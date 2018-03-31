As I write this, I'm sitting on a millennial pink claw-foot chair on loan to me from my grandmother, drinking coffee out of a millennial pink mug, with a palo santo stick burning on a millennial pink ceramic dish on my side table. Suffice to say I'm a sucker for millennial pink products, such that nearly two years in to living in my first grown-ass adult apartment, the amount of millennial pink items outnumbers items of literally any other color. (Go ahead, count.) Much of this is thanks to IKEA, the Swedish homegoods store that has singlehandedly transformed what millennial living looks like, thanks to its trendy, low-cost furnishings. Luckily, for those of you who haven't (yet) committed as wholeheartedly to millennial pink everything, there are tons of millennial pink products you can buy at IKEA on the cheap that will seriously up your apartment game.

Haters will try to say that millennial pink is on its way out, in favor of Gen Z yellow or Barbara Kruger red. Sure, we could stand to switch up our ~aesthetic~ from time to time, but true millennials will always come back to our preferred pink — especially since both the above colors actually go well with the defining pink of the 21st century. The point is, when you're outfitting an apartment (or just looking to zhuzh up a room), you have tons of extremely on-trend options. Here are 14 millennial pink IKEA products you probably won't be able to resist buying.

1 These Gorgeous Vases Ikea GRADVIS Vase $5.00 Ikea Throw a single palm frond in one of these babies, you got some prime freakebana action for literally less than $10.

2 These Mod Glasses IKEA INTAGANDE Glasses $1.99 Ikea True life: on top of the aforementioned millennial pink objects in my living room, I'm the proud owner of a set of 13 extremely fragile millennial pink martini glasses, also from an elder matriarch, that I'm absolutely terrified to use. At a cool $1.99 a pop, I'd be much more chill about serving drinks in these.

4 This Chic Dinner Set IKEA DINERA Dinnerware Set $34.99 Ikea Matching plates and dishes is already a dream of mine, but make it millennial pink and I'm sold.

5 This Useful Cushion Cover IKEA GURLI Cushion Cover $4.00 Ikea Transform your gross couch cushions that you somehow inherited from your senior year dorm.

6 This Versatile Table IKEA MARYD Tray Table $69.99 Ikea Though this is more in the pale orchid family, this versatile tray table with a swiveling top could double as a bar cart, or an end table, or a bedside table, or heck, just put it in my house already.

7 This Dreamy Chaise IKEA SÖDERHAMN Chaise $250 Ikea Le Corbusier + Glossier = I can't wait to nap on this.

8 This Simple Placemat IKEA MÄRIT Placemat $1.49 Ikea This washable placemat will make your dining situation a smidge more elegant, and save you some extra cleanup to boot.

9 This Sophisticated Planter Set IKEA KÖRSBÄR Saucer & Succulent With Pot $9.99 each Ikea This planter and tray set is beyond Instagrammable, but the tray on its own could be a handy place to collect jewelry or makeup on your dresser.

10 This Funky Carafe IKEA INTERGANDE Carafe $7.99 Ikea Can't you just imagine serving freshly squeezed OJ out of this baby? Or dropping a few fresh cut flowers from the farmer's market in there?

11 This Minimalist Plant Pot IKEA PAPAJA Plant Pot $1.99 Ikea Another plant pot in a slightly hotter shade of pink, for when you need to transplant your flourishing succulents somewhere with a lil bit more room.

12 These Coordinating Dish Towels IKEA TIMVISARE Dish Towels $5.99 Ikea Remember when I said that thing about millennial pink getting eclipsed by Gen Z yellow? These complementary dish towels prove that the two colorways can live in harmony (in your kitchen).

13 Another Arty Plant Pot IKEA SOMMAR Plant Pot $3.99 Ikea The plant pot options are neverending and I couldn't be happier.

14 This Extremely Midcentury Lamp IKEA FADO Lamp $24.99 Ikea If you really want to commit to the ~aesthetic~, this very Space Age lamp will cast a soft, millennial pink glow all over whichever room you put it in.