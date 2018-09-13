Succulents are the most underrated plants. They tend to be understated and inconspicuous, often being passed over for more flowery options like roses and tulips. If you know to appreciate their beauty, though, you're going to want to check out these 18 things every succulent lover needs to own.

I'll be honest: one of the things I love most about succulents is that they're hard to kill. That would explain why they grow abundantly in my arid home of Las Vegas. And, if you get the right breed, they're fairly easy to grow indoors, too. Some species of succulents thrive best with less sunlight, meaning even if your house is mostly dim, you can still enjoy them for longer periods of time. Promising news, indeed, for anyone who can't seem to keep a plant alive. (Me.)

The succulent fan community is so big that a quick search online will yield all kinds of crafts, home decor, decorations, trinkets, and so much more, all dedicated to the trendy plant. And you don't even need to water them. Not a bad deal.

If you want to fill your life with all sorts of succulent-themed goodies, these 18 planterific (jokes!) items will probably do the trick.

1 Essential Oil Diffuser Succulent Essential Oil Diffuser $25 Urban Outfitters This beautiful porcelain succulent sits in a ceramic dish, and I surmise it will make your home smell delicious. Load it up with your favorite essential oil and take a big whiff.

2 Laptop Case Succulents Clear Case Floral Skin Macbook $44.99 Etsy Jazz up your computer with a succulent-themed cover, so you can take your favorite plants with you to school or the office. Get it from MarmoriAlbo on Etsy.

3 Greeting Cards Succulent Notecard Set $10 Etsy Everyone loves notes! Send thoughtful handwritten letters to your friends and family with these succulent greeting cards from ChampaignPaper on Etsy. They have that heartwarming homemade touch.

4 Candles AI·X·IANG Cactus Tealight Candles $8.88 Amazon Lighting is everything, and you're really going to set the ambiance with these tiny succulent candles, which totally look like the real thing.

6 Throw Pillows Succulent Pillow Cover $15 Etsy These succulent pillow covers will help you add a vibrant pop of color to your couch and living room chairs. Succulents belong in *every* room of the house. Get these pillow covers from ChillowGoods on Etsy.

7 Cookie Cutters Cactus Succulent In A Pot Cookie Cutters $3.97 Etsy Why wouldn't you want to serve up and dig into succulent-shaped cookies?! These adorable cookie cutters from CDEllison3D on Etsy are going to take your baked goods to the next level. And they're made out of a BPA-free corn-based plastic. Bonus.

8 Monogram Letters Planted Succulent Monogram Letters $99 Etsy This is one of those DIY crafts everyone is attempting at home, but there's a certain appeal to having the decor delivered to your front door ready to go. SucculentWonderland is selling them on Etsy, and they're just too pretty to resist.

10 Wreath With A Friendly Welcome Succulent "Hello" Wreath $44.99 Amazon Wreaths aren't just for the holidays! This piece from TheDecorRoom on Etsy can hang around your home all year long.

11 Coasters $13 Etsy Water rings on the coffee table? Nobody's got time for that. These sandstone coasters get the job done, and they're pretty nice to look at, too. Plus, the Etsy seller, MadMiaCreations, can even monogram them.

12 Paper Placemats Succulent Love Paper Tearoff Placemats $25 Etsy Maybe you're hosting a tea party. Maybe it's for a wedding shower. Maybe you just feel like being a little extra fancy. Whatever the case may be, these succulent paper placemats from ThePaperVow on Etsy are off-the-charts adorable.

14 Journal Succulent Laser Cut Wood Journal $29 Amazon You're going to want to leave this laser-cut wood journal out where everyone can admire it. It's perfect for writing down all your thoughts and feelings *and* satisfying all your succulent desires.

15 Succulent Troll Dolls $12.99 Amazon '90s kids, get ready to freak out. Did you know you can buy a succulent that's been potted in the head of a troll doll? I know it sounds too good to be true, but Hlarsondesigns on Etsy turned this dream into a reality.

16 Directions For Crocheting Succulents Crochet Succulent And Cactus/Amigurumi eBook $5.25 Etsy Maybe living succulents aren't your jam. If you'd rather take on a fun little project and crochet your own plants, Etsy seller HOOKEDBYME4U has an ebook that gives easy-to-follow directions for creating them yourself.

17 Wrapping Paper Cactus Watercolor/Blooming Succulents Designer Gift Wrap $15 Amazon Forget what's inside. If you wrap a present in succulent paper, it's going to be the greatest gift anyone's ever received. What makes it even more awesome is that it's printed with soy-based ink on 100 percent recyclable and compostable newsprint.