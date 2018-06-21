The month of June is dedicated to celebrating Pride for the LGBTQIA+ community. And while it's most certainly a time to be proud, it's also a time to be bold, and to continue fight for equality. So while you find your perfect balance of celebration and motivation, you'll want some epic Pride quotes to put on your sign that you'll use for any rallies or marches that are scheduled in your area this month. Having a striking and powerful sign that's ready to go is going to be your secret weapon this month. You'll want to be prepared to represent whenever the opportunity arises. And the more confident you are about your sign, the more confident you will be in getting out there and spreading the message that love is love is love.

Here I've pulled together some really moving quotes about Pride, the LGBTQIA+ community and the call for change. If you can't find the right words for your sign, it's OK to use someone else's, with credit! The point of bringing a sign to a rally isn't to get praised for making a special sign, it's to add a voice to the chorus at any cost, and help to amplify a message. So if you don't feel like being creative and coming up with the next best Pride slogan, use a famous quote — it's famous for a reason!

"What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it's curved like a road through mountains.” - Tennessee Williams

“When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” - Barack Obama

“There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world you live in.” - Chris Colfer

"We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." - George Takei

"Every gay and lesbian person who has been lucky enough to survive the turmoil of growing up is a survivor. Survivors always have an obligation to those who will face the same challenges." - Bob Paris

"The beauty of standing up for your rights is others see you standing and stand up as well." - Cassandra Duffy

"This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." - Ellen Page

“Only by speaking out can we create lasting change. And that change begins with coming out.” - DaShanne Stokes

"Pride has to resonate from within; shine out to everyone around you. It has mean something to you and only you first before you announce it to the world.” - Solange Nicole

"I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you're finally honest about who you are; you find others like you." - Chaz Bono

"If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door." - Harvey Milk

“Everybody's journey is individual. You don't know with whom you're going to fall in love. … If you fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy. The fact that many Americans consider it a disease says more about them than it does about homosexuality." - James Baldwin

"I think being gay is a blessing, and it's something I am thankful for every single day." - Anderson Cooper

“You look ridiculous if you dance. You look ridiculous if you don’t dance. So you might as well dance.” - Gertrude Stein