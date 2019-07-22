Ever since its release, Fifty Shades of Grey has become the go-to sexual fantasy film for countless people who love erotic, romantic movies. However, it's not the only movie out there that fans of the genre should check out if they're looking for more R-rated content in their lives. There are plenty more sexy movies around that are worth giving a shot, including tons of sexy movies on Netflix, Amazon, and other streamable sites that, in my eyes at least, are even dirtier than Fifty Shades.

Seeing sex and sexuality in film is a pretty common occurrence these days, and Netflix has become a great, easy place for hungry audiences to find some of the most sensual and sexual films available for our viewing pleasure. Ever since the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, movie watchers have been in need of more films that push the sexiness bill even further, and thankfully, there are plenty of good options available to see. The below 17 movies combine sexual nuance with intelligent storylines, and whether they're about love affairs, new romance, self exploration, or BDSM, they're all worth checking out. And, as said, I believe that they might be even sexier than Fifty Shades of Grey. Best of all? They're all available on Netflix. Get watching.

1. Lust, Caution

A young woman (Tang Wei) who is a secret agent in World War II is tasked with seducing a dangerous enemy official (Tony Leung Chiu Wai). A thrilling forbidden romance follows. Due to the explicit sex scenes in the film, it was given an NC-17 rating in the United States. The director, Ang Lee, received the Golden Lion Award for the film at Venice Film Festival, his second time wining the award having won it for his 2005 film Brokeback Mountain.

Stream Lust, Caution here.

2. Shame

Shame is a movie about a seemingly successful man Brandon, played by Michael Fassbender, with a dark secret: he is a sex addict whose addiction has infiltrated his life to a numbing degree. The film follows Brandon as he navigates the sexual urges in his life, while simultaneously dealing with the complicated nature of his relationship with his sister, Sissy (played by Carey Mulligan) when she comes to town and crashes with him. The sex scenes are so intense that the movie received a NC-17 rating in the United States. Brace yourself.

Stream Shame here.

3. Secretary

Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal) finds work as a secretary for a hard-to-please and dominating lawyer, E. Edward Grey (James Spader) — yes, another wealthy man named Grey who is into domination — after spending time in a mental institution. The relationship between boss and assistant turns sexually sadistic as Grey introduces Lee to a world she never knew about.

Stream Secretary here.

4. Basic Instinct

Two decades ago, director Paul Verhoen shocked film viewers when he gave us this neo-noir, which featured a naked, bisexual Sharon Stone as Catherine Tramell. When Catherine is linked to the murder of a rock star, homicide investigator Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) begins a sensual relationship with the suspect while trying to maintain some semblance of order in the case that only gets more and more complicated as the film continues. The open leg scene, which the film has become known for, has become one of the most popular sexy scenes in modern film, and there is no doubt that if you watch it now, it's still pretty shocking.

Stream Basic Instinct here.

5. Bare

Bare is about a 20-something woman named Sarah (Dianna Agron) who sparks a friendship with a drug-dealing drifter named Pepper (Paz de la Huerta) who pulls her into a lifestyle of partying, stripping, and drugs. Leaving her quiet life and boyfriend behind, Sarah begins a intoxicating relationship with Pepper, but soon learns that not everything is always as it seems and that her old life can easily come back to haunt her.

Stream Bare here.

6. Nymphomaniac

The two-part film tells the story of a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac (Joe) who recounts her sexual history to a man who finds her beat up in an alley one night.

Stream Nymphomaniac here.

7. Adore

The love scenes might not be as racy as every other movie on this list, but the storyline is still pretty intense. Two lifelong best friends (Robin Wright and Naomi Watts) begin steamy affairs with each other's teenage sons. The movie follows the two families over the course of many years, documenting life-changing moves, having children, and facing heartbreak.

Stream Adore here.

8. A Dangerous Method

Another erotic movie with Michael Fassbender, with lots of spanking. The movie takes place during World War I and follows the relationships of psychologists Carl Jung (Fassbender) and his relationship turned affair with patient Sabina (Keira Knightley). The film was adapted from the screenplay The Talking Cure, which was based on the 1993 book A Most Dangerous Method: The story of Jung, Freud, and Sabina Spielrein, by John Kerr.

Stream A Dangerous Method here.

9. Eyes Wide Shut

The 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut tells the very sexually-charged story of Bill and Alice (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman), a husband and wife who are tested with opportunities of infidelity throughout the entire film. Bill, who learns from his wife that she once fantasized about leaving him and their daughter for a naval officer in Cape Cod, spirals into a night of passion at a masked orgy party that proves to be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Stream Eyes Wide Shut here.

10. Boogie Nights

Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1977, Boogie Nights is about teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) who becomes an adult film star named Dirk Diggler. The sex in this Paul Thomas Anderson-directed porn saga isn't exactly played straight, but it still feels sexier than Fifty Shades due to the general plot.

Stream Boogie Nights here.

11. 9 1/2 Weeks

Two strangers, John (Mickey Rourke) and Elizabeth (Kim Basinger), become involved in a new relationship. It begins as a courtship, but becomes extremely sexual, as John begins to push for more daring and kinky scenarios, including striptease and bondage. In some way this is like the '80s version of Fifty Shades of Grey. Things get very intense and very sexy.

Stream 9 1/2 Weeks here.

12. The Piano Teacher

Stuck in a rut of mediocrity, a piano teacher, Erika, falls in love with the illusion of an affair with her 17-year-old student. The romance escalates between the two and sexual fantasies that Erika has only dreamed of are explored.

Stream The Piano Teacher here.

13. Unfaithful

This movie, is hot, hot, hot. Edward (Richard Gere) plays a husband who finds out his wife Connie (Diane Lane) has had an affair with a stranger she encountered randomly. As he learns more about the adultery, he is met with the realization that he has harbored a rage within that rears its head in a moment of passion.

Stream Unfaithful here.

14. 28 Hotel Rooms

A one-night-stand turns out to be something more in this minimalist feature. The film takes place over the course of a few years, following the affair between Chris Messina's character and Marin Ireland's character, as the two meet in hotel rooms throughout their affair.

Stream 28 Hotel Rooms here.

15. Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love

Princess Tara (Sarita Choudhury) becomes engaged to King Raj Singh (Naveen Andrews), but, after the wedding, finds out her maid Maya (Indira Varma) has slept with Raj on their wedding night because of Tara's treatment of her. Maya is sent away from the palace, but her sexual and sensual nature lures Raj to her in a hedonistic pursuit.

Stream Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love here.

16. In The Realm Of The Senses

In the Realm of the Senses is about some sexually active youth who become employed by a traditional Japanese brothel, only to fall deeply in love with one of the main proprietors. The journey unravels to a twisted path of erotics and fetishes.

Stream In the Realm of the Senses here.

17. The Notebook

Yes, this movie may not be full of blindfolding and whips like Fifty Shades, but the pure romance and genuine love scenes are sexiness at its best.

Stream The Notebook here.

