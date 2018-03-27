For me, online shopping is a double-edged sword: on the one hand, it allows me to get my to-do list done without leaving the house, but on the other, its a trap makes it a whole lot easier to buy things I want but not necessarily need. Or at least, that is what it feels like everytime I start scrolling through the pages at Urban Outfitters. One minute, I'm picking out a new lamp for my bedroom, and the next, I've filled my shopping cart with bookish accessories from UO that no reader could resist. As far as bad habits, it isn't the worst one to have.

I know what you're thinking: Urban Outfitters and books, what do those two things have to do with each other? Despite its name, the clothing company has a lot more than graphic tees and ripped jeans to offer its literary-loving clientele. Not only does Urban Outfitters sell a unique variety of books but the retailer offers everything from beautiful journals and fun pencils to cozy reading blankets and perfectly plump pillows. Whatever your reading needs — or rather, wants — Urban Outfitters probably has just the thing for your, including these 19 bookish accessories you can't help but add to your shopping cart.

A Unique Way To Display Your Books Urban Outfitters If you're looking for a fun and unique way to display your favorite books out of the case, this funky floating shelf is just the thing you need. Part storage solution, part decoration, all beautifully bookish. Invisible Book Shelf, $16, Urban Outfitters

A Journal That Can Brighten Your Day In Minutes Urban Outfitters Would you believe me if I told you that you could improve your mood with just five minutes of journaling a day? Try this inspiring book and see for yourself how easy it is to write your way to a happier life. The Five-Minute Journal By Intelligent Change, $24.95, Urban Outfitters

A Light-Up Clip Frame To Display Your Favorite Bookish Quotes On Urban Outfitters Light up the room and your most beloved book memorabilia with a fun clip frame. Whether you want to show off your first library card, a bookish quote, or an author print, this unique display can do it all. Light-Up Photo Clip Frame, $34, Urban Outfitters

An Inflatable Pillow For Comfortable Beach Reading Urban Outfitters Take beach reading to a whole new level this year with this inflatable pillow. Whether you're getting plowing through your summer TBR pile in the sand or by the pool, this must-have accessory will help you do it in comfort and style. The Beach People Dune Beach Pillow, $29, Urban Outfitters

A Punny Notepad For All Your Gouda Ideas Urban Outfitters With this silly and useful notepad, readers can mark their favorite book passages, leave notes for their fellow book-lovers, or jot down their own fun puns. Will they be able to top this gouda idea? Only time will tell. Gouda Ideas Notepad, $10, Urban Outfitters

A Sweet Pack Of Pencils To Outline The Next Great Novel With Do you find yourself in need of inspiration while writing your novel? Look no further than these pencils in your hand. They'll happily remind you that "You're really pretty," "You're fresher than lemonade," and a variety of other compliments every aspiring writer needs to hear. ban.do Compliment Pencil Pack, $10, Urban Outfitters

A Poster With All Your Wants And Needs Urban Outfitters Perfect for the office, bedroom, or living room, this sign boldy tells visitors what your wants and needs are. Among them: more sleep, more tea, and of course, more books. AngelStar Forever More Love Art Print, $19+, Urban Outfitters

A Cute Charging Dock For Your Multiple Reading Devices Urban Outfitters No matter what reading device you prefer, this simple but attractive charging dock ensures all your e-readers have a place to rest and recharge. Great for the entryway or office, it also cuts down on the amount of rogue cords that distract from the rest of your decor. Wooden Multi-Device Charging Dock, $36, Urban Outfitters

A Smart Light Bulb You Don't Have To Get Up To Turn Off Urban Outfitters If you've ever been perfectly snug in bed after finishing a good book, only to realize you must get up to shut off the light for sleep, this accessory will be your new best friend. With the help of a free app, it allows users to control the brightness, color, and so much more — all with the touch of a button. Bluetooth Smart Light Bulb, $16, Urban Outfitters

A Throw Blanket That Says It All Urban Outfitters Most book-lovers have their own go-to cozy blanket they like reading with, but this graphic printed one might just become everyone's new favorite. For those nights you stay up too late finishing a good book, this blanket will keep you warm and warn all those who approach you haven't gotten your hours in yet. Printed Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket, $69, Urban Outfitters

A Floral Candle To Read By The Light Of Urban Outfitters Set the mood the next time you curl up with a good book by lighting these beautiful and relaxing soy wax candles. Complete with pressed flowers and soothing scents, you'll want one of every kind. Pressed Botanical Candle, $14, Urban Outfitters

A Wine Glass Big Enough To Fit An Entire Bottle Urban Outfitters For those nights you want to binge read a book without any interruptions, this wine glass is by your side. Big enough to fit an entire bottle, it ensures you never have to leave your couch — that is, until you have to pee. Oil Slick Wine Glass, $20, Urban Outfitters

An Avocado Pillow To Keep You Warm Urban Outfitters Adorable and useful, this avocado pillow will soon be your new favorite bookish accessory. Just pop it in the microwave, hug it close, and get ready for the warmest, coziest reading night of your life. Huggable Heat-Up Avocado Pillow, $25, Urban Outfitters

A Harry Potter Inspired Lightning Bolt Light Sign Urban Outfitters You probably have plenty of Harry Potter swag already, but this lightning bolt shaped light sculpture is the perfect addition to any common room. Small but bright and equally bold, it's a cute and subtle way to honor your favorite series without turning your home into Hogwarts. Lightning Bolt Light Sculpture, $34, Urban Outfitters

A Cozy Bean Bag Chair To Read And Store Electronics In Urban Outfitters If you're still searching for the perfect reading chair, you might find it in this fun and fluffy faux fur chair. Complete with storage space for electronics, it's a great accessory for those who prefer experiencing ebooks and audiobooks on their devices over traditional books. Faux Fur Electronics Storage Bean Bag Chair, $69, Urban Outfitters

A Pillow That Understands Your Kind Of Friday Night Urban Outfitters A better command has never been given — at least, not by a throw pillow. The next time a friend asks you if you want to go out on a Friday night, just send then a pic of you curled up with a book and this, and I guarantee they'll get the idea. Stay Home Embroidered Amped Fleece Throw Pillow, $39, Urban Outfitters

An Arthur Inspired T-Shirt Urban Outfitters Arthur said it best, and so does this t-shirt: Having fun isn't hard when you have a library card. Need I say more? Arthur Book Tee, $29, Urban Outfitters

A Bedside Table To Fit All Your Books If you're constantly tripping over your TBR pile, maybe it's time to upgrade to a nightstand that can handle your voracious reading appetite. Featuring not one but two tiers, this should be able to house all of your current bedtime books. Two Tier Side Table, $59, Urban Outfitters