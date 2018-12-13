I love a good party. But I probably love sitting at home watching Homeland until my eyes glaze over a little more. This is why, for me, New Year's Eve is a great excuse to finally peel myself off the couch and find an excellent celebration — even if most weekends I opt for the TV marathon scenario instead. Because I do love occasionally getting dressed up while blaring Robyn songs. I love picking out an outfit that makes me feel like a Real Housewife. I love the eventual realization that sequins make me break out in a rash and wearing something else instead. It's fun. Something that's not so fun, though? Finding plus size New Year's Eve options.

Sure, there are plus size pieces out there, but the further you are from a size 12 or 14, the fewer options you have. Your search quickly goes from having all the choices in the world to having just a handful of stores and pieces to choose from. It's frustrating because, this just in: not every plus size person wants to wear the same damn dress.

Luckily, there are more and more inclusive fashion brands popping up these days, providing us with more options. It's still not even close to as many options as people under a size 14, but there is progress happening nonetheless. Whether you're searching for a badass jumpsuit, a velvet ensemble, or a classic sequined dress, these are the newest, best New Year's Eve options if you're plus size.

Reb Dolls Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Rebdolls "No Reservation Needed" Over The Shoulder Mini Dress $38 Rebdolls.com Sizes S - 5X Buy on Rebdolls Not into sequins? Or maxi dresses? Want to wear a little black dress that's not so basic? This look is for you. I'm personally still loving the off-the-shoulder, oversized sleeve trend of summer, and this sexy dress is a great way to bring it into the winter months. Plus, it goes up to 5X and is less than $40.

Zellie For She Sequin Disco Fever Sequin Dress Disco Fever Sequin Dress $149 ZellieForShe.com Sizes XL - 3X Buy on Zellie For She Now, if you do like sequins, but you also want to try something a little different, this Zellie For She number is for you. It's a statement piece, and that's kind of the best part about it. And just imagine it paired with platform heels. Perfect.

Premme Metallic Pants & Top Set Metallic Black Bianca Pant $79 premme.us Sizes 12 - 30 Buy on Premme.Us With both pieces sold separately (the top retails for $64), this metallic Premme look is the perfect mix of comfort and versatility. I'm imagining wearing this set on New Year's Eve (perfect for dancing) and mix-and-matching these pieces throughout 2019. It's available for pre-order right now, and will ship in the coming weeks, according to the website.

Universal Standard Red Wrap Dress Rivers Wrap Dress In Poppy $150 UniversalStandard.com Sizes 00 - 32 Buy on Universal Standard Everyone needs a glorious, comfortable red wrap dress. This one is perfect for a more low key New Year's Eve — maybe drinking at a friends house or going out for dinner only to decide that drinking wine at home while watching the ball drop is much, much better than going out. Plus, it's available from size 00 to size 32.

Eloquii Metallic Jumpsuit With Long Sleeves Full Sleeve Metallic Jumpsuit $129.90 Eloqui.com Sizes 14 - 28 Buy on Eloquii This jumpsuit isn't quite gold or silver, but somewhere in between. Plus, it have sleeves, making it great for if you happen to be spending NYE somewhere extra cold.

Fashion Nova Curve Feather-y Mini Dress I Like Dollars Mini Dress $34.99 FashionNova.com Sizes S - 3X Buy on Fashion Nova Although you may mainly remember it from that iconic scene in Never Been Kissed, feather-y trim is trending right now. This body con black dress has just the right amount of flare for a night out, and at $35, you might as well just add it to your cart now.

Goop x Universal Standard Wool Tuxedo Wool Tuxedo Jacket $335 Shop.goop.com Sizes 00 - 40 Buy on Goop This cropped tuxedo set (the trousers are $225) is a New Year's Eve look that is also an investment piece. Both the tuxedo jacket and pants could be worn separately, but together they are a perfect dress alternative. And a tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath? There's pretty much nothing sexier.

Luv Me More Red Jumpsuit Deep Red Sleeveless Jumpsuit $36.99 LuvMeMore.com Sizes 2 - 26W Buy on Luv Me More I love finding new size-inclusive brands, and Luv Me More recently popped up on my radar. This jumpsuit is simple, affordable, and available up to size 26. Pair it with some awesome earrings and you are set.