21 Galentine’s Day 2019 Cards You Can Still Order For Your Besties

With Feb. 13 around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the best holiday of the year: Galentine’s Day. The wonderful occasion — which takes place the day before Valentine’s Day, fittingly — is the day to honor all of the badass babes in your life. And while there isn’t a “right” way to celebrate Galentine’s Day, many ladies partake in the holiday by sending Galentine’s Day greeting cards to their best gal pals. After all, these cards are often both sassy, smart, and endearing—just like Pawnee’s very own Leslie Knope, the oh-so-wise creator of the holiday.

Ever since its first mention in Season 2 of Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day has been celebrated by women all over the world. And if I’m being honest, I am so glad it exists. Valentine’s Day, as you know, can place a lot of pressure on the concept of romantic relationships. But thanks to the annual Galentine’s Day celebrations, we’re reminded about the importance of friendships.

Now, that’s not to say you can’t take part in both holidays. Valentine’s Day can be a lot of fun, whether you’re practicing self-care or going out to dinner with your partner. However, it’s just as crucial to nurture and honor our friendships, and Galentine’s Day is the perfect chance to do just that.

Ready to shower your gal pals with lots of love? Here are 21 adorable Galentine’s Day greeting cards to send to your besties.

1. RBG Greeting Card

Galentine's Day is all about honoring the badass gals in your life. So, why not gift a card featuring the most badass gal of all time? With this Ruth Bader Ginsburg greeting card, you can do just that.

2. You're A Wonder, Woman Card

This beautiful card is perfect for the superwomen in your life. It also comes with a red envelope, so you can be sure that the recipient feel those Galentine's Day vibes.

3. Friends 'Til The End

Gift this adorable card to that BFF that is always by your side—no matter what kind of mischief you get into.

4. Girl Crush Card

Girl crushes are alive and well these days. To show your love for the babes in your life, send this sweet and simple card.

5. I Love You More Than Chips And Guac

You know it's real when you love someone more than chips and guacamole. And with thanks to this greeting card by Spelling Bee Cards, they'll be the first to know.

6. Boys Are Whatever, Friends Are Forever Card

If you need a Galentine's Day card ASAP, check out this printable card by Symple Prints. It's also perfect the doughnut and coffee lovers in your life.

7. #HappyGalentinesDay Emoji Card

If you and your bestie use the dancing girls emoji on the regular, this card will be right up your alley.

8. Empowered Women Empower Women

There's nothing like feeling empowered by your tribe of gal pals. And with a card like this one, you can celebrate and honor their support and love.

9. Sisters Before Misters

Remind your gal pals that you have their back with this sweet and simple greeting card. Three time's a charm, after all.

10. You Poetic Noble Land Mermaid Card

No one knows Galentine's Day better than the Leslie Knope herself. So, why not celebrate with one of her (many) memorable quotes?

11. Thank You For Being A Friend Card

Sometimes, all it takes is a simple "thank you" card to get the point across. This particular one by Raven & Unicorn is also available as a set of four.

12. A Galentine For My Valentine Card

When your gal pals are the epitome of magical, it only makes sense to gift them a unicorn greeting card. Besides, who can say no to adorable unicorns?

13. Hoes Before Bros

From the natural feel of kraft paper to the simplicity of block text, this simple card will be a hit with your gal pals.

14. You Beautiful Tropical Fish Card

Another Leslie Knope quote? You bet. After all, she sure has a way with words.

15. You're The Breast Card

This Galentine's Day, make the pun lover in your life smile with this punny card.

16. To My Galentine Card

Does your Galentine love wine? Gift this super cute card with a bottle of wine (or two).

17. You Rock, Sister Friend

Tell the gals in your life that they rock with this simple and charming card.

18. Chicks Before Pricks

Plant mamas, this one is for you! You can even gift it with an actual cactus for the ultimate Galentine's Day present.

19. I've Got Your Back Card

With this super fun greeting card, your lady friends will know that you're always there for them.

20. You're The Rachel To My Monica

Fans of Friends will absolutely adore this card. From the design to the saying, you really can't go wrong with this one.

21. You're A Badass Babe

Send your gals a dose of motivation by reminding them that they're badass babes.