According to astrological legend, August 8 is the luckiest day of the year. Now that you know this, watch as your day unfolds in a lucky light. Knowing that the universal powers are on your side, what risks will you take? What choices will you make? And of course, what Instagram captions for the luckiest day of 2019 will do the cosmic holiday justice? I know, there's a lot to think about. Let's start with the basics: astrologically speaking, why is this date special?

According to astrology, Leo season is host to the "lion's gate portal." This is essentially an period of time from July 26 to August 12 in which beams of high vibrational energy are flowing straight to earth and at a higher frequency than usual. On Aug. 8, the energy flow will reach its most powerful, so on this day, the most intense good vibes are being channelled to us. Aka, the luckiest day of the year.

After a seemingly endless run with Mercury in retrograde and then impending Uranus in retrograde, I think we can all agree that one fine day of good luck is much appreciated. So, because it's your lucky day, I've complied a list of Instagram worthy captions for whatever lucky content you choose to share today. Whether it's a four leaf clover, a winning lottery ticket, a pot of gold or just a free parking spot, soak up whatever opportunities the universe is offering today.

"Luck is not chance, it's toil; fortune's expensive smile is earned." - Emily Dickinson

"I feel that luck is preparation meeting opportunity." - Oprah Winfrey

“Here’s the thing about luck…you don’t know if it’s good or bad until you have some perspective.” – Alice Hoffman

“We are all a great deal luckier that we realize, we usually get what we want – or near enough.” – Roald Dahl

"Fortune brings in some boats that are not steered." - William Shakespeare

"One-half of life is luck; the other half is discipline – and that’s the important half, for without discipline you wouldn’t know what to do with luck." - Carl Zuckmayer

“If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.” – Bette Davis

“Luck is believing you’re lucky.” – Tennessee Williams

"If a man who cannot count finds a four-leaf clover, is he lucky?" - Stanislaw J. Lec

"Art depends on luck and talent." - Francis Ford Coppola

"Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure." - Earl Wilson

"If your ship doesn't come in, swim out to it." - Jonathan Winters

"The day you decide to do, it is your lucky day." - Japanese Proverb

"The worst cynicism: a belief in luck." - Joyce Carol Oates

“I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” - Thomas Jefferson

"Luck: when your burst of energy doesn't run afoul of someone else's." - Mignon McLaughlin

"Luck is what you have left over after you give 100 percent." - Langston Colema