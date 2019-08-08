17 Luckiest Day Of 2019 Instagram Caption Ideas To Use When You’re Posting About All The Good Things That Happen To You
According to astrological legend, August 8 is the luckiest day of the year. Now that you know this, watch as your day unfolds in a lucky light. Knowing that the universal powers are on your side, what risks will you take? What choices will you make? And of course, what Instagram captions for the luckiest day of 2019 will do the cosmic holiday justice? I know, there's a lot to think about. Let's start with the basics: astrologically speaking, why is this date special?
According to astrology, Leo season is host to the "lion's gate portal." This is essentially an period of time from July 26 to August 12 in which beams of high vibrational energy are flowing straight to earth and at a higher frequency than usual. On Aug. 8, the energy flow will reach its most powerful, so on this day, the most intense good vibes are being channelled to us. Aka, the luckiest day of the year.
After a seemingly endless run with Mercury in retrograde and then impending Uranus in retrograde, I think we can all agree that one fine day of good luck is much appreciated. So, because it's your lucky day, I've complied a list of Instagram worthy captions for whatever lucky content you choose to share today. Whether it's a four leaf clover, a winning lottery ticket, a pot of gold or just a free parking spot, soak up whatever opportunities the universe is offering today.