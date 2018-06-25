17 Movies Starring 'The O.C.' Cast Members You'll Want To Re-Watch ASAP

It’s been 11 years since The O.C. ended and in that time, a lot has changed for the cast. Ben McKenzie continued to be a TV star and went on to a gritty role as James Gordon in Gotham; Rachel Bilson has a new ABC show Take Two that's coming up; Adam Brody has continued to pop up in popular shows like The League and New Girl; everyone's favorite O.C. dad, Peter Gallagher, now has a regular role in Netflix’s original series Grace & Frankie. But besides their work in TV, the O.C. cast has starred in plenty of movies over the years, and you can actually stream many of them right now.

Some of the roles that cast members have taken on might surprise you. You might have watched Hook many times as a kid, but did you know Kelly Rowan (aka Kirsten) played Peter’s mom? Or that Mischa Barton was the young ghost in Sixth Sense? Plus, you might be surprised to learn that Tate Donovan, who played Marissa’s dad Jimmy, actually voiced Hercules in the beloved Disney classic. There are many movies you might’ve not realized starred your favorite O.C. actor, but now is the perfect time to watch them all.

Before joining The O.C., Mischa Barton was best known for being the little girl who died from Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hands of her mother. You might remember her character best as being the "vomiting girl." If you don't mind potentially having nightmares, you can stream the film on Netflix.

A year after The O.C. ended, Cam Gigandet (aka Volchok) naturally continued playing bad boys. In this one, he's a tough teen MMA fighter. Watch it on Hulu.

Adam Brody is part of an amazing ensemble including Jason Sudeikis, Alison Brie, Adam Scott, and Natasha Lyonne in this indie rom-com. Brody plays Brie's character's ex-boyfriend, who she breaks up with to be with her romantic interest. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

You might remember the movie adaptation of Nancy Drew starring Emma Roberts, but did you know Tate Donovan plays her dad? You can now watch it on Netflix.

If you haven't watched the Bring It On sequel, you might want to after knowing that Chris Carmack (Luke) is in it. The best part is he has plenty of shirtless scenes, too.

If you're a MCU fan, you've probably already watched Captain America: Winter Soldier. But you'll want to watch again to catch Alan Dale, who plays Caleb on The O.C., as Councilman Rockwell. The film is streaming on Amazon.

Ben McKenzie doesn't have many film credits, but he did appear in this rom-com. Sadly, he's not the protagonist but it's still definitely worth watching. You can stream it on Netflix.

In case a movie about teenage girls saving the world isn't amazing enough, Adam Brody plays their bandmate Ichabod. Watch it on Netflix.

Olivia Wilde's film career took off after The O.C. with a variety of roles, but this edgy rom-com is a bit more in line with her O.C. character. Stream it on Netflix.

You might've noticed Brody has popped up in a lot of movies as the protagonist's ex-boyfriend. Well, this is another one. You can catch it on Netflix.

Even though Rachel Bilson has mostly stuck to TV, one of her best and extremely underrated film roles is in The Last Kiss, alongside Zach Braff. That pairing is worth renting the film on Amazon or Youtube.

Adam Brody went from playing a character who deeply admires indie rock stars to becoming one in Jennifer's Body. The catch is this one's evil. You can watch the movie on Amazon.

Peter Gallagher only has a small role in Hello, My Name Is Doris but the movie is worth watching to see Sally Field lust over New Girl's Max Greenfield. Watch it on Amazon.

Before becoming Andy Dwyer in Parks & Rec and then a bonafide movie star, Chris Pratt was known as Che in The O.C. You can see how far he's come in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, on Netflix.

Around the time Olivia Wilde appeared in The O.C., she was also in Alpha Dog, a gritty crime drama based on a true story. It has an amazing cast, too, including Justin Timberlake, Ben Foster, Anton Yelchin, Amanda Seyfried, Harry Dean Stanton, Sharon Stone, and Bruce Willis. Stream it on Amazon.

Before becoming the Cohen family matriarch, Kelly Rowan played Peter Pan's mother. The movie's on Amazon.