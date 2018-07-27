This season of Younger has been a whirlwind, with so many moments fans have been waiting for finally happening — including Charles and Liza (spoiler!) rekindling their romance without Liza having to hide her true self. But besides that, there have been so many moments that have kept fans on the edge of their seats, from Kelsey’s steamy love triangle to Maggie having to decide if she values making a lot of money over having her art actually appreciated. The show’s fifth season is nowhere near over yet, but if you’re craving more similar stories while waiting for new Younger episodes, these movies are must-sees.

There are plenty of films out there that capture what makes Younger so lovable, by featuring complex characters who are trying to keep things afloat while trying to figure out their careers or love lives — or both. From New York City-based classics like The Devil Wears Prada and Frances Ha, to rom-coms with flawed heroines like 20th Century Women and I Give It A Year, there are tons of movies that’ll remind you of your favorite characters from Younger.

Plus, there might be some flicks here featuring your favorite Younger stars that you haven’t seen yet. Here are some you can watch this weekend while you wait for next week’s episode — or for the very Younger-like Jennifer Lopez rom-com, Second Act, to come out this fall.

1 'Frances Ha' Giphy Much like Liza at the beginning of Younger, Frances (Greta Gerwig) is desperately trying to figure out how to make her dreams come true in New York City while facing obstacles along the way. Watch it on Netflix.

2 'I Give It A Year' Giphy If you love how complicated Liza and Kelsey's romances have been, you'll enjoy this flick. In this one, a couple gets married right away and have to navigate making their relationship work despite temptation to cheat and lack of compatibility. Watch it on Netflix or Hulu.

3 '20th Century Women' Giphy Love the Younger women's dynamic on the show? Then you're going to enjoy this film about the bond between women of various generations joining forces to help raise a teenage boy. Rent it on Amazon.

4 'Home Again' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Much like Liza on Younger, Alice (Reese Witherspoon) finds romance with a younger man after separating from her husband. Rent it on YouTube.

5 'The Devil Wears Prada' Giphy Even though Diana is nowhere near as bad as Miranda Priestly, you can't help but think about how similar the hurdles that Andy and Liza go through are. Even though this flick is unfortunately no longer on Netflix, you can rent it on Amazon.

6 'Song One' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube If you love Younger's love stories, you'll adore Song One, featuring New York City as the backdrop for this rom-com.

7 'Empire Records' Video Detective on YouTube Can't get enough of Debi Mazar? You're going to want to watch '90s classic Empire Records, featuring one of her best pre-Younger roles. Rent it on Amazon.

8 'Tiny Furniture' Giphy Part of what makes Younger so special is the way it captures struggling to fulfill career goals in New York City. Lena Dunham's debut feature film does that, too. You can watch it on Filmstruck.

9 'While We're Young' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube In this indie flick, Josh (Ben Stiller) and his wife Cornelia (Naomi Watts) befriend a free-spirited young couple who make them feel in touch with their youth, causing them to ditch their similarly aged friends to hang out with their new ones. Sounds a bit familiar, right? Stream it on Netflix.

10 'The Incredible Jessica James' Netflix on YouTube Jessica James is a complex, flawed heroine like Liza that you'll love just as much as she navigates a complicated romance. Watch it on Netflix.

11 'According To Greta' Anchor Bay on YouTube Hilary Duff showed a new side of her as Kelsey, who is rebellious, outspoken, sex-positive, and free-spirited. But turns out, Kelsey's hardly the first woman Duff's played that shies away from her family-friendly characters that kickstarted her career. In this movie, Greta (Duff) carries a similar essence to Kelsey. Watch it on Netflix.

12 'Lola Versus' Giphy Younger shows how difficult it is to navigate dating in New York City and Lola Versus does so excellently as well. Lola (Greta Gerwig) tries to figure out how to get herself back out there after experiencing a tough breakup with her fiancé. Watch it on Amazon Prime.

13 'Adult Beginners' RADiUS on YouTube Much like Liza, Jake (Nick Kroll) must figure out how to start his life from scratch after his latest investment is a complete failure. Watch it on Netflix.

14 'Set It Up' Giphy This rom-com has gotten tons of attention this year for being lighthearted, hilarious, and being extremely relatable to anyone who has worked as an assistant. If Liza's struggles at Imperial during the beginning of the show resonated with you, you're going to want to watch this. See it on Netflix.