If you're desperately trying to pick out the perfect gift for that special someone, you shouldn't discount buying a sex toys as a gift this holiday season. Whether you've used a toy before or not, they're a great level-up for your sex life, no matter how long you've been together.

Using a sex toy together is a great way to rev up your sex life — but also something to help bring you closer. "When you try new things together you are creating shared experiences that are new and exciting," dating coach and licensed marriage and family therapist Pella Weisman tells Bustle. "That shared excitement is a way to have both closeness and stimulation, which is a great combination for sparking things back up."

If you're new to using a sex toy together — or you just want to expand your collection — a toy can make a perfect gift this holiday season. You can pick a toy designed to be used as a couple, a toy made for their pleasure, or one that's great for anyone to play with, because there are just so many different sex toys out there that make great holidays gifts. Here are some of the top picks — and don't worry, most of them will fit in a stocking.

1 Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe $59 Babeland Buy On Babeland If your partner is new to sex toys, a bullet vibe is a great choice. Discreet, easy to use, and perfect for any body part, they're a sex toy beginner's dream.

3 Christmas Bell Nipple Cover Christmas Bell Nipple Cover $5.20 Boohoo Buy On Boohoo Christmas nipple covers are a silly way to get into nipple play, and these little bells will let you know when your partner's arrived.

5 Cleo Bangle Handcuffs Cleo Bangle Handcuffs $36 Unbound Buy On Unbound A great way to let your partner know you'd like to try something a little kinkier, these cuffs are gorgeous enough to double as jewelry.

9 Crescendo Crescendo $149 MysteryVibe Buy On MysteryVibe This bendable vibe is great to use internally or externally — and it's designed to fit every body. With a slick design and luxurious packaging, it definitely feels like an upscale gift.

11 Quiver Vibrating Plug Quiver Vibrating Plug $39 Babeland Buy On Babeland If your partner likes a little anal play, this vibrating plug packs a lot of sensation in, while still being easy to use.

13 We-Vibe Touch We-Vibe Touch $99 Babeland Buy On Babeland Designed for clit and labia stimluation, this palm-sized device can be used for erotic massage anywhere on the body.

14 O'hare Cock Ring O'hare $24.95 Babeland Buy On Babeland A little toy that packs a big punch, this vibrating cock ring can give you both a lot of pleasure.

15 Fin Fin $75 Dame Products Buy On Dame Products This fingertip vibrator is a sexy option that can totally transform your partner's masturbation sessions — and then be brought into the bedroom for you both to enjoy.

16 Tsk Tsk $24 Unbound Buy On Unbound Has your partner been more naughty than nice? This frisky whip might just be the thing.