unbreakable bond between these two, and there's something endlessly rewarding about its simplicity.

2. Emily & Lorelai's Fashion Show

Emily and Lorelai strutting down the runway in matching red outfits to the tune of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" is one of the show's most endearing moments ever. And it's definitely one of the precious few that let the mother and daughter have a little fun together.

3. Jess & Rory's Picnic

There's really no part of "A-Tisket, A-Tasket" that isn't perfect, but Rory and Jess' picnic is a highlight, especially if the couple's young love makes you swoon.

4. The Run-Around

The run-around at the dance marathon is a perfect example of why Gilmore Girls is so great. There's Sookie and Jackson fighting, Kirk trying to knock Lorelai off her game, and Rory's cranky exhaustion all crammed into one beautifully silly moment.

5. Drunk Sookie

Sookie is always great, but drunk Sookie handling Jackson's enthusiasm for deep-frying everything on Thanksgiving is a moment of pure joy. "I'm Sookie!"

6. Jess Gets Attacked By A Vicious, Vicious Swan

There's really no defending Jess' behavior at Rory's grandparents' house, but watching him explain how he got a black eye from a swan is a giggle-inducing moment if there ever was one.

7. "Oy With The Poodles Already"

Lorelai's genius catchphrase making skills deserve to be appreciated forever.

8. Luke & Lorelai's First Kiss

What does pure happiness look like? Luke and Lorelai's first kiss.

9. Michel's Bad Day

"People are being particularly stupid today" is one of Gilmore Girls' classic lines, but it's even better with Michel's deadpan delivery.

10. Paris & Rory Call Time On Spring Break

Paris and Rory aren't exactly spring break people, but they give it their best shot before declaring they've fully participated in the social ritual.

11. "In Omnia Paratus"

Logan and Rory's "in omnia paratus" moment is whimsical, adventurous, and a scene that is almost impossible not to smile at.

12. Rory Meets Paul Anka

Paul Anka is a strange dog, but he's also kind of amazing. That makes his official introduction to Rory a moment that deserves to be revisited over and over again.

13. Kirk's Film

If all else fails, then you have no choice but to watch Kirk's absurdist masterpiece.

There are plenty more Gilmore Girls scenes that will bring a smile to your face, but these 13 are a good place to start.