Why have three shows within the Bachelor franchise when you can have four — and with a little music thrown in to boot! Back in January, ABC announced that a new Bachelor spinoff series Listen To Your Heart would make its debut on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET. And, on the Feb. 18 episode of the Bachelor Party podcast, SVP of Alternative Programming for ABC Robert Mills confirmed that there would be a Bachelor Summer Games spinoff this summer, too. That spinoff hasn't been officially announced by ABC yet, but that's two new Bachelor spinoffs coming this year.

With so many Bachelor shows starting to pile up, some fans are starting to worry that welcoming the new series will mean saying goodbye to some of the old, particularly when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise. After the trailer for Listen To Your Heart debuted on Monday, Feb. 17, Bachelor Nation flocked to Twitter to voice their concern over what this could mean for the other beloved Bachelor spinoff. Will a trip to Mexico no longer be in the cards this year thanks to this new musical addition? To help avoid any further confusion, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming spinoff this spring and how it will impact its predecessors.

Listen To Your Heart Won't Replace Bachelor In Paradise

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Typically, BiP airs shortly after The Bachelorette in early or mid August. Considering that Listen To Your Heart debuts in April, this should in no way impact the summer series. In fact, when Deadline first announced the news, it stated that Listen To Your Heart will bridge the gap between The Bachelor, which ends in March and The Bachelorette which kicks off in May. According to the outlet, this will provide "an almost continuous Bachelor Nation presence on the ABC schedule from January to September."

Bachelor In Paradise Will Follow Bachelor Summer Games

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

As for Bachelor Summer Games, Mills told the Bachelor Party podcast that the show, which will mirror the 2018 Bachelor Winter Games, would air between Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Given that this new spinoff is intended to air in tandem with the Tokyo Olympics of 2020, fans can expect Summer Games to premiere sometime in late July and end in time for Bachelor in Paradise to premiere in early August as usual.

So, to recap, the new Bachelor franchise lineup goes: The Bachelor, which will wrap up soon, followed by Listen To Your Heart, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor Summer Games, before ending with Bachelor In Paradise. In other words, Bach Nation still has four entire shows to get through 2020. And that's really the most important thing.