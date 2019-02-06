Traditionally, Valentine’s Day revolves around chocolate, roses, and more chocolate. And if you want to wine and dine with a special someone, it might also call for an alcoholic drink or two. But hey, who says you need to drink booze to celebrate the holiday? By making alcohol-free Valentine’s Day drinks, you can still sip on something that’s both festive and delicious. After all, Valentine’s Day dinners usually involve wine, champagne, or martinis — but it doesn’t have to stop there.

Maybe you’re on a roll with Dry January, and you want to keep going for the next few months. Or, maybe you don’t drink alcohol at all, but want something that’s not soda or water. Or perhaps you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day party, and some of your gal pals don’t drink. Regardless of the reason, these non-alcoholic Valentine’s Day drinks are perfect for this time of the year.

Alcohol-free drink recipes are also great for celebrating Valentine’s Day with kids, like your siblings, cousins, or nieces and nephews. You can even get them involved by asking them to mix different ingredients together. Top it off with a simple Valentine’s Day craft and you have yourself a kid-friendly celebration.

Either way, these non-alcoholic Valentine’s Day drink recipes are both tasty and fun. Ready to make one (or two) for yourself? Check out the list, below.

1 Red Velvet Hot Chocolate A Beautiful Mess During the cooler months, hot chocolate is a must. So, why not make a red velvet version just in time for Valentine's Day? After all, when it comes to the holiday, you can't go wrong with anything that involves chocolate and the color red. Find the recipe at A Beautiful Mess.

2 Raspberry Hibiscus Soda Good Life Eats I'll admit that this raspberry hibiscus drink by Good Life Eats is ideal for summer. However, if you're looking for a non-alcoholic beverage that's red, vibrant, and refreshing, it won't hurt to make an exception. Just toss in some heart ice cubes and you're all set for Valentine's Day.

3 Rose Lemon Spritzer Half Baked Harvest A Valentine's Day drink list wouldn't be complete without a rose-infused beverage, like this rose lemon spritzer by Half Baked Harvest. Talk about a gram-worthy concoction. (Just be sure to organic rose petals, which are safe for consumption.)

4 Classic Bloody Mary Mocktail A Beautiful Mess Are you planning a Valentine's Day breakfast or brunch? Don't forget to add this alcohol-free bloody mary recipe to your list. It's the perfect choice if you love classic cocktails minus the booze. Find the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

5 Pink Hot Chocolate Bustle Another hot chocolate recipe? You bet. This one, however, is pink and calls for white chocolate chips. It will look especially festive if you add whipped cream and colored sprinkles, too. Find the recipe on Bustle.

6 Unsweetened Black Rose Punch Bustle Contrary to popular belief, a bowl of punch doesn't have to involve fruit juice and booze. You can also use tea and dried rose buds, just like this gorgeous recipe at Bustle. (Hint: It's the third one on the list.) Serve it hot or cold, but don't forget to snap a photo first.

7 Cranberry Mockjito Pure Ella When it comes to winter recipes, cranberries are a staple. But why limit yourself to foods like cranberry sauce? This cranberry mojito mocktail by Pure Ella proves the cranberries can have some fun, too.

8 Cupid's Cocktail Amanda's Cookin' With ingredients like grapefruit juice and pomegranate seeds, this Cupid's cocktail recipe by Amanda's Cookin' is perfect for Valentine's Day. Simply replace the champagne and vodka with flavored seltzer or club soda. (Something tells me this would be amazing with strawberry or vanilla seltzer!)

9 Love Punch Eat. Drink. Love. If you love to eat frozen desserts all year round, you'll love this recipe by Eat. Drink. Love. And since it's made with raspberry sherbet, ginger ale, and different types of juices, it's basically the fruitier version of an ice cream soda. Yum!

10 Strawberry Soda Float Eat. Drink. Love. While we're on the topic of ice cream sodas, this strawberry version by Eat. Drink. Love. is also perfect for Valentine's Day. Feeling extra? Use a small cookie cutter to slice the strawberries into mini hearts.

11 Cherry Bomb Mocktail Julie's Eats and Treats Thanks to grenadine syrup, this cherry bomb mocktail by Julie's Eats and Treats is equal parts fun and festive. Again, this is another beverage that would look adorable with heart-shaped ice cubes.

12 Blushing Ginger Rose Fizz Mocktail The Flavor Bender From the zesty ginger juice to the fragrant rose syrup, this mocktail recipe by The Flavor Bender is the epitome of unique. You can also use ginger ale or ginger beer, if you prefer.

13 Raspberry Rose Mocktail The Merry Thought Raspberry and rose come together in this darling drink by The Merry Thought. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the rose petals and raspberries look super romantic together, too.

14 Grapefruit and Pomegranate Soda The Merry Thought Do you love the intense notes of pomegranate and grapefruit? If so, you'll adore this fruity concoction by The Merry Thought. The recipe, which also calls for orange dry soda, is a citrus lover's dream come true.