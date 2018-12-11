17 Best Sex Toys To Give Your Partner For The 2018 Holiday Season
If you're desperately trying to pick out the perfect gift for that special someone, you shouldn't discount buying a sex toys as a gift this holiday season. Whether you've used a toy before or not, they're a great level-up for your sex life, no matter how long you've been together.
Using a sex toy together is a great way to rev up your sex life — but also something to help bring you closer. "When you try new things together you are creating shared experiences that are new and exciting," dating coach and licensed marriage and family therapist Pella Weisman tells Bustle. "That shared excitement is a way to have both closeness and stimulation, which is a great combination for sparking things back up."
If you're new to using a sex toy together — or you just want to expand your collection — a toy can make a perfect gift this holiday season. You can pick a toy designed to be used as a couple, a toy made for their pleasure, or one that's great for anyone to play with, because there are just so many different sex toys out there that make great holidays gifts. Here are some of the top picks — and don't worry, most of them will fit in a stocking.
1Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe
If your partner is new to sex toys, a bullet vibe is a great choice. Discreet, easy to use, and perfect for any body part, they're a sex toy beginner's dream.
2FOCUS Sonic Vibrator
With 31,000 vibrations per minute, this toy packs a punch on the clit, nipples, perineum — and everywhere else.
3Christmas Bell Nipple Cover
Christmas nipple covers are a silly way to get into nipple play, and these little bells will let you know when your partner's arrived.
4Mystim Tickling Truman E-Stim USB Rechargeable Realistic Dildo Vibrator
A powerful dildo that also vibrates, it's good for vaginal or anal play. It's a nice choice if your partner is far away and needs something to, erm, fill the gap. Of course, you can always incorporate it into your sex life, too.
5Cleo Bangle Handcuffs
A great way to let your partner know you'd like to try something a little kinkier, these cuffs are gorgeous enough to double as jewelry.
6Chakrub Natural Crystal Dildo
A dildo that also works as a sensual massager, this toy works alone or as a couple.
7Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit
You and your partner can try a little bit of everything with this 11-piece kit, which has a little something for everybody.
8Remoji M-Cup
If your partner has a penis, this masturbation sleeve should keep them very busy indeed.
9Crescendo
This bendable vibe is great to use internally or externally — and it's designed to fit every body. With a slick design and luxurious packaging, it definitely feels like an upscale gift.
10LELO SONA Cruise
11Quiver Vibrating Plug
If your partner likes a little anal play, this vibrating plug packs a lot of sensation in, while still being easy to use.
12Complete Le Wand Original Pleasure Set
The Le Wand is a classic massager, and this deluxe set lets your partner try different textures and different extensions. It's perfect for clit play, prostate massage, or a little G-spot stimulation.
13We-Vibe Touch
Designed for clit and labia stimluation, this palm-sized device can be used for erotic massage anywhere on the body.
14O'hare Cock Ring
15Fin
This fingertip vibrator is a sexy option that can totally transform your partner's masturbation sessions — and then be brought into the bedroom for you both to enjoy.
16Tsk
17Gvibe Mini Gold
If you want to be totally extra this holiday season, this luxury vibe is great for clit play, G-spot stimulation, or a perineum and prostate massage. There's something for everyone, with a little gold thrown in on top.
There are so many sex toys you can give your partner, whether it's a gift just for them or when that you can (hopefully) use as well. Pick your style and your price point and don't be afraid to try something new — 'tis the season to go for it.