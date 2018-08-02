If you've been slacking on your friendship duties lately, you're going to want to take the time to make it up to your buddies before Aug. 5, aka National Friendship Day. It's easy to fall out of the social rhythm over the summer — we're all so scattered and divided — but that does't mean you shouldn't be nurturing your friendships in other ways. You're going to want to start collecting some funny National Friendship Day Instagram captions, because one of the best ways to stay close to friends is with social media, duh. If you can't all get together to celebrate the holiday, you can at least shout each other out on Instagram to show your appreciation for your crew and share it with your followers.

Friendship Day is about making extra efforts to show your friends just how important to you they are. It's also a day to celebrate how awesome your squad is and to reach out to people you who'd like to get closer with. You are the company you keep, so the more awesome friends, the more awesome you are. So plan a complimentary (or funny) Instagram post for the holiday, and make sure you pair it with a hilarious quote that gives your friends something to laugh about. Here are some #relatable quotes for National Friendship Day Instagram posts:

"It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like ‘What about lunch?’" - A.A. Milne

"The best time to make friends is before you need them." - Ether Barrymore

"Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." -Greg Tamblyn

"Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty." - Unknown

"Sometimes me think, ‘What is friend?’ Then me say, ‘Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.’" - Cookie Monster

"Friends: people who borrow my books and set wet glasses on them." - Edwin Arlington Robinson

"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." - Bernard Meltzer

"Give me one friend, just one, who meets the needs of all my varying moods." - Esther M. Clark

"Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." - Charles Lamb

"I don't need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better." - Plutarch

"As your best friend I'll always pick you up when you fall, after I finish laughing." - Unknown

“I don't like to commit myself about heaven and hell – you see, I have friends in both places." - Mark Twain

"A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and tolerates your success!" - Doug Larson

“You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job." - Laurence J. Peter

“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world." - Lois Wyse

"Laughing is one of the best exercises, it's like running inside your mind. You can do it almost anywhere and it's even better with a friend." - Unknown