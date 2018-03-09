Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County is many things. She is tenacious, fun-loving, antagonistic, brash, no-nonsense, all-of-the-nonsense, proud, and, once in a blue moon, apologetic. And whether you want to admit it or not, Vicki from Real Housewives is relatable, too. Sure, the elder stateswoman of The Real Housewives does and says a lot of stuff that is uniquely Vicki, but every now and again, she will do something that will remind viewers that she's more like them than they realized.

You may not be a Vicki stan, and that is your prerogative; her “my whoop it up way or the highway” approach to life does not appeal to everyone, and she is not always easy to root for (see: the way she handled the Brooks Ayers cancer debacle, the brutal feud between Brooks and Briana Culberson, and the harmful Shannon and David Beador rumors). However, just because you can't always condone Vicki's behavior does not mean it's entirely impossible to identify with her. Au contraire, mon Bravoholic: It may actually be impossible to not relate to Vicki on some level.

Without further ado, here are a handful of relatable Vicki moments that will cruise into your heart like a family van you did not order from a car rental company. Get ready to tuck into this list like it's that casserole you've been waiting for several seasons.