Grab Your Partner For These 30 Hot Netflix Movies

Netflix isn't just for marathoning your nostalgic favorites from years past or comfort-watching the sitcoms you’ve already seen 40 times. The streaming service also has a nice cache of romantic movies that drift towards NSFW. So when you're spending the evening indoors with your significant other, there's no need to look to sites that specialize in raunchy movies for the 18+ crowd. Netflix subscribers have access to lots of sexy films — some unrated, others popular — with just their regular monthly membership fee (and now with Netflix Party, couples can watch together while physically apart!). Since some of these movies are independent, or otherwise off-the-beaten path, they may be hard to spot while casually browsing. So here's a helpful primer of the 30 steamiest movies on Netflix that couples can watch on date night.

Some of these movies are classics that have comfortably maintained cult status, like Boogie Nights or Austin Powers. Others are independent international films that are as sexy as they are acclaimed, including the recently released Ride or Die. Regardless, there are at least a few flicks within this list of sexy psychological dramas, hotter-than-average romantic comedies, and pleasantly silly erotic thrillers that will spice up your date night at home.

You could watch some on Netflix alone, but wouldn't it be more fun if you had some company? If you agree, below are the 30 hottest Netflix films to watch with your partner. Fair warning: These movies will definitely turn you on.

1. Ibiza (2018)

Sexy meets comedy in Ibiza: Love Drunk, the 2018 Netflix Original about three girlfriends who take a trip to Spain’s party island. Harper (Gillian Jacobs) is a disillusioned 30-year-old bored with her life in New York City. While on a business trip in Barcelona, she meets a hot DJ (Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden) and puts work on hold to follow him to Ibiza — alongside her two friends who decided to tag along. If Bridesmaids was sexier and set in Europe, the result would be Ibiza.

2. A Perfect Ending (2012)

A Perfect Ending is a sexy film that will also give you all the feels. A housewife named Rebecca (Barbara Niven), whose life seems picture perfect from the outside, comes to terms with the fact that she's not actually happy at all. She soon traces the reason why to one thing: She's never had an orgasm. In a surprising twist, she turns to Paris (Jessica Clark), a high-priced call girl, to help Rebecca find out what she wants in a sexual partner.

3. Cam (2018)

Daniel Goldhaber’s Cam takes catfishing and moves it one step further. The story follows Alice (Madeline Brewer), a camgirl (someone who performs sexual acts online for money) who wakes up to find, well, herself, performing a live show for her fans. Only it's not her — someone has stolen her online identity. Cue dramatic music. It's a Black Mirror episode-turned-feature-length-film, perfect for couples who like a little mystery with their temptation.

4. Newness (2017)

Like Crazy director Drake Doremus brings his dreamy style to Newness, his 2017 feature starring Nicholas Hoult (Skins) and Laia Costa about apps, hookup culture, open relationships, and the millennial pressure to want to participate in it all. "Technology is essentially changing the DNA of the next generation … And as soon as the smallest hint of an issue rises in any relationship, you can just swipe and get out of that and move on," Doremus said about the Millennial dating landscape at Newness’ Sundance Film Festival premiere.

5. The Babysitter (2017)

At first glance, The Babysitter may seem like your typical horror movie slasher fare, but there's a whole lot more than meets the eye when it comes to this 2017 film. The less you know about the terrifying (and sexy) plot, the better — it’ll hit harder if the surprise isn’t ruined. Suffice it to say that if you're into horror flicks and the steam that can be emblematic of the genre, this is worth a watch. There’s even a sequel that was released last year called The Babysitter: Killer Queen, also on Netflix.

6. Love (2015)

Gaspar Noé's erotic drama Love isn't particularly positive or heartwarming, but it has sensuality in spades as one man remembers his roller-coaster relationship with the love he lost. This 2015 film is as sexy as it gets. If you think the sex scenes look real, that’s because they are — Love made headlines upon its release for its use of unsimulated sex. Maybe it’ll inspire you and your partner to do the same.

7. You Get Me (2017)

Starring Bella Thorne and Halston Sage, You Get Me features lots of partner switching, lies, and artfully constructed drama. And pools! This high school romantic thriller proves that no one is who they seem, no matter how close you are. Oh, and that men are scum. You Get Me also stars Taylor John Smith and social media personality Nash Grier.

8. 365 Days (2020)

365 Days may have a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but critics and audiences can’t stop talking about its softcore erotica and romanticization of Stockholm Syndrome. It’s kind of like The Room meets 50 Shades of Grey — which is just as chaotic as it sounds. With all issues aside, it’s one of the steamiest movies on the streaming platform — and that’s what you're looking for, right?

9. Someone Great (2019)

Someone Great isn’t as explicit as others on this list, but it’ll make you grateful for your partner. Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) hits the town with her friends for one last hurrah before she leaves New York City to move to Northern California for her dream job. Oh, and because her long time boyfriend, played by LaKeith Stanfield, just broke up with her. Expect a lot of the hijinks that come with a "rebounding from heartbreak" dramedy, as well as some exceptional chemistry from the cast.

10. Duck Butter (2018)

Duck Butter is about two women, played by Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa (on the list for a second time), who decide to test their instant chemistry by having sex every hour, on the hour, for a full day. Will it push them to the next level the way they hope? Duck Butter also features a bunch of comedians who play themselves, like Mark and Jay Duplass and Kumail Nanjiani.

11. Lust Stories (2018)

Lust Stories is an anthology of four different short films by four different directors — Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar — that look at different relationships from the perspective of four Indian women. There's plenty of sex, lust, and even love (forbidden or otherwise). Lust Stories has also been lauded for the way it handles sexuality in women, which has mostly been unexplored in Indian films (until now).

12. Rocco (2016)

Rocco Siffredi's mom wanted him to be a priest, but instead he became a renowned porn star. The Italian porn actor known as the “Italian Stallion” is the subject of Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai’s documentary Rocco. With appearances from many working and retired porn actors, this documentary was made on the eve of his retirement, and it looks back at his spectacular career and legacy.

13. No Strings Attached (2011)

Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman star in No Strings Attached, a romantic comedy as two longtime friends who add a little spice to their friendship. When Adam (Kutcher) finds out his dad is dating his ex-girlfriend, he calls every one of his past hook-ups to, well, hook up. He ends up sleeping with his childhood friend Emma (Portman), and the two begin sleeping together with a “no strings attached policy.” Obviously, it turns into something deeper.

14. After (2019)

If the story seems a little...fantastical, that's because it was based on an insanely popular One Direction fanfic. Nevertheless, it’s sexy as hell. After stars Josephine Langford as Tessa, a college freshman who is about to get a very harsh lesson in dating. Thankfully, this romance has a happy ending. The film also stars Selma Blair, Inanna Sarkis, and Peter Gallagher.

15. Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights is the film that shot director Paul Thomas Anderson straight to stardom. This cult classic follows the rise of the porn industry in ’70s Los Angeles — or near LA, that is. There are plenty of raunchy scenes to get you and your partner in the mood. Boogie Nights stars some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Burt Reynolds, and many more.

16. Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Like Boogie Nights, Yes, God, Yes proves that racy, bawdy subjects can still be a hit with the critics. Set in 2000, this religious comedy follows high school student Alice (Natalia Dyer) experiencing her first sexual awakening in her conservative Midwestern town. The film premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival to critical acclaim, with most reviewers praising Dyer’s “charming performance” and director Karen Maine’s “sensitive work.”

17. The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair, and Christina Applegate are at their raunchiest in The Sweetest Thing. Set in San Francisco, the trio star as three girlfriends navigating their respective love lives in a major city. The Sweetest Thing was named one of the worst movies of 2002 by critics, but audiences seemed to love it. Hopefully you and your beau will, too.

18. MILF (2018)

The French comedy MILF stars Marie-Josée Croze, Virginie Ledoyen, and Axelle Laffont as three women on holiday searching for younger men to have sex with. Sounds like a great girls trip, right? If there is an age difference between you and your partner, this could be the perfect movie for date night. And contrary to what the film industry typically produces, MILF proves that there are still great roles for women over 40.

19. Desire (2017)

Starring Argentinian model Pampita in her first leading role, the Spanish-language film Desire (or Desearás al hombre de tu hermana) is unquestionably one of Netflix’s raunchier films. Desire follows Ofelia, a woman who attends her estranged sister’s wedding in an attempt to rekindle their relationship. However, things take an unexpected (and sexy) turn when she falls for her sister’s fiancé.

20. Madame Claude (2021)

Sometimes the sexiest stories are inspired from real events. Madame Claude is based on the true story of a successful ’60s brothel keeper who lived well into her 90s. This 2021 movie is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name, and it was praised for the cast’s “truly memorable performances.” You and your partner will definitely be feeling inspired after watching this flick together.

21. The Girl Next Door (2004)

Did you ever have fantasies growing up about your hot neighbor next door? The Girl Next Door will have you longing once again. Starring Elisha Cuthbert, Emile Hirsch, and Paul Dano, this film is raunchy and irreverent, but that’s probably why it's so popular. It has enjoyed a comfortable cult status since its 2004 premiere, and it definitely feels like a throwback in 2021.

22. Lovesong (2016)

Were you and your partner longtime friends before you were partners? If so, Lovesong is a film you both will relate to, except your relationship hopefully won’t have as much of a tumultuous ending. Two friends, Sarah (Riley Keough) and Mindy (Jena Malone), find their friendship developing into something quite a bit different while on a long road trip together. Cut to a few years down the road, and they're both on very different paths but still connected. When a wedding looms on the horizon for one of them, they're forced to reckon with their unrequited feelings for each other.

23. She’s Out of My League (2010)

She’s Out of My League is filled with immature humor and outdated (slash problematic) jokes, but there’s no denying there are some really sexy scenes. Kirk (Jay Baruchel) is a TSA agent who still pines for his ex-girlfriend. That is, until Molly (Alice Eve) comes along. This film is all about looking past exterior beauty and loving your partner for who they are.

24. Sex Drive (2008)

If Road Trip and American Pie had a baby, it would be Sex Drive. Starring Josh Zuckerman, Seth Green, Amanda Crew, and more, this 2010 film follows 18-year-old Ian (Zuckerman), who drives hundreds of miles from Illinois to Knoxville, Tennessee to meet an online pen pal. It’s vulgar and silly, but it ultimately has a cute ending and a killer soundtrack.

25. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

If you and/or your beau haven’t seen any of the Austin Powers trilogy yet, add them to your queue — all three are now streaming on Netflix. Begin with the one that started it all: International Man of Mystery. Austin Powers, a British spy who wakes up in the ’90s after being frozen for 30 years, is portrayed impeccably by Mike Myers. In addition to the sexy, albeit campy scenes, the film has produced a slew of iconic lines like, “Danger is my middle name.” Fun fact: Myers also wrote the film.

26. Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

If you and your partner have been together for a while, sometimes you need to spice it up to keep things interesting, just like Zack and Miri. Elizabeth Banks and Seth Rogen star as the titular duo in Zack and Miri Make a Porno, a pair of friends-slash-roommates who make a sex video called “Star Whores” to earn some extra cash. In a slightly off-kilter version of those friends-turned-partner movies, Zack and Miri Make a Porno is as funny and weirdly sweet as it is steamy.

27. High Society (2018)

Park Hae-il and Soo Ae star in High Society as a married couple trying to raise their social currency, regardless of the cost. As they climb the social ladder, things only get steamier when they finally enter the upper echelons of the social elite, which begs the question: How much corruption can one couple take? High Society had critics talking about its cinematography and acting — not to mention its racy sex scenes.

28. The Late Bloomer (2016)

The Late Bloomer is quirky and low-key offensive, yet still weirdly sexy? Directed by Kevin Pollak, the film stars Johnny Simmons as Peter, the eponymous “late bloomer” who, due to some medical issues, ends up going through all of puberty in one month. This horny comedy also features a slew of well-known actors, like Brittany Snow, J.K. Simmons, Beck Bennett, and Kumail Nanjiani.

29. Guest House (2020)

If there’s one thing you can expect from a Pauly Shore movie, it’s that it’ll be as stupid as it is funny. In the case of Guest House, it’ll also be sort of sexy. This stoner comedy also stars Amy Teegarden and Mike Castle as Blake and Sarah, a couple who move into a new house with a strange squatter named Randy who lives in the guest house. With no plans to leave, Randy puts a strain on Blake and Sarah’s lives with his dangerous yet extremely funny antics.

30. Ride or Die (2021)

Based on Ching Nakamura’s manga Gunjo, Ride or Die has been compared to other empowering films about female friendship and the lengths we’ll go to protect our loved ones. Starring Kiko Mizuhara and Honami Sato, this new Netflix film is both sexy and thrilling, and it will make you grateful for the ones who will defend you, even when you can’t defend yourself. Think of this film’s protagonists as Thelma and Louise with a more premeditated agenda.

This article was originally published on March 1, 2017. It was updated on Aug. 6, 2020, and again on Aug. 17, 2021.