18 Romantic 'Friends' Quotes That'll Still Make You Swoon

Friends is full of quotes that fans still repeat today. "Pivot, pivot, pivot." "Could I be wearing anymore clothes?" "They don't know that we know they know we know." And while many of the quotes are funny or oddly useful for the most random situations, there are also plenty of romantic quotes from Friends. "We were on a break!" might come to mind before a lot of these, but the romantic moments from the show should not be overlooked.

Even though Monica and Chandler got together at the end of Season 4, Ross and Rachel were the show's true main couple, having gone back and forth since the very first episode. But, because they had so many ups and downs, they actually don't takeover the list of romantic quotes as much as you might think. Instead, there are plenty of Monica and Chandler quotes, and quite a few sweet ones from Phoebe here, too. She might have been weird, but she really had a way with words.

From the first time Ross expressed his interest in Rachel while awkwardly eating an Oreo, to the moment she got off the plane, here are 18 romantic Friends quotes that will bring back the emotions all over again.

1. When Ross Asks To Ask Rachel Out — Season 1, Episode 1

"Do you think — and try not to let my intense vulnerability become any kind of a factor here — but do you think it would be OK if I asked you out sometime, maybe?"

Rachel's response? "Maybe."

2. When Phoebe Explains Lobsters — Season 2, Episode 14

"She's your lobster. Come on, you guys. It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life. You can actually see old lobster couples, walking around their tank, you know, holding claws."

Sure, Ross says it later to Rachel, but Phoebe's full description, including the old lobster couples, is pretty dang romantic.

3. When Ross Says The Wrong Name — Season 4, Episode 24

"I take thee, Rachel."

It's not romantic for Emily, but it does show how much Ross and Rachel are meant to be.

4. When Chandler Surprises Everyone — Season 5, Episode 14

"Because I'm in love with Monica. I love her. That's right. I love her. I love her. I love you, Monica."

She loves him, too.

5. When Monica Proposes To Chandler — Season 6, Episode 25

"Chandler, in all my life, I never thought I would be so lucky as to fall in love with my best... my best... there's a reason why girls don't do this."

She can't get it all out, but what she does say was pretty romantic.

6. And When Chandler Proposes Right Back To Her

"I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it, then I realized the only thing that matters is that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be. And if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way."

What he says is pretty standard and cheesy for a TV proposal, but just try watching it without welling up.

7. When Monica Says Her Vows — Season 7, Episode 24

"Chandler, for so long I wondered if I would ever find my prince, my soul mate. Then, three years ago at another wedding, I turned to a friend for comfort and instead I found everything that I had been looking for my whole life. And now, here we are with our future before us, and I only want to spend it with you, my prince, my soulmate, my friend."

HE'S STILL HER FRIEND!!!

8. When Chandler Says His Vows — Season 7, Episode 24

"I thought this was going to be the most difficult thing I was ever going to have to do, but when I saw you walking down that aisle I realized how simple it is. I love you. Any surprise that comes along the way is OK because I will always love you."

He doesn't even need the note where he wrote down what he wanted to say.

9. When Joey Tells Rachel — Season 8, Episode 16

"I think I'm falling in love with you."

A rare serious and very sweet moment from Joey... that really confuses Rachel.

10. When Mike Shows Up In Barbados — Season 9, Episode 23

"I thought we were apart for a good reason, but then I suddenly realized there was no reason good enough to keep me from spending the rest of my life with you."

Paul Rudd shows up at just the right time. Hank Azaria is about to propose!

11. And When Phoebe Rejects His Proposal — Season 9, Episode 23

Mike: Phoebe, will you marry me?

Phoebe: No. I love you, but I never needed a proposal from you, I just needed to know that we were headed somewhere, that we had a future.

Mike: We can have any future you want.

It would be out of character if she said "yes" right here. Plus, it's way more romantic that she just wants him, not a hasty proposal.

12. When Rachel Tells Joey — Season 9, Episode 24

"Lately I have been having thoughts, musings if you will ... and maybe they're crazy thoughts, but I've been thinking about us."

She puts it in such a nice, Rachel-like way. It even convinces him to show up at her room later, kiss her, and end the season on a cliffhanger.

13. When Phoebe Says Her Vows — Season 10, Episode 12

"When I was growing up I didn't have a normal mom and dad or a regular family like everybody else, and I always knew that something was missing. But now I'm standing here today knowing that I have everything I'm ever going to need. You are my family."

Phoebe's vows are so personal. He's her family! Aww.

14. When Mike Says His Vows — Season 10, Episode 12

"Phoebe, you are so beautiful. You're so kind. You're so generous. You're so wonderfully weird."

And his vows perfectly recognize how great she is.

15. And When Phoebe Adds... — Season 10, Episode 12

"Oh wait, and I forgot, I love you. And you have nice eyes."

Both important points.

16. When Ross Decides He Needs To Tell Rachel He Loves Her — Season 10, Episode 24

"Yeah, that's true, except I don't want to get over her."

Joey points out that Rachel going to Paris is a good chance for Ross to finally move past their relationship, but (obviously, because it's the last episode) he doesn't want to.

17. When Rachel Gets Off The Plane — Season 10, Episode 24

"I got off the plane."

Five of the most iconic words in TV history.

18. When Rachel Is Done Messing Around

"It's you and me, alright? This is it."

After all they've gone through, it's romantic because they are both on the same page at long last.

If you ever find yourself really needing to have a good cry, just try watching all of these in a row. It'll work wonders.