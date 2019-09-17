When you were a kid, birthday parties were all about candy or pottery-painting, and they were always fun as heck. As adults, though, birthday parties always seem to revolve around hitting up a bar. If pouring back the shots isn’t how you'd prefer to celebrate your special occasion, however, that doesn’t mean you’re missing out on any birthday fun. There are a ton of sober birthday party ideas that will leave you and your party-goers with a unforgettable experience — and without a massive hangover in the morning.

Hosting a booze-free birthday party doesn’t mean you still can’t have an exciting night. Celebrating your birthday alcohol-free forces you to get a little more creative with your activities than usual. You’ll probably save some money in the end, especially considering the average city dweller spends well over a thousand dollars on alcohol every year, according to data released by American Addiction Centers resource Alcohol.org. Another option: that money can go towards treating yourself in other ways for your special day.

Your birthday is the perfect time for you to try a new activity, to relax, or to do something intimate with your closest friends. From taking a staycation, to going on the ultimate scavenger hunt, here are 17 booze-free birthday party ideas that everyone will love.

1. Game Night Shutterstock Keep yourself and your guests enthralled with a night of adult board games that put your strategic skills to the test. It'll probably warmly remind you of playing Chutes and Ladders when you were a kid, but these complicated and immersive games will bring out your competitive side like never before. Try out a new game like the bestselling word game, Codenames — which requires a whole lot of strategy and teamwork — or, you can always stick to a classic childhood favorites like Jenga.

2. Classic House Party With Mocktails Skipping out on alcoholic drinks doesn't mean you have to skip out on flavor, taste, or fun. You can still host a classic American Pie-style house party and bust out your favorite mocktails. Or, opt to concoct new DIY non-alcoholic beverages with your friends in the kitchen. Choose a themed party — like your favorite movie, book, decade, children's cartoon — to take the festivities to the next level.

3. A Potluck Party You can never go wrong with homemade food. Host a potluck — at home, or at a plush event space — and ask all your party-goers to bring their favorite family recipe. Consider putting the pastry connoisseur in your life in charge of the birthday cake for extra deliciousness.

4. Make Reservations At A Fancy Restaurant Shutterstock For most people, five-star meals are reserved for certain occasions, and your birthday is the perfect excuse to splurge on a special bite. Make a reservation at a Michelin-starred restaurant you've always wanted to try (but have yet to), and live large for the night with your closest pals. If you have a less-than-Michelin-star budget, search Yelp for a local hidden gem you've yet to try that's in your price range.

5. A Bowling Alley Bash Calling all The Big Lebowski fans: why not host a birthday party in the style of this cult classic at your local bowling lane? You can rent out an entire bowling alley and crowdfund the costs, or just reserve a couple lanes for a few hours if you are expecting a smaller group. Don't forget to do your best The Dude impression while you're there.

6. A Staycation At A Hotel Taking a tropical vacation for your birthday may be unrealistic, but if you have the funds, a staycation can be the perfect mini-getaway. Consider renting a few rooms out at a four or five-star hotel or at a boutique bed and breakfast with your friends to celebrate and spoil yourself for a few days. Or, take some of your well-earned PTO and just hang out at home. Because who wants to work on their birthday?

7. A Spa Day Shutterstock A 2010 study found that massage therapy can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, and additional research from 2012 revealed short-term aromatherapy can lower blood pressure. So, treat yourself to a spa-themed party when your birthday rolls around for ultimate relaxation. Whether you plan a rejuvenating retreat at home complete with DIY spa treatments and aromatherapy, or purchase a group spa package, spending the day getting pampered beats hitting up any bar.

8. Outdoor Movie Night Hosting an outdoor movie night for your birthday is a great way to break up the monotony of going to a regular movie theater. Put out some comfy seating, popcorn or other movie theater snacks, and a cooler full of soda to complete your film screening setup. If your birthday is during the cooler months, you can still transform your living room into an at-home movie theater by projecting a film onto a blank wall or white sheet, and rearranging your couch into a makeshift row of seating.

9. Try A Scavenger Hunt Party If you want to host non-traditional party, consider putting together a clever scavenger hunt that will have your guests bustling around your local area. According to the scavenger hunt company cityHUNT, the key to a good scavenger hunt includes choosing a length and distance for your hunt, picking a city or local (like a mall or park), and designing your clues, puzzles, or questions ahead of time. In the end, you'll (hopefully) all end up at the same venue where you can chow down on birthday desserts afterwards.

10. Birthday Hike And Bonfire Shutterstock If you're an outdoorsy person, a short hike and bonfire can be a wonderful way to ring in your birthday celebrations. Bring along all the ingredients you need for s'mores and mountain pies, and gather around the campfire with party-goers to share your scariest ghost stories (if you're brave enough, of course).

11. Karaoke Night You don't have to drink to have a hilarious karaoke night with your friends. Break out the jalapeño poppers, mocktails, a microphone, and all the classic songs for folks to belt. "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," anyone? Who knows — one of your friends may actually sing well when they aren't three sheets to the wind.

12. Adult Slumber Party Who said slumber parties were just for kids? For your next birthday, consider throwing an adult sleepover — complete with blanket forts, DIY slumber party snacks like puppy chow or adult pizza bites, an '80s movie marathon, and a big dose of nostalgia.

13. Take A Class With Your Friends Shutterstock Taking a class can be a way to bond, laugh, and let loose with your closest friends. Consider spending a night with a dance instructor, taking an art class, or killing it at a cooking course to take your birthday celebration to the next level.

14. Go To A Play Or Musical For your artsy group of friends, check out what plays are currently running at professional theater companies. It can be a special experience to dress up for your birthday and watch a live performance if that's not your norm. Just be sure to reserve tickets ahead of time with your friends so you can buy the best seats in the house. Or, snag a row of cheap seats if you make last-minute plans to see a show.

15. Laser Tag Or Paintball Like an adult slumber party or board game night, a laser tag or paintball party will surely unleash your inner kid. You can suit up with your other party-goers and split into teams, or play "every person for themself" style. Either way, try to have fun with it, and enjoy the high-energy game.

16. Picnic At The Park Shutterstock Rather than having your friends prep for a potluck, keep things casual (and inexpensive) by throwing together a laidback bash in the park. In addition to packing some of your favorite finger foods like mini sandwiches, meat and cheese plates, and fresh fruit, bring along a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to chill music while watching the sunset with your best friends on your birthday.