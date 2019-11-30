Whether you're a pet parent on a budget or one who spoils your dog with lots of toys, there are plenty of cheap dog toys on Amazon to keep your pup entertained for hours. Below, I've rounded up a variety of durable dog toys to suit big and small dogs alike, and none of them will break the bank. Whatever your dog's personality, there's certainly a dog toy (or three) with your pup's name on it.

To guide your shopping experience, you'll want to think about what kinds of toys your fur baby will enjoy the most. Some of the toys below are ideal for dogs who love to play fetch, while others are made for tug-of-war, and even a few are a match made in heaven for heavy chewers. Other cheap dog toys featured in this roundup include a treat-dispenser with a puzzle component to mentally stimulate your pup and a few even double as teeth-cleaners.

Most of the toys on this list are machine-washable or dishwasher-safe. And, keeping your dog's safety in mind, I've called out companies that explicitly state that their toys are made with nontoxic materials as well.

Check out the best cheap dog toys on Amazon. All of them are $16 or less, and a few only cost $5.

1. A Stuffing-Free Toy So Pet Parents Don't Have Tons Of Cleanup To Do Ethical Pet's SPOT Skinneeez Stuffless Dog Toy $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This stuffing-free dog toy comes with the squeaker feature dogs love, and it's machine washable to boot, making this a mess-free and easy-to-clean option for dogs who love to chew and tug. Plus, pet parents give this pick a 4-star rating and over 4,000 reviews. What fans say: "My dogs love their Skinneeez raccoon and skunk. They have had them for over a year now and they are still one of heir favorite toys! They love playing tug of war together and these were made to withstand the chewing and tugging. They made it through both of my teething dogs."

2. For The Love Of Bacon And Chewing: A Wishbone Chew Toy Benebone Real Flavor Wishbone Dog Chew Toy $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.3-star rating after nearly 8,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. This chew toy by Benebone uses 100% real meat from USA-raised pigs, and it comes in multiple sizes to suit different dog breeds. Plus, besides bacon, this toy comes in chicken and peanut flavors too. What fans say: "As a former vet tech, rescuer, and pup momma, I've come across some chewers that take the cake. [...] My monster lab/poodle mix can DESTROY just about anything I buy for him. [...] Even toys marketed as indestructible with money back warranties fall to their death in his jaws. That said [...] HE LOVES THIS BONE and hasn't managed to do much damage to it which makes it one of the best chew toys I've ever encountered."

3. A Durable Bouncy Ball That Will Stand Up To Fetch Chuckit! Ultra Ball (Pack of 2) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This ultra-bouncy ball by Chuckit! is made of lightweight yet durable rubber, so it can withstand aggressive chewers while still being gentle on your dog's mouth. It has a textured surface and a thick, rubber core; and pet parents love it so much they've given the toy a 4.7-star rating after over 6,100 reviews. What fans say: "These are great for fetch. they are easy to clean and are light so you can play indoors as well."

4. A Ball Launcher That Makes Fetch Even Better Chuckit! Sport Launcher Dog Ball Thrower $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dog loves fetch, consider combining the Chuckit! ball with the Chuckit! ball launcher. This lightweight yet durable plastic ball thrower will help you to play fetch as long as your pup's up for it and might even help you throw the ball farther. This model is 26-inches long, but comes in different sizes to fit you, and designed for hands-free retrieval, so it allows you to pick up slobbery tennis balls without getting your hands dirty. Plus, this pick boasts a 4.5-star rating and over 4,000 reviews. What fans say: "This is great! No more slobber balls and I can throw the ball far and fast!"

5. A Budget Set Of Rope Toys In Bulk For Smaller Dogs Pets&Goods Rope Toys (Set of 5) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Rope toys can help clean your dog's teeth, make teething less unpleasant, and keep them entertained for hours. This colorful pick is especially designed for smaller dogs. It's also made of nontoxic and washable materials, so it's safe and easy to keep clean. It's also earned a 4.4-star rating after over 1,000 reviews. What fans say: "I bought them for my two mini Aussie puppies and they were perfect. A little on the small side so I wouldn't recommend for large dogs. Our favorite trick is to soak them in chicken broth and freeze them! Makes great teething or general treats they'll chew for hours!"

6. For Dogs Who Love To Chew On Water Bottles & Their Humans Who Love Rosé ZippyPaws Happy Hour Crusherz Water Bottle Toy $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Chewed up water bottles can be an unsightly sprawl in any dog parent’s home, and they're not particularly safe either; but this water bottle bundled in an adorable plush rose bottle just might be the ticket. This 4.1-star rated pick comes with an empty water bottle that's easily replaced, as well as a squeaky water bottle cap that can be reused; the bottle then gets concealed in the plush rosé bottle-shaped case for a cute, yet functional chew toy. What fans say: "My dog is OBSESSED with this thing! When the water bottle that came with the toy became too crushed, I put a new one in very easily- she carries this around all the time. She usually destroys everything but treats this toy pretty delicately. Love this!"

7. A Chew Toy For Dogs Who Love To Chew On Sticks Petstages Dogwood Chew Toy $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This durable stick-like chew toy is the perfect, nontoxic, non-splintering alternative for dogs who love to chew on wood. It has the taste and texture of real wood, but, pieces of wood, won't crumble when dogs chew on it. Plus, it comes in four different sizes so all kinds of dog breeds can enjoy it. It also has a 4.2-star rating and over 1,900 reviews, and it comes in original and barbecue flavors. What fans say: "I love these chewies. One, the dogs love them. [...] And two, when the dogs do chew pieces off, they are crumbly, so I am not worried about choking or intestinal blockages. The large one lasts much longer than you would think as well. I have an aggressive chewing Labrador and he chews on it daily. [...] I didn't have any issues with any of the three of my dogs and one does have a sensitive stomach. I have purchased many of these and have been happy with every one of them."

8. A Classic Rubber Toy That’s Great For Chewing, Fetch, & So Much More KONG Classic Dog Toy $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Fill this chew toy with peanut butter or Kong’s own line of sprays to give your dog the multipurpose gift they deserve. This 4.4-star rated pick can help with everything from separation anxiety to boredom to healthy weight management, while also providing mental stimulation for your dog; not to mention saving your shoes from more aggressive chewers. It's also dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to keep clean. Plus, it's earned more than 4,000 five-star reviews (but consider this size for puppies). What fans say: "I bought this product for my 30-pound, 5-month-old puppy who has severe separation anxiety when we put him in his cage while we are gone. I got this product so that I could fill it with treats and peanut butter to give to him when he has to be caged. Before, he would cry immediately after being put in his cage and now I am at least able to leave the house and know that he is entertained for 30 minutes. The product is durable and he has not been able to destroy it or even leave a mark in it. Would recommend for big chewers."

9. A Puzzle Toy To Get Your Pup Genius Thinking Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Puzzle Toy $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This 4.3-star rated dog toy is a puzzle treat dispenser, so it provides your pup with the mental stimulation needed to stay sharp and the reward needed to keep playing. It's made of tough plastic that can be hand-washed, and it boasts over 300 reviews. What fans say: "Our 9-week-old Pit Bull puppy figured out how to solve within a week, but at almost 16 weeks, it is still a favorite. We like that it channels her energy and stimulates her mentally. Plus, its design makes it hard for her to pull it off the floor (her favorite thing to do with bowls and such)!"

10. A Squeaking Plush Toy That Will Give You More Joy Than It Should Haute Diggity Dog Muttini Bar Collection Plus "Lick Croix" Squeaky Toy $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Have your pup drinking the beloved fizzy drink beside you, or at least chewing on a facsimile of one, for the ultimate millennial moment. This durable plush toy is great for chewing, fetching, and photo ops; plus, it comes with the squeaking feature dogs love, and it boasts a 4.2-star rating. What fans say: "Our pup LOVES her 'Lick Croix!' It’s quickly become her favorite toy! Not to mention it’s funny and adorable!"

11. An Interactive Dog Toy That's Also Great For Fetch Wangou Interactive Dog Toy $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of nontoxic plastic, this 4.1-star rated interactive toy doubles as a treat dispenser. Fill the ball with your dog's favorite treat and watch as they figure out how to retrieve them. For food-motivated dogs, this thing will keep them entertained for quite a while, plus when it's empty, you can use it for a rousing round of fetch. What fans say: "Perfect for my small Pom puppy. She loves eating her kibble out of this toy and keeps her entertained!"

12. A Squeaking Chew Stick That’s Great For Large Dogs VANFINE Dog Squeaky Chew Toy $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of nontoxic, eco-friendly, and durable rubber, this toy is ideal for big dogs who love to chew and fetch. It features two squeakers, and its beef flavor comes from 100% real food ingredients; plus, dog parents give this pick a 4.1-star rating. What fans say: "This toy is a nice large size and very durable! It’s hard for me to find dog toys strong enough for my big pup. This toy definitely holds up! It’s strong enough where she can’t destroy it."

13. A Teeth Cleaning Toy That’s A Cute Cactus HETOO Dog Teeth Cleaning Cactus $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from nontoxic rubber, this cactus-shaped pick is equal parts toy and teeth cleaner. This toy has a built-in squeaker to keep your dog get excited and engaged, and can be used with or without dog toothpaste to help you keep your dog's oral hygiene (and doggy breath) in check. Plus, this toy has a 4.3-star rating and over 100 reviews to back it up. What fans say: "I recently purchased a similar item for my large dog and then decided to purchase this one for my smaller dog. It is genius!! My dog hates, hates, hates having his teeth brushed but he loves chewing so this chew toy is perfect for us! [...] My puppy has been chewing this toy for 7 days now and I see no teeth marks or missing plastic nubs. I'm impressed!"

14. A Tough Dog Toy Made From Fire Hose Material Bull Fit 2-in-1 Floating Fetch Toy & Bite Tug $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Bull Fit's 2-in-1 Floating Fetch Toy & Bite Tug boasts a 4.1-star rating, and it's easy to see why. This multipurpose pick is great for medium to large dog breeds, and since it floats, it's ideal for dogs who love retrieving in the water. It's made of firehose material so it's definitely durable, but keep in mind that it's not a chew toy. What fans say: "I bought this because my pooch swallows water when fetching a tennis ball. With this toy, he is able to breath without inhaling water. Great toy, highly recommend!"

15. A Nerf Football For Athletic Dogs Nerf Dog Spiral Squeak Football $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with lightweight, nontoxic, BPA-free, and FDA-approved materials, this spiral squeaker football by Nerf is perfect for fetch. It's water-resistant and ideal for medium to large dog breeds; plus, it's brightly colored, making it easy to spot. Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.1-star rating to boot. What fans say: "The product was larger than I expected it to be but it also is very durable, and well made. My dog loves it and can play with it for hours. I recommend to anyone wanting a toy like this for their dog."

16. A 2-Pack Of Stuffing-Free Crinkle Dog Toys UOLIWO Crinkle Dog Toy (Pack of 2) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon A little bit less deafening than a squeak, crinkle dog toys give your dog the joy of auditory stimulation without the nuisance squeaks can be for pet parents. Made with nontoxic cotton, linen, and rope for the arms and legs, these adorable crinkle dog toys are machine-washable and made to last as well. They also have a 4.2-star rating. What fans say: "My dog loves to rip stuffing out of toys. I saw this pair and thought it might be better. My dog loves them. She makes them crinkle and throws them up in the air. They seem pretty durable. I will update the review if they do not hold up."

17. A Cute Set of Plush Woodland Creatures For Light Chewers ZippyPaws Woodland Friends Burrow $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.4-star rating and over 3,000 reviews, the ZippyPaws Woodland Friends Burrow toy is easily one of the most popular dog toys around. This pick works like an adorably soft puzzle to keep your dog mentally stimulated and engaged for hours; and because the squeaky woodland critters are on the larger side, this pick is ideal for bigger dogs. However, some reviewers noted that their small dogs enjoyed this toy as well. What fans say: "My pup loves them. He's a little guy, eight pounds, and they fit perfectly in his mouth. He loves pulling them out of the burrow and squeaking them!"

18. A Huge Rope Toy For Larger Dogs DIY House Large Dog Rope Toy $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This rope toy for large dogs has an impressive 4-star rating for good reason. This 26-inch pick is made with 100% cotton and it's machine-washable, making it a nontoxic choice for your pup that's also easy to keep clean. Created for medium to large dogs, this toy boasts four knots for a superior tug of war experience. What fans say: "This is a wonderful tug toy for larger breed dogs. Our shepherds love to chew on their toys when we are not playing with them and this has lasted. I highly recommend this toy."

19. A Highly Rated Frisbee For Dogs Who Love The Chase Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in bright colors — like pink, green, and orange — the Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee is gentle on your dog's teeth and built to endure rain and snow. Its multilayer nylon construction makes it safer and more durable than regular frisbees, and since it floats, you can take it with you to the beach or the lake without fear of losing it. Additionally, pet parents love this pick, giving it a 4.4-star rating after more than 700 reviews. What fans say: "My dog LOVES to play frisbee. [...] This one did not look like it would survive long. Much to my surprise this frisbee has lasted for months! Very durable. Flies great. My dog loves this frisbee! Other frisbees made of plastic are hard on his mouth and will bleed sometimes from plastic cuts. This one is soft on his mouth. This will be my go to frisbee from now on!"