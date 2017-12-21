21 Holiday 2017 Peppermint Desserts That You’ll Want To Make Every Night

Peppermint might be available all year round, but it's pretty much universally known that it's the official flavor of the holiday season. The traditional red and white color palette is nothing short of festive, and the taste — well, it's delicious. Since treats are a must for every holiday, it only makes sense to make a batch of delicious peppermint desserts for everyone to enjoy around Christmas. You can even give them away as presents, because let's be real, who doesn't love homemade food gifts?

Naturally, most peppermint dessert recipes involve some kind of chocolate. Nothing beats this combination, especially if you are a fan of making homemade peppermint mocha. These dessert ideas will also come in handy if you tend to buy too many candy canes each year. You don't want to throw them out, of course — so adding them to tasty recipes is kind of a game changer.

Don't worry if you aren't the best baker. Some treats like peppermint mousse, chocolate-covered pretzels, and chocolate bark call for little to no kitchen skills. Honestly, these desserts are really hard to mess up. And if you're a a pro in the kitchen? You'll still appreciate the simpler recipes, especially if you're scrambling to host a last-minute party or need quick gifts.

Besides, nothing says "holiday cheer" like sweet minty treats embellished in red and white. Who knows, maybe even Santa will want a piece.

1 3-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mousse Minimalist Baker Who knew you can make a vegan chocolate mousse with just three ingredients? With Minimalist Baker's festive tutorial, it's totally possible.

2 Peppermint Patties Deliciously Yum These homemade peppermint patties by Deliciously Yum are perfect for giving as gifts — if you can stop yourself from eating them all before you give them out.

3 Peppermint Blossom Crinkle Cookies Ari's Menu Aside from the adorable name, these crinkle cookies by Ari's Menu are almost too pretty to eat. But between the peppermint Kisses and powdered sugar, how can you say no?

4 Peppermint Thumbprint Cookies Dessert Now, Dinner Later Thumbprint cookies are a classic treat, and thanks to red sugar crystals and candy cane Kisses, you can make a holiday version. This recipe by Dessert Now, Dinner Later also uses boxed cake mix, making it a top choice for beginner bakers.

5 White Chocolate Peppermint Marshmallow Fudge The Crepes of Wrath This fudge recipe by The Crepes of Wrath has a lot going on, but hey, I'm all about it. A single batch also makes 24 to 28 pieces, making it an excellent party favor idea. Just toss a few in a cellophane bag and tie it up with ribbon.

6 Chocolate Peppermint Cupakes Minimalist Baker Every holiday deserves a cupcake, and thanks to the Minimalist Baker, you can make it happen. Better yet, these treats are vegan and gluten-free, too.

7 Chocolate Peppermint Marshmallows Table For Two For an easy no-bake treat, make Table For Two's chocolate peppermint marshmallows. It's literally impossible to mess this one up.

8 Chocolate Peppermint Scones Naturally Ella Take it up a notch with Naturally Ella's chocolate peppermint scones. They're fancy enough for brunch, yet sweet enough for dessert.

9 Chocolate Peppermint Souffle Cake With Candy Cane Whipped Cream Domestic Fits You had me at "souffle cake," Domestic Fits. The candy cane whipped cream literally tops it off.

10 Chewy Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies Minimalist Baker If you're going to indulge in chocolate, you might as well make it a double. Check out the Minimalist Baker for this holiday-infused cookie recipe.

11 Peppermint Truffles Foodie Crush Like fudge, these peppermint truffles by Foodie Crush are pretty enough to gift. You'll only need six ingredients, too.

12 No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake Sugar Et Al When the oven is full of ham and pies, it helps to make no-bake cheesecake. Try this peppermint version by Sugar Et Al.

13 Peppermint Bark Brown Eyed Baker Making chocolate bark is so easy that it hurts. With Brown Eyed Baker's guidance and three ingredients, you can make a classic holiday version.

14 Dark Chocolate Peppermint Roll Dessert Now, Dinner Later If you're up to the challenge, make this dark chocolate peppermint roll by Dessert Now, Dinner Later. It's the epitome of all things festive.

15 Peppermint Patty Crunch Truffles Deliciously Yum The only thing better than truffles is truffles with a peppermint crunch. Check out this recipe by Deliciously Yum for an easy, delicious holiday treat.

16 Vegan Peppermint Black Bean Brownies Minimalist Baker Black bean brownies are a staple in vegan cuisine, so why not add a minty touch? Also, the coconut frosting is what dessert dreams are made of. Find the how-to at Minimalist Baker.

17 Chocolate Peppermint Cookies Bakerella During the holidays, you can never go wrong with cookies, cookies, and more cookies. Make a dark chocolate peppermint version with Bakerella.

18 Marbled Peppermint Crunch Cake The Crepes Of Wrath Need to feed a crowd? Make a marbled peppermint crunch cake with The Crepes Of Wrath. It's the definition of a gram-worthy dessert, but something tells me it'll disappear in seconds.

19 White Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Sugar Cookies Dessert Now, Dinner Later Sugar cookies are another classic, but why stop there? Take a tip from Dessert Now, Dinner Later and dip them in white chocolate. Because holidays.

20 Peppermint Marshmallows A Beautiful Mess Making marshmallows seems intimidating, but A Beautiful Mess does an awesome job at breaking it down. Also, can we just talk about those swirls?