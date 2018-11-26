16 Bookish Stocking Stuffers Under $10 That The Readers In Your Life Will Adore

By
Literary Emporium

You already know that the holidays can take a major toll on your bank accounts. Whether you've got a list of gifts to buy a mile long, are shelling out for pricey plane tickets to travel back home, or you're just on a tight budget in general, it can feel almost impossible to find great gifts for everyone without leaving your wallet totally empty. But if you've got readers to buy for this year, you're in luck: there are tons of gorgeous gifts, all under $10, that any book-lover would be absolutely thrilled to unwrap this holiday season.

Below are 17 bookish gifting options, from cozy socks and warm scarves to pretty pins and portable notebooks that you can pick up for very single one of the bibliophiles in your life. Any one of these picks would make ideal stocking stuffers, White Elephant gifts, or just super-affordable (but still incredibly special) gifts for your friends and family who love to read or write — no matter how much money you have to spend. And with prices this good, you won't have to feel the least bit guilty for adding one or two of these to your cart for yourself, too.

Hogwarts Crest Socks That Will Add Magic To Any Outfit

Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Socks

$12

$8.40

Out of Print

An Enamel Pin That Reps Their Favorite Bookish Gals

'Literature Ladies' Enamel Pin

$8.77

Literary Emporium

A Notebook They Can Fill With All Of Their Brilliant Thoughts On The Go

Charlotte Bronte 'Women Writers' Pocket Notebook

$3.84

Literary Emporium

A Set Of Double-Sided Bookmarks That Feature Famous Literary Quotes

'First And Last Line' Bookmark Set

$5.77

Literary Emporium

The Perfect Patch For Any Page-Turner's Denim Jacket

'Readers Gonna Read' Embroidered Iron On Patch

$6.41

Literary Emporium

A Bookshelf Mug That's A Perfect Companion For Their TBR Pile

Bookshelf Mug

$12

$8.40

Out of Print

A Key Tag That Proves Their Love Of Literature Is No Mystery

Sherlock Holmes 'Baker Street Motel' Key Tag

$8

Greenwich Letter Press

A Cute Coin Purse To Keep Their Galleons Secure

Harry Potter Coin Purse

$7

Primark

A Candle That Will Fill Any Room With Their Favorite Scent

'Old Books' Mini Candle

$6

$5.10

Frostbeard/Etsy

Winter-Ready Lip Balm Made For Jane Austen Fans

'Regency Romance' Literary Lip Balm

$5

LiteraryLipBalms/Etsy

A Pouch To Carry All Their Book Buying Money In

'Raised By Books' Pouch

$12

$8.40

Out of Print

A Hogwarts House Scarf That Will Keep Them Warm During Winter Walks

Harry Potter Scarf

$9

Primark

A Retro Tee From One Of Their Favorite Classic Reads

'Stay Gold' T-Shirt

$9.95

TheGoreKitten/Etsy

A Maya Angelou Quote Pin That Will Inspire Their 2019 Goals

'Still I Rise' Enamel Pin

$9.61

Literary Emporium

Graphic Book Socks For Those Who Want To Keep Their Footwear Chic

'Books Books Books' Ankle Socks

$13

$9.75

Book Wurm Supply

Old Book Smell Perfume They Can Carry Around In Their Bag

Demeter 'Paperback' Roll On Perfume Oil

$6.29

Demeter