18 Things Every Succulent Lover Needs To Own
Succulents are the most underrated plants. They tend to be understated and inconspicuous, often being passed over for more flowery options like roses and tulips. If you know to appreciate their beauty, though, you're going to want to check out these 18 things every succulent lover needs to own.
I'll be honest: one of the things I love most about succulents is that they're hard to kill. That would explain why they grow abundantly in my arid home of Las Vegas. And, if you get the right breed, they're fairly easy to grow indoors, too. Some species of succulents thrive best with less sunlight, meaning even if your house is mostly dim, you can still enjoy them for longer periods of time. Promising news, indeed, for anyone who can't seem to keep a plant alive. (Me.)
The succulent fan community is so big that a quick search online will yield all kinds of crafts, home decor, decorations, trinkets, and so much more, all dedicated to the trendy plant. And you don't even need to water them. Not a bad deal.
If you want to fill your life with all sorts of succulent-themed goodies, these 18 planterific (jokes!) items will probably do the trick.
1Essential Oil Diffuser
Succulent Essential Oil Diffuser
$25
This beautiful porcelain succulent sits in a ceramic dish, and I surmise it will make your home smell delicious. Load it up with your favorite essential oil and take a big whiff.
2Laptop Case
Succulents Clear Case Floral Skin Macbook
$44.99
Jazz up your computer with a succulent-themed cover, so you can take your favorite plants with you to school or the office. Get it from MarmoriAlbo on Etsy.
3Greeting Cards
$10
Everyone loves notes! Send thoughtful handwritten letters to your friends and family with these succulent greeting cards from ChampaignPaper on Etsy. They have that heartwarming homemade touch.
4Candles
AI·X·IANG Cactus Tealight Candles
$8.88
Lighting is everything, and you're really going to set the ambiance with these tiny succulent candles, which totally look like the real thing.
5Bar Soap
Succulent Plants Gift Of 9 Soaps
$15
These handmade soaps from Kokolele on Etsy are so gorgeous, you might not want to actually use them. Regardless, they'll look so chic scattered across your bathroom counter.
6Throw Pillows
$15
These succulent pillow covers will help you add a vibrant pop of color to your couch and living room chairs. Succulents belong in *every* room of the house. Get these pillow covers from ChillowGoods on Etsy.
7Cookie Cutters
Cactus Succulent In A Pot Cookie Cutters
$3.97
Why wouldn't you want to serve up and dig into succulent-shaped cookies?! These adorable cookie cutters from CDEllison3D on Etsy are going to take your baked goods to the next level. And they're made out of a BPA-free corn-based plastic. Bonus.
8Monogram Letters
Planted Succulent Monogram Letters
$99
This is one of those DIY crafts everyone is attempting at home, but there's a certain appeal to having the decor delivered to your front door ready to go. SucculentWonderland is selling them on Etsy, and they're just too pretty to resist.
9Mug
Succulents Are Plantastic Funny Plant Gift 15 OZ Coffee Mug
$14.99
Ha! Plantastic! Get it? This mug with its cute little succulent drawings is perfect for your morning coffee or even as a planter for your own succulents.
10Wreath With A Friendly Welcome
$44.99
Wreaths aren't just for the holidays! This piece from TheDecorRoom on Etsy can hang around your home all year long.
12Paper Placemats
Succulent Love Paper Tearoff Placemats
$25
Maybe you're hosting a tea party. Maybe it's for a wedding shower. Maybe you just feel like being a little extra fancy. Whatever the case may be, these succulent paper placemats from ThePaperVow on Etsy are off-the-charts adorable.
13Keychain
Enamel Potted Cactus Keychains
$7
Take your succulents with you wherever you go, with these flashy gold keychains from Etsy seller moobeas.
14Journal
Succulent Laser Cut Wood Journal
$29
You're going to want to leave this laser-cut wood journal out where everyone can admire it. It's perfect for writing down all your thoughts and feelings *and* satisfying all your succulent desires.
16Directions For Crocheting Succulents
Crochet Succulent And Cactus/Amigurumi eBook
$5.25
Maybe living succulents aren't your jam. If you'd rather take on a fun little project and crochet your own plants, Etsy seller HOOKEDBYME4U has an ebook that gives easy-to-follow directions for creating them yourself.
17Wrapping Paper
Cactus Watercolor/Blooming Succulents Designer Gift Wrap
$15
Forget what's inside. If you wrap a present in succulent paper, it's going to be the greatest gift anyone's ever received. What makes it even more awesome is that it's printed with soy-based ink on 100 percent recyclable and compostable newsprint.
18Wall Decor
Cactus Succulent Watercolor Wall Art
$23.96
Decorate the inside of your home like a total pro with this watercolor art from TRMdesign on Etsy. Your place has never looked this Pinterest-worthy.