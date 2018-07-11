18 Action Movies On Netflix That'll Have You On The Edge Of Your Seat

It's summertime, and that means blockbuster season. Studios generally crank out their biggest action movies during the warmer months, and this year has been no exception with films like Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ant-Man & the Wasp, and Mission Impossible: Fallout. But going to the movies is expensive, and many people can't afford to go and see every new tentpole film that's released. So how can you get your summer action movie fix without going to the theater? By streaming action movies on Netflix, of course.

The streaming giant is currently full of iconic and thrilling action movies that will have you gripped to your seat, and they all make for a great way to spend a summer night. For the purposes of this list, I've left off sequels, meaning you can jump into any of these movies without needing prior knowledge of their predecessors. But if you are interested in sequels, than Netflix currently offers some great ones including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok, Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, The Bourne Ultimatum, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2, and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. But for a strict dose of action without any requisite viewing of other films, check out the 18 selections below.

1 'Jurassic Park' taas007 on YouTube One of the greatest summer blockbusters of all time is currently streaming on Netflix, so get your popcorn and prepare for some unbeatable dino action.

2 'Doctor Strange' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Marvel meets magic in this mind-bending origin story about the Master of the Mystic Arts.

3 'Rogue One' Star Wars on YouTube While technically a prequel to 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope, this heist film largely stands on its own with a whole new cast of characters.

4 'Kill Bill: Volumes 1 & 2' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Quentin Tarantino's stylish duology features Uma Thurman as one killer female lead who's very good with a sword.

5 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Based on the classic video game, Angeline Jolie established herself as a major action star with this leading role.

6 'Ghostbusters' TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube One of the highest-grossing films of the '80s masterfully blends sci-fi action, horror, and comedy like no other.

7 'Get Smart' Movieclips on YouTube This film adaptation of the '60s TV show stars Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, and The Rock as super spies at the CONTROL agency.

8 'Hot Fuzz' Universal Movies on YouTube This hardcore action-comedy out of the U.K. reunites Shaun of the Dead trio Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost.

9 'Wanted' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Another entry from the period in Angelina Jolie's career when she was one of the top action stars in the world. In this film, she plays an expert assassin who can bend bullets.

10 'Bad Boys' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Before Independence Day the following year, this 1995 Michael Bay film established Will Smith as a bankable leading man at the box office.

11 'Face/Off' Bunch of Trailers on YouTube This '90s cult favorite sees John Travolta and Nic Cage ham it up after their characters — a criminal and the cop assigned to take him down — switch faces and play each other. It's absolutely bonkers in the best way.

12 'Everly' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Salma Hayek takes no prisoners in this gritty and gruesome actioner.

13 'Aeon Flux' Paramount Movies on YouTube Before turning in one of the most acclaimed action movie performances ever in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron proved she could carry an action film in this 2005 sci-fi flick.

14 'Wheelman' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original about a getaway driver keeps its foot on the gas for pretty much its entire runtime.

15 'Ip Man 1-3' Vidchick81 on YouTube This trilogy of martial arts films starring Donnie Yen tells the story of Ip Man, the kung fu grandmaster who taught Bruce Lee.

16 'Sin City' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If stylish action is what you're looking for, then this is the movie for you. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name, this 2005 movie's visuals left a major impact on the film industry.

17 'Mortal Kombat' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The second entry on this list to be based on a video game, Mortal Kombat has to be one of the most '90s movies of all time. That's a good thing.