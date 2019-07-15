14 Kids Movies On Netflix That Are Entertaining Enough For Adults To Enjoy, Too

Anyone who has Netflix knows that the streaming service has seemingly endless of categories of its films and TV shows. And, conveniently, one of those is a "Children & Family" category. This way, parents (or babysitters or family members or whoever) can find movies that are good to watch with their kids. But what if you want a kids movie on Netflix that's also entertaining for an adult? There's no need for you to suffer or be bored just because you have to watch with a little one.

Or maybe you just like kids movies. Or maybe you're going through a tough time in your life and need something light. Or maybe you went to a horror movie and you need to calm yourself down before going to sleep. There are plenty of reasons to want to watch a kids movie and there are some entertaining and even thought-provoking ones out there, waiting to be streamed.

From an Oscar-winning movie that will make anyone cry to a Disney classic to a science-filled film with Oprah, here are 14 movies to try streaming on Netflix the next time you're with a kid or the next time you just need to escape adulthood for 90 minutes.

1. Coco

Coco is about a young boy, Miguel, who travels into the Land of the Dead and has to find his way back to his family, including his grandmother, Coco. It won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and the scene where Miguel and Coco sing together will win your tears — all of them.

2. Mulan

This 1998 Disney movie based on a Chinese legend is streaming on Netflix now. Watch it to get nostalgic or to prepare for next year's live-action remake.

3. Coraline

Another animated film, Coraline is about a young girl who travels to an alternate dimension. Coraline is extremely spooky, so kids who are too small for its creepy plot might not like it.

4. A Wrinkle In Time

A Wrinkle In Time, based on the book of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle, is about another young girl who travels to an alternate dimension. This one is attempting to find her missing astrophysicist father.

5. Balto

Yes, Balto is an animated movie about a sled dog, so maybe that doesn't sound too entertaining for adults. But, there's also a history lesson in there, because Balto was a real dog, who actually did help save people by retrieving diphtheria medicine.

6. Incredibles 2

Pretty much everyone likes The Incredibles — it has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but the original movie isn't on Netflix at the moment. Incredibles 2, which has 94% — not too shabby! — is on the site.

7. Mowgli

This take on the classic Jungle Book tale is much darker than the animated movie and the 2016 live-action remake. Any kids who are squeamish should skip this one, but the differences and new additions to the story should keep adults entertained.

8. Little Women

The 1994 version of Little Women is appropriate for kids and will let adults take a walk down memory lane with its star-studded cast. Watch now before Greta Gerwig's new take comes out this Christmas.

9. Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection

We're all just a bunch of millennials with short attention spans, right? Wrong! But if you are feeling particularly non-committal, why not check out the Disney short films collection on Netflix.

10. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars movies are for everyone. And The Last Jedi, which is the only episodic Star Wars film currently on Netflix, is listed under the "Children & Family" banner.

11. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is all about a young Han Solo, is also in the "Children & Family" section.

12. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

This Netflix Original, based on the true story of William Kamkwamba, is about a boy who builds a wind turbine that helps his Malawian village grow crops.

13. The Dark Crystal

The Dark Crystal, directed by Frank Oz and Jim Henson and featuring their famous puppeteering, is about an alien who has to search for... a crystal. A Netflix Original sequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, comes to the site at the end of August.

14. Ralph Breaks The Internet

The sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet follows the two main characters from the original as they head into the wild world of the web. Expect plenty of Internet jokes that kids won't totally get, but also lots of sight gags and puns that they totally will.

Now, if you're looking for someone very scary and adult after all of that — or to watch before one of these kids movies — there are plenty of those on the service too.