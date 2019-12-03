15 TV Series Based On True Events You Can Stream Right Now

Fortunately, shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Walking Dead are completely fictional. But the concept that your favorite TV series are based on true stories can be enlightening, educational, or sometimes horrifying. Many elements are at play when portraying true events, from doing the involved parties justice as well as finding the balance between maintaining accuracy and providing entertainment. Luckily, these 15 TV series based on true stories give us storylines to quench our thirst for the details of the lives of the indicted, the royal, and the underrepresented.

With cold weather ahead, extra time inside hibernating means you might find yourself ready to mass marathon TV shows. Keep scrolling to see a round-up of some of the best series based on true stories that debuted in past and recent years, ranging from crime stories to period dramas.