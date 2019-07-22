15 Movies To Stream To Get Through Mercury Retrograde

When Mercury turns retrograde, things have a tendency to go awry. Got travel plans? Maybe not anymore, thanks to Mercury. Running into some truly horrific tech issues that seem to call for an exorcist rather than an IT specialist? Blame Mercury. Is communicating difficult — or is it more difficult than it usually is, at least? That's right, the blame could be on Mercury. Sometimes it's just hard to communicate, but when Mercury decides to turn retrograde and make that even harder, it's totally understandable to want to avoid everything and just chill at home with a movie, where you can watch other people have those communication breakdowns and not have to suffer through them yourself. So in the spirit of indulging in a bit of escapism, here's a list of 15 movies you can stream during Mercury Retrograde that will give you some shelter from the rough vibes we're all floating in.

Generally speaking, Mercury moving into retrograde is seen as a majorly negative event, one that tends to throw things into chaos, especially interpersonal communication. This is because in the Roman pantheon, Mercury is the god of communication, travelers, and commerce, among a plethora of other things that — you guessed it — just so happen to be affected by Mercury's movement into retrograde. So, as the name implies, when a planet moves into retrograde, it appears to recede in our view from Earth. This leads people to believe that the feelings and practices associated with the given planet also begin to fade, or more precisely, become more difficult to maintain.

There are plenty of ways to think about what kind of movie makes into onto a "Mercury retrograde" playlist. There are comedies, which can serve as a fine distraction from all those awkward texts and emails. How about dramas or thrillers where it's one person versus a galaxy bent on destroying them? Relatable. Oh, and then there are sci-fi flicks about technology gone completely wrong. All of these could qualify, seeing as how Mercury turning retrograde affects all sorts of things, ranging from its oft-blamed interference in communication to its negative effects on technology and travel.

Point is, there are plenty of movies that fit the bill. But which ones truly satisfy in this, one of the most intense Mercury retrograde events of the year? Read on.

1. 'Edge Of Seventeen' STX Entertainment Many, if not all, coming-of-age films revolve around a younger person trying to figure out what it means to grow up into somebody who's more mature, and that process often involves learning how to communicate. Such is the case for Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), at least, who accidentally confesses her feelings for her crush in a pretty raunchy text. Edge of Seventeen is more than just awkward comedy though, and delivers a really touching lesson, one that'll see even the most socially awkward person through their own humiliating miscommunications. Available on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

2. 'Lady Bird' Giphy Lady Bird is another coming-of-age tale, but it's a thoroughly modern one that focuses very specifically on the relationship between Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf). As Lady Bird closes out her senior year of high school and dreams of a future across the country at NYU, Marion tries to rein her in and keep her from moving away. Watching Lady Bird find unexpected growth and go through so many milestones of growing up might make you reconsider the context around your own milestones and what that means for your path going forward, which is a good practice in general, but especially so with Mercury in retrograde. Available on Amazon.

3. 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' Giphy Maybe Mercury going retrograde is messing with technology. Or it's just Ralph (John C. Reilly) breaking the internet and trying to fix it, which is something anybody can relate to. Available on Netflix.

4. 'WarGames' Giphy Speaking of messing with technology, how about a classic sci-fi flick where two teenagers, David (Matthew Broderick) and Jennifer (Ally Sheedy), unwittingly hack into a military computer and almost start a nuclear war? Sure, the subject matter is a little tense, but the tone of the film has a decidedly adventurous edge, one that very much existed across a lot of sci-fi and fantasy films in the 80s. Available on Amazon and Hulu.

5. 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World' Giphy Revisiting relationships and old connections can be a good thing during this event, provided one speaks with care and love. For a guide on what not to do, just take a look at Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) and his long procession of broken hearts and spurned friendships. Available on Netflix.

6. 'Like Father' aBard Production Taking a vacation is another good way to deal with Mercury's antics, so how about a travel flick? Here, Kristen Bell stars as a woman dead set on going on her honeymoon cruise despite being jilted on the altar, only instead of going alone, she ends up traveling with her estranged father, played by Kelsey Grammar. It's a pretty funny romp with a solid heart. Available on Netflix.

7. 'The Fundamentals Of Caring' Giphy Another solid travel flick, only this one's got a bit more of a road trip flavor to it. Ben (Paul Rudd) is exploring a new job as a caretaker for Trevor (Craig Roberts), a teenager with muscular dystrophy. When Trevor and Ben go on a long road trip, Ben finds himself learning how to cope with his own troubled past with caring for others. Available on Netflix.

8. 'Hearts Beat Loud' Giphy Similar to Like Father, Hearts Beat Loud is another heartwarming father and daughter tale, only instead of the both of them being adult workaholics, one's an aging hipster, Frank (Nick Offerman), and the other is his teenage daughter, Sam (Kiersey Clemons). As Mercury's movements more or less ask us to revisit our relationships with our loved ones, it's perhaps helpful to see some good examples of what that might look like. Available on Hulu.

9. 'Stranger Than Fiction' Giphy Indulging in the whole "it's me against the universe" feeling, Stranger Than Fiction takes that concept and runs with it, giving everything a slight hint of whimsy and magical realism. Harold's (Will Ferrell) life is defined by routine, but when he finds out that his life is also controlled by the omniscient voice of Karen (Emma Thompson), a writer he's never met, everything goes completely awry. Available on Amazon.

10. 'National Treasure' Giphy Things from the past — memories, people, feelings, and yes, even things once thought lost — have a tendency to pop up again, especially during this phase. National Treasure might be a more... extreme example of digging through the past, but it's a fun ride that will keep anyone distracted long enough to weather some of those less-than-fun memories. Available on Netflix.

11. 'Moonlight' Giphy This 2017 Best Picture winner is a fine movie to watch anytime, but it may feel especially poignant around now. It's a look at one person's life and how even the most minute changes and details impact and affect their growth, which is, coincidentally, exactly what Mercury's movement into retrograde inspires: a re-examination. Available on Netflix.

12. 'Roma' Giphy One of Alfonso Cuarón's masterpieces, Roma is a gripping, highly personal story, one where he delves into his own history to offer a peek at life in Mexico in the '70s, an era defined by its political and social upheaval. Available on Netflix.

13. 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail' Giphy Look, sometimes everything's just absurd and all you can do is laugh. That's very much aligned with the whole Monty Python ethos, so go ahead and throw on this perennial classic and indulge in a little bit of silliness. Available on Netflix.

14. 'Frances Ha' Mr Nautica on YouTube Greta Gerwig really shines in this comedy, bringing a humorous edge to what's otherwise a pretty emotional story of what it means to try to "make it" in New York. Her relationships, new and old, form a strong base for a lot of the emotional impact of this story, and in this highly sensitive time, it might do some good to watch someone else navigate some emotional turmoil for a bit. Available on Netflix.