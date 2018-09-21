16 Bookish Mugs To Sip Your Cider, Coffee, Or Tea From This Fall

I hold the strong opinion that everyone could always use one more coffee mug. If it has been a while since you last bought a cute new mug for your hot beverage of choice — whether it be peppermint, chamomile tea, or, um, wine — consider adding one of the following 21 coffee mugs for book-lovers to your kitchen cupboard.

Coffee (or tea) mugs are the perfect, non-permanent way to assert your identity. Need to feel like a badass this morning? Pick up a coffee mug with a pep-talk emblazoned on the side? Want to show your co-workers how cool you are? Pick up a nerdy coffee mug to keep at your desk. It's as simple as that, and it could even help you find that special someone.

Of course, the coffee mugs made for book-lovers are as diverse as the books themselves. When choosing a mug that will showcase your literary side, you have to ask yourself whether you want to rep books in general, or one novel or series in particular. I have included a fair mix of both below, so you'll be sure to spot something you love, no matter your book nerd style.

Check out the coffee mugs for book lovers I recommend below:

Banned Books Heat Reactive Mug Out of Print Banned Books Heat Reactive Mug, $12, Out of Print Clothing The black censor bars on this mug fade away when you pour in a hot beverage, so you can be reminded every morning of the importance of reading banned books.

Just My Type Mug Anthopologie Just My Type Mug, $12, Anthropologie Rep your favorite literary genre with one of these stoneware mugs from Anthropologie, available in "Romantic," "Adventurer," and "Dreamer" variations.

Society6 Professional Bookworm Mug Society6 Society6 Professional Bookworm Mug, $18, Amazon Perfect for the writer or librarian, this coffee mug lets you drink your morning cuppa while notifying everyone of your *real* occupation.

Books Are Bae Mug Dormify Books Are Bae Mug, $12, Dormify This little pink mug is almost too cute to use, but it's also too adorable not to Instagram every chance you get.

Black Writers Mug thetrinigee/Etsy Black Writers Mug, $15, Etsy To say that white writers get a lot of attention in the books community would be an understatement, which is why buying and sharing your favorite books by writers of color is so important. Check out this travel mug decorated with the names of dozens of black writers, and you might discover your new favorite author.

Harry Potter Gold Hogwarts Mug BoxLunch Harry Potter Gold Hogwarts Mug, $16.90, BoxLunch This gorgeous and understated mug will always be there to welcome you home.

'A Room of One's Own' Penguin Mug The Literary Gift Company Virginia Woolf - A Room of One's Own Penguin Mug, $11.99, The Literary Gift Company The classic Penguin book cover really shines on this mug, which features one of my favorite feminist treatises of all time.

Jane Austen Coffee Mug Amazon Jane Austen Coffee Mug, $15.95, Amazon Jane Austen's biting wit and cunning wisdom will have you ready and raring to go when you use this mug for your morning cuppa.

Visit Mordor Travel Mug Threadless Visit Mordor Travel Mug, $32, Threadless You might not be able to simply walk into Mordor, but you can enjoy its picturesque landscape with this travel mug.

"Cool Story Poe" Mug Out of Print "Cool Story Poe" Mug, $16, Obvious State Love cats, coffee, and spooky stories? This sassy cat mug from Obvious State is exactly what you need for your next cup of tea.

Game of Thrones Travel Mug LennyMug/Etsy Game of Thrones Travel Mug, $18, Etsy Has there ever been a more memeable phrase than "Winter Is Coming"? I don't think so. Pick up this travel mug to let your neighbors know that coffee is on its way.

Rattle the Stars Mug Willow Mugs/Etsy Rattle the Stars Mug, $15.95, Etsy Love Sarah J. Maas' Throne of Glass? This "Rattle the Stars" mug will have you at your boldest and most daring whenever you sip from it.

Library Card Yellow Mug Out of Print Library Card Yellow Mug, $12, Out of Print Clothing Miss the golden days when the librarian had to stamp a card whenever you checked out a book? Relive those childhood pleasures with this coffee mug.

Losers Club Mug JessicaScissorhands/Etsy Losers Club Mug, $13.54, Etsy Fans of Stephen King's IT should jump on this gorgeous mug with its blood-red nod to Bill, Ben, Bev, Mike, Richie, Eddie, and Stan.

Oscar Wilde Mug The Pot Bank/Etsy Oscar Wilde Quote Mug, $17.75, Etsy For fans of The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest, there's this mug, which features an iconic quote from Oscar Wilde.