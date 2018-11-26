16 Bookish Stocking Stuffers Under $10 That The Readers In Your Life Will Adore
You already know that the holidays can take a major toll on your bank accounts. Whether you've got a list of gifts to buy a mile long, are shelling out for pricey plane tickets to travel back home, or you're just on a tight budget in general, it can feel almost impossible to find great gifts for everyone without leaving your wallet totally empty. But if you've got readers to buy for this year, you're in luck: there are tons of gorgeous gifts, all under $10, that any book-lover would be absolutely thrilled to unwrap this holiday season.
Below are 17 bookish gifting options, from cozy socks and warm scarves to pretty pins and portable notebooks that you can pick up for very single one of the bibliophiles in your life. Any one of these picks would make ideal stocking stuffers, White Elephant gifts, or just super-affordable (but still incredibly special) gifts for your friends and family who love to read or write — no matter how much money you have to spend. And with prices this good, you won't have to feel the least bit guilty for adding one or two of these to your cart for yourself, too.