The election mania is real. This Nov. 6, Americans from all walks of life will cast their ballots and be heard in the country's electoral process. And judging by the memes of the 2018 midterm elections, it looks like people have been through some rough times since the 2016 presidential election — and they're not going to take it anymore.

Here's the thing. Remember that it's OK to feel a little nervous about this midterm election if it's your first time or you're just a little rusty. The pressure is on, there are many newcomers in the political arena, and the stakes — from issues like reproductive health to immigration — are high.

But don't fret; there are helpful tips for first-time voters, journalists that you can follow to understand what's happening on the ground, how to avoid falling for midterm conspiracy theories, key midterm races you should keep an eye on, understanding voter ID requisites, and much more.

Based on these memes, it seems like people are painfully aware of their exhaustion — and of how important this election is. From images of a young LeBron James and a delightful Pomeranian pup to shots from the dystopian Handmaid's Tale and Mad Max: Fury Road, people are ready to cast their ballots all the while letting you know that the stakes are really, truly high. Here are some of them.

1 Well, That Escalated Quickly To put it in terms of Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale, it's gone from chipper Peggy Olson to bleak Offred for journalist Whitney Friedlander.

2 From Puppy To Teeth-Baring Wolf For the founder and publisher of Dame Magazine, Jennifer Reitman, it's no longer about heading to the polls like an excited Pomeranian; it's time to show some wolf-fangs.

3 Oh, How Time Flies Remember young LeBron James? Forget that. For the 2018 midterm election, NBA reporter Tyler Conway used the photo of a much more no-nonsense James to show how totally serious this race is.

4 From Smizing Charlize Theron To Raging Charlize Theron It's time to put a pause on the smize and bring out the rage.

5 For The Wrestling Fans Sweaty memes, if you will.

6 Oof There's nothing like truly depicting a swift change in one's mood when you have a happy Leonardo DiCaprio frolicking through the summer grass and then an unmistakably miserable Leonardo DiCaprio in bone-freezing winter.

7 Level Up More fighter memes for the wrestling-inclined folks at the back.

8 How Folks Feel Youthful Tim Allen juxtaposed with a white-bearded Tim Allen character (fictional as he may be) is a pretty good way to make a point.

9 Oh, Man That's one way to put it.

10 Hard Times Here's another example of how real the struggle is for voters this year.

11 Serious Business We've gone from Bruce Willis enjoying a cosmopolitan evening to Bruce Willis smoking and sweating in a tank top.

12 On Target A treat for Terminator fans.

13 'Game Of Thrones' Reference, Of Course You wanted some Sansa Stark in the mix? Say no more.

14 Here's Some Art, Too The lethargy is real.

15 From Prim To Pow There's performing your civic duty, then there's waging war while your dragon sets your nemesis on fire.

16 Kitty, But On Steroids You get the point.

17 Going Before 2016 This person had his slightly tweaked version on the election meme by pointing how he felt during the 2014 election. And how he feels now.

18 Cheerful Wolverine? Not Anymore You could say the scars are for emphasis.

19 Newfound Power Slay.

20 Here's An Office Reference Have some Toby. Have some Erin.

21 More Terminator! Upping the intensity in here.

22 Kill Bill Time Maybe you could listen to the Kill Bill soundtrack while you're waiting in line to vote.

23 Mad Mascot It's Gritty (on the right) time.

24 Severity Time really does fly.

25 No, Thank You Simon Cowell's expressions often do the trick, whatever the year is.

26 It's No Joke Patrick Stewart to the rescue.

27 For The Literary Enthusiasts Thought there won't be a literary reference in here? You were wrong. Here's a voting plus bookworm meme in the form of the American novelist Flannery O'Connor.