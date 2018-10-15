This is one of the best times of the year, and not just because the weather is cooling off so we can all start wearing leggings and stop shaving our legs. Halloween is around the corner. Any true horror fan knows, though, that every day is the perfect day to celebrate the scary and the spooky. If this is you, you're going to love these 21 products for people who are obsessed with scary movies, because people like us don't know the meaning of "over the top."

The horror community is a big one, and we're always here, lurking, watching, breathing loudly, waiting for the next Halloween remake to come out. But around the best holiday ever is when we really come out of our shells and live it up with all of the most terrifying horror films, our Stranger Things-themed home decor, and our favorite scary podcasts. We are in our element.

You can never have too much horror, though. If you love the gore, the blood, the scares, and the screams, if you love when a movie startles you so bad that you can't sleep at night, I'm guessing you'll go crazy for these 21 things, which will warm your black, cold, dead, shriveled, dusty, horror movie-obsessed heart.

2 Michael Myers Wreath Michael Myers! Halloween Wreath $45 Etsy Can you think of a better way to welcome people to your front door than with this heartwarming wreath? Me either. Buy it from flashydesignco on Etsy. Buy Now

4 Bates Motel Keychain Bates Motel Keychain Etsy This keychain from WellDoneGoods on Etsy is iconic of one of the most famous hotels in movie history. Now you can have a little piece of it. Buy Now

6 Bloody Cereal Bowl Cereal Killer Bowl $22 Etsy Cereal killer... serial killer.... Get it? Lolz! This bowl looks like it maybe needs to go through the dishwasher one more time, but horror fans will love it for their frosted flakes each morning. Shop with LennyMud on Etsy. Buy Now

7 Coffin Incense Holder Incense Burner $13.50 Etsy WoodCore on Etsy knows what's up with these coffin incense holders that are certainly better than the plain wooden tray I'm currently using. Channel your inner horror movie vibes while you fill your room with the smell of patchouli. Buy Now

10 Bloody Apron Ambesonne Horror House Apron $19.95 Amazon How else were your planning on protecting your clothes while you slave away in the kitchen preparing meals from your horror cookbook, hm? Buy Now

11 Bloody Face Phone Case Evil Phonecase $31.95 Etsy I'm not sure who'd want to carry this around with them, because I'd pee my pants every time I looked down into my purse, but whatever floats your boat. These phone cases are very appropriately made from EyesNFlesh on Etsy. Buy Now

12 Bloody Shower Curtain Bloody Curtains $24.99 Amazon Your life is never going to be the same, because this seemingly ordinary shower curtain turns bloody when it gets wet, and my current excitement is at approximately Christmas morning-level. Buy Now

13 Heart Soap Black Heart Soap $15 Etsy It's not exactly what you had in mind when you thought of heart soap, right? No. It's a million times better. This comes from (wait for it) ParanormalBathtivity on Etsy. Buy Now

14 Ouija Board Coffee Table Probest Ouija Coffee Table $250 Amazon Be careful about what spirits you let into your home, but if you do let them in, I'm guessing they're going to love this coffee table. Buy Now