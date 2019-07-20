If you don’t want to get yourself in a cake-fuelled fury, perhaps you should avert your eyes. The Starbucks desserts from around the world are a magical list of sweets and treats that will make your mouth water and your bank account suddenly procure one (1) plane ticket for “The World.”

It’s no secret or surprise that Starbucks menus aren’t the exact same everywhere. While there are certain standard menu items (your coffees, your cappuccinos, your various bread-y, breakfast fare), each country does everything from Frappuccinos to pastries a little bit differently. This summer, Starbucks in Latin America launched a Pink Flamingo Frappuccino. It’s pink and pomegranate-y. It’s sweet and chocolate-y. It’s, unfortunately, only available in Colombia, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Central America. In Japan, they launched a Peach on the Beach Frappuccino. It’s an Instagram-worthy a summertime dream with pieces of white peach pieces, peach juice, peach puree, and peach sauce. It, too, is not available in the U.S.

For now, we’ll have to settle for sipping on the limited-edition Tie-Dye Frappuccino and chompin’ on the Frosted Doughnut Cake Pop. So, sit back, relax, and try not to drool. Here are 14 cakes you can get at Starbucks all over the world.

1. Marble Chocolate Cake (Japan) Starbucks Japan When translated into English, this dessert is called a "light-hearted chocolate cake" which is both adorable and hilarious. This cake combines ganache cream, chocolate whipped cream, and white whipped cream with a chocolate brownie-like cake. It is so pretty, I want to die.

2. Uji Matcha Chiffon Cake (Japan) Starbucks Japan Starbucks Japan has their cake game on point. This Uji Matcha Chiffon cake combines earthy matcha flavor with a rich chiffon dough. It's topped with whipped cream swirled with matcha just to really rub in how gorgeous it is.

3. Raspberry Cheesecake Brulee (Mexico) Starbucks Mexico The closest we can get to this dessert in the U.S. is the Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino. However, it is a secret menu item and it will cause your barista to resent you a bit.

4. Torta 4 Leches (Chile) Starbucks Chile Chile heard you like tres leches so they added yet another leche. The four milks in question, which are added to this sponge cake are cream, whole milk, evaporated milk, and condensed milk. It's filled with manjar, which is similar to condensed milk, as well as caramel, and topped with fluffy meringue.

5. Green Tea Red Bean Mascarpone Cake (Thailand) This limited-edition sponge cake was made with green tea, mascarpone cream cheese, and red bean paste. It was likely the perfect compliment to a matcha latte. Unfortunately, we in the U.S. will never truly know its wonder and glory.

6. Mango Yogurt Cake (Thailand) This dessert combines white sponge cake with layers of sweet jelly-like mango. It is the summertime dessert for which I long.

7. Purple Yam Cheesecake (Philippines) Starbucks Ube! This cheesecake is flavored with red mung bean, macapuno coconut (which is sometimes used to top a Filipino favorite dessert halo-halo), and purple yam AKA Ube. Ube is beautiful and perfect and we should be utilizing it in any and all desserts.

8. Chocolate & Raspberry Vegan Cake (UK) Starbucks UK Is this dessert the most exotic, the most fancy, the most extra? Not necessarily. But it is entirely plant-based and for that, we must celebrate it.

9. Lychee Cheesecake (Singapore) Starbucks Singapore This cheesecake combines lychee, apricot and cranberry bits and is topped with white chocolate flowers and dried rose petals. It is what your seasonal fruit cake aspires to be.

10. Dark Earl Gray Cream Cake (Korea) Starbucks Korea Starbucks Korea has their cake game on a whole 'nother lever. This cake has Earl Gray tea in both the cake batter and the frosting, making it the perfect accompaniment to your afternoon tea.

11. Ricotta Melting Cheese Cake (Korea) Starbucks Korea This blessing from the cake gods is a Baumkuchen cake filled with ricotta cream. Baumkuchen cakes are often called "tree cakes" as they have rings when you slice them. Wow, a nature lesson and a dessert.

12. Seven-Layer Ganache Cake (Korea) Starbucks Korea This cake has chocolate, ganache, and mocha...in seven layers. SEVEN. Your three-tiered wedding cake could never!

13. Strawberry & Green Tea Double Crepe (Korea) Starbucks Korea You ever see a dessert so pretty you might pass away? No? Did you not look at the decadent layers of strawberry and green tea in this crepe cake?!?