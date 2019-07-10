You’ve heard the rumors. You’ve heard the rumblings. You’ve hoped. You’ve wished. You’ve dreamed. But now, it’s all about to become a reality — the tie-dye rumors coming out of Starbucks and leaking onto the internet are very much true. But now that we all know what it looks like, you're surely wondering, what flavor is the Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino, now that it's finally graced us with its presence?

There have been murmurs of its existence around the internet for nearly two weeks, but I’m so glad that, per Starbucks, I can confirm that from July 10, this mythical beast and beverage is going to be nationwide, while supplies last. And if the internet hype is anything to go by, supplies will not last long.

I’m excited — but I still have a lot of questions. Firstly, while a Tie-Dye Frappuccino sounds amazing, what does it taste like? What flavor is tie-dye? Does it taste like my uncle’s Grateful Dead t-shirt collection? Thankfully, not. Starbucks has confirmed that the new drink will be a TROPICAL FRUIT flavor, which is very exciting indeed. Perfect for summer and ready to take you away to an island paradise, a tropical fruit Frappuccino sounds like a great new edition to the menu.

And when they say Tie-Dye Frappuccino, they aren’t messing around. The drink is all yellow, red, and blue swirls — and even the whipped cream is dusted with colors to match. Apparently, the colors come from turmeric, red beet, and spirulina, but let’s get real — there’s going to be so much sugar in this sucker you won’t come anywhere near tasting a vegetable. I’d be willing to put money on it.

I would also bet that this new tropical fruit delight is going to be all over your Insta feed — it’s just too pretty and too delicious to stay in its cage. Will the Tie-Dye Frappuccino be the drink of the summer? I’m going to call it now. If you happen to live in the U.S. or Canada, time to get your hands on this drink while you ca, because per Starbucks, it will only be on the menu for a few days.

Of course, Starbucks is always pushing the boat out when it comes to new and interesting drinks — and that’s especially true when it comes to their Frappuccinos (which, let’s be honest, are really just incredible milkshakes that like to pretend they might have coffee in them one day). Although the tropical fruit flavor of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino sounds perfect for summertime, they’ve got plenty of options for every type of palate.

This year saw the return of the S'mores Frappuccino for some summer loving — a cult favorite that continues to deliver. The U.K. got to bask in the glory of the Strawberry Donut Frappuccino with actual donut crumbles inside — while Canada just got introduced to a totally unique, delightfully fresh Honeycomb Lavender Frappuccino for summer. But if you're looking for commitment, if you're looking for a Frappuccino that's going to be with you for the long-haul, the company also added two drinks to its permanent menu just recently — the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. Both of them are little slices of heaven, in their own little way.

Will Tie-Dye Frappuccinos be your drink of the summer? Can you imagine anything more perfect than tropical fruit flavors and whipped cream on a hot summer day? It’s clearly a winner — so you’re going to want to get a move on while supplies last. These are too good to miss.