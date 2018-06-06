Is your dad devoted to women's rights and wants to show it? You don't have to get the same-old same-old gifts for Father's Day 2018; he probably has enough boring ties and socks to last him until the Apocalypse. Instead, why not get your feminist dad something that shows off his commitment to gender equality, subtly or overtly? Once you're too old to give him pasta-and-glue handmade cards, it's time to give him a serious gift that commemorates his beliefs (or tries to show him yours). Well, as serious as a Wonder Woman bow tie can actually get.

Feminist gifts aren't just about slogans or iconic imagery, though that's certainly a part of it. Presents can have feminist credentials in many ways, whether they fund women's organizations, are made by groundbreaking female artisans, contribute to equality campaigns, or help fund economic empowerment in women's communities. There are, after all, many different ways to be a feminist ally in today's world. Whether your dad's a traveler, a fashionista, a protestor, a reader, a wine or whisky lover, or just likes a good pair of socks (yes, we've included some of the classic Father's Day ideas), here are some ideas on how to make his Father's Day a bit more feminist.

1 A Classic Bow Tie Wonder Woman Bow Tie $21.60 Johnny Blue Bow Tie Everybody needs Wonder Woman to come save their hides. Particularly dads. If he's a natty dresser who loves comic books, this is a good gift. Buy Now

2 Reading Materials Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance & Revolution In Trump's America $10.87 Amazon Is your dad a reader? Get him a dose of some of the best women's writing in the U.S. right now; this book has essays from luminaries like Rebecca Solnit, Nicole Chung, and Randa Jarrar, and will be his talking point for months. Buy Now

3 Wear It On His Sleeve We Should All Be Feminists T-Shirt $18.00 ResiliantCo @ Etsy This tee, which comes in both fitted and unisex shapes, is available in a selection of sizes and colors for every dad's taste, including pale white and army green. And it's got a message for him to take everywhere with him. Buy Now

4 More Classic Dad Vibes Rosie The Riveter Cufflinks $44.00 Cafe Press What livens up an outfit like feminist icons on your shirtsleeves? Definitely one for a fashion-forward dad who likes to wear his beliefs on his sleeve. Buy Now

5 Office-Appropriate But Still Snazzy Frida Freak Socks $10.00 Socksmith Socks are a traditional Father's Day gift, but that doesn't mean you have to be boring. Give him feminist icon and famous artist Frida Kahlo to cover his tootsies. Buy Now

6 Dad Caps For Days Feminist AF Trucker Hat 14.99 Amazon Fashionable, keeps off the sun and declares equality. Got to be top of your list. Buy Now

7 Something A Little Stronger Dewar's 12 Year Old The Ancestor Whisky $38.47 The Whisky Exchange This is one of the world's most sought-after whiskies — and if your dad's a connoisseur, he'll be in heaven. Better yet, it's blended by Stephanie MacLeod at Dewar, so it's a feminist masterpiece in every bottle. Buy Now

8 And A Little Bit Lighter 2013 Gallo Signature Series Chardonnay $30.00 Wine.com If your dad's more of a white wine guy, he'll probably love this Chardonnay by Gallo Wines, owned and run by Gina Gallo, which competes for the most prestigious winery business in all of South America. It's been rated one of the best wines in the world made by women. Buy Now

9 A Donation In His Name Donation To Women for Women International $50.00+ Women For Women International Women For Women International allows you to donate to sponsor a woman who's survived conflict anywhere in the world, to allow her to get education, acquire new skills, survive and flourish. A donation in your dad's name is one hell of a present. Buy Now

10 Something Sweet Divine Chocolate Dark Chocolate Lovers' Gift Set $27.99 Divine Chocolate Who said chocolate is just a Mother's Day treat? Divine Chocolate is a certified B corporation, aka a company that strives to do good, working to empower communities with their ethical practices and providing a minimal environmental footprint. That's feminist as hell. And they're tasty, too. Buy Now

11 Something He'll Literally Take Everywhere Globetrotter Leather Passport Cover $14.95 Matr Boomie Matr Boomie is a company that works directly with fairtrade artisans across communities in India, particularly focusing on women. Buying this beautiful passport holder for your dad gives women economic empowerment and him a precious gift. Buy Now

12 Something Business Casual Recycled Circuits Clipboard $18.00 Global GIfts If your dad's a tech magnate, he'll like this recycled gift: a clipboard made from old circuit boards by a fair trade organization in India that aims to prevent child labor and raise education levels by employing families. Buy Now

13 Something To Take Notes In Gender Equality Notebook $19.99 United Nations Development Programme The UNDP works around the world to fight for gender equality on every continent, and your dad can show his commitment to their cause with this snazzy notebook. Buy Now

14 Something For Your Dad Who Loves To Bake Cinammon Scrolls Not Gender Roles Tee $28.00 The Equality Institute The Equality Institute is an Australian organization working to end gender inequality, and this celebration of pastry over patriarchy is a fantastic gift for any dad who loves his baked goods and hates sexism. Buy Now