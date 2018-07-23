13 New Movies & Shows On Netflix This Week, Including The Return Of A Favorite TV Series

Another week, another crop of movies and shows releasing on Netflix. For the week of July 23 through July 29, the streaming service is continuing its recent trend of loading up with original content, with eight of its 13 new offerings all being Netflix originals. This includes one animated series, one documentary, one comedy special, one docuseries, two films, and two comedy series. And among all these original shows and movies releasing on Netflix this week is the newest season of Orange Is the New Black, one of the streaming site's first and most acclaimed productions.

Season six of Orange Is the New Black is especially welcome to fans of the series, who have been desperate for clues about the next season. Season five ended way back in June of 2017 with a major cliffhanger that saw a number of the series' key characters separated as they left Litchfield Penitentiary for parts unknown. Now, the new season of the Emmy-winning comedy/drama is here to answer all your questions, and it looks like it's doing so in typically outstanding fashion: Early reviews for season six have been great so far, with the new episodes rating at 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.

So if you're looking forward to the next season of OITNB and also can't wait to see what else Netflix has in store for this week, check out the full list of releases below.

1 ‘The Warning’ - July 24 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like crime dramas? How about A Beautiful Mind? Then you should love this Netflix original film out of Spain about a man who sees a mathematical pattern emerge out of a group of recent murders and races to stop the next victim from being killed.

2 ‘Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial’ - July 24 Netflix on YouTube Netflix loves stand up comedy, but they really love Iliza Schlesinger. This is the former Last Comic Standing winner's fourth special on the streaming service in five years.

3 ‘Cupcake & Dino: General Services' - July 27 Netflix on YouTube This bizarro cartoon dares to ask the question we've all wondering: What would happen if an anthropomorphic cupcake and dinosaur started a Task Rabbit-like business together?

4 ‘Extinction’ - July 27 Netflix on YouTube This new original sci-fi film stars Ant-Man & the Wasp's Michael Peña as a man who has recurring nightmares about an alien invasion... and then the real invasion comes.

5 ‘Orange Is the New Black’: Season 6 - July 27 Netflix on YouTube One of the first Netflix original series to break into the mainstream, and what some would still say is the streaming service's best series, returns for its highly anticipated sixth season.

6 ‘Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome’ - July 27 Anthony Serraino on YouTube This Netflix original docuseries, narrated by Sean Bean, shows the bloody history of the Roman Empire in a uniquely entertaining way.

7 ‘The Bleeding Edge’ - July 27 Netflix on YouTube Think you have enough problems to worry about? Enter this documentary, which will fill you in about the weirdly powerful medical device industry and how it's allegedly putting profits ahead of the safety of patients. Enjoy having something new to stress over!

8 'The Worst Witch': Season 2 - July 27 CBBC on YouTube This series about a school for witchcraft may look like a Harry Potter ripoff at first glance, but it's actually based on a classic children's novel series by Jill Murphy that was first published in 1974.

9 ‘Welcome to the Family’ - July 27 Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not to be confused with the NBC sitcom of the same name, this Catalan language comedy series out of Spain is about a woman who teams up with her stepmother to cover up her father's death after they learn he's written them both out of his will.

10 ‘Shameless’: Season 8 - July 28 ONE Media on YouTube The most recent season of the acclaimed Showtime dramedy, which just wrapped up its run in January, is hitting Netflix, allowing you to take in the latest exploits of the Gallagher family.

11 ‘The Company Men’ - July 28 The Weinstein Company on YouTube Do you spend too much time at work? Does your work define your life? Then this drama starring Ben Affleck as a man who loses his high-profile job and struggles to find a new identity may help put things in perspective.

12 ‘Her’ - July 29 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube This 2013 romance film from Spike Jonze is already considered a modern classic, and its story of a man who falls in love with an AI seems even more plausible today given the proliferation of Alexa, Siri, and the like.