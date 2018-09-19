21 Products For People Who Love To Eat
If your first thoughts upon waking in the morning are what you're going to have for breakfast, you're probably obsessed with food, and I salute you. Nothing puts the pep back in my step like parking my rump in front of the TV with an old episode of Sex and the City and a bag of cheese puffs. If life gets in the way of your meals and you love no place more than the Taco Bell drive-thru, you're going to relate to these 21 products for people who love to eat so hard.
Why do we love eating so much? For starters, food tastes good, obvi. You haven't lived until you've toasted up a piece of rye bread, spread some mashed avocado on it, and then topped it off with a fried egg that you cut open and the yolk oozes out everywhere.
I'm going to need just a minute here.
*Ahem* Anyway.
There's more to it than that, though. Research suggests that certain kinds of food, especially fast-acting carbs (think bagels and sweets), actually affect the parts of your brain related to pleasure and reward.
Food can change you — and not just in the way Reddi-Wip's dairy-free whipped topping changed me because now I can eat it and not die after.
I mean food can, like, change you on a brainy level.
If you're all about finding the perfect brunch spot and having a "midnight snack" at 9 p.m., keep reading. These 21 products are for you.
1This Cup For All The Dunkers Out There
2A Cheese Board You Can Label
Slate Cheese Board And Chalk Set by True
$9.99
Is there anything worse than mixing up the cheeses on your cheese board? No. No there is not. Show your dairy some respect, for the love of Pete. This fancy board comes with chalk, so you never mistake your gouda for raclette again. Crisis averted.
3A Home For Your Avocado
Joie Fresh Pod Avocado Keeper Storage Container
$6.22
Don't let the remaining half of your avocado become a soft, brown mess. Store it away in this avocado house so it's fresh as a daisy when you're in the mood for a little snack — or, you know, just eat the entire thing in one sitting. Either or.
4These Pizza Coasters
Kikkerland Pizza Coasters (Set of 12), Mulitcolor
$8.25
No, they're not coasters for your pizza, otherwise known as plates. They're *actual* coasters for your drinks and stuff. Forget those expensive, fancy white marble coasters you were eyeing from Pottery Barn. These are so much more legit.
5A Pizza Night Light To Chase Away The Monsters
$8
How would you like to wake up in the middle of the night to a glowing, glistening slice of pizza? I think this is how most of us already view pizza, anyway. This is what dreams are made of.
6This Dessert-Covered Comforter
Sweet Tasty Donuts Art Print Bed Set
$107.98
I donut know how I've gotten this far in life without this delicious bed set. Seriously, what's better than a donut? I cannot be held responsible if, in a sleepy haze, I try to eat this.
7A Better Way To Plan All Your Meals
$8.99
The only thing that comes close to eating is thinking about eating. This notepad helps you plan out your weekly meals and even includes space to make your grocery list. I love lists!
8This Phone Case Disguised As A Hot Dog
Silicone Case For iPhone 6 & iPhone 6S & iPhone 7 & iPhone 8 (Brown-Hot Dog)
$8.98
Don't lie. You know how many times you've been out and about running errands and spontaneously thought, "Damn, I could really go for a hot dog right now." This drool-worthy phone case is the next best thing. Don't eat it.
9The Greatest Pool Float In The Universe
Coconut Float's Pool Floats; 7 1/2 Ft Bacon Pool Raft
$11.95
Who *wouldn't* want to float in the pool on a giant slice of bacon? I think my biggest dream in life just came true.
10A Taco Tree Ornament To Make Your Holidays Merry
Old World Christmas Ornaments: Taco Glass Blown Ornaments for Christmas Tree
$10.55
Don't question it. Just embrace it. You need this taco tree ornament in your life for the holidays.
11A Food Subscription Box That Brings You Treats From All Over The Globe
$39
Try The World brings snacks from different countries around the world right to your front door. It's like getting the ultimate birthday present every single month, and it's certainly cheaper than traveling. Win.
12This Cup That Lets You Eat Fries The Way Fries Were Meant To Be Eaten
4-Pack French Fry Cone Dipping Cups For French Fries And Veggies w/ Removable Dip Cup
$21.95
If you're one of those people who squirts ketchup all over their fry pile, shame, shame, shame on you. This dipping cup allows for optimal fry consumption. This is the way the universe meant for it to be.
13This Swiss Army Knife That's Really Utensils
Orblue 4-in-1 Camping Utensils
$14.97
This handy device includes a fork, spoon, knife, and bottle opener. I know they say it's meant for camping, but personally, I think this is something we should be carrying in our purses at all times. You never know when you'll need a spoon.
14A Peanut Butter Spoon *Just* For You
Personalized Peanut Butter Spoon
$13.75
All of your problems have been solved. Never again will someone steal your peanut butter spoon, because it's got your name on it. I've been waiting for this most of my life. Get it from TheRusticStamp on Etsy.
15A S'mores Machine You Can Use Any Time Of Year
Nostalgia SMM200 Electric S'mores Maker
$24.99
You don't need the summertime and a campfire to enjoy one of America's most favorite sweet snacks. This electric device lets you roast 'mallows whenever, wherever.
16The Sweetest Addition To Shower Time
$6
I'm confused, because I kind of want to take a shower but I also want dessert. Any way you slice it, this donut soap from Etsy seller Bsweetsoap is looking mighty tasty.
17This Convenient Pasta Cooker For The Microwave
Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker
$14.99
You know those nights when you simply can't be bothered with pots, strainers, and waiting for the water to boil? That's the worst. Put your noodles in this container with some water, toss it in the microwave, and watch the magic happen. Now you can eat pasta every night.
18A Mug With A Cookie Compartment
BigMouth Inc Crazy For Cookies Coffee Mug
$15.99
Cookies-and-milk time is the best time, but we need to talk about making America's best snack a little more efficient. Make things easier on yourself and opt for this mug that has its own house for your cookies. Science has reached new heights!
19These Earbuds That Are All Kinds Of Delicious
QearFun Candy Color Donut Earphones
$9.98
These might be the cutest things we've ever seen. Donuts? In your ears? Why didn't somebody think of this sooner?
20These Food Dice To Help You Craft Your Next Meal
Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners (Pouch)
$24
It's a well-known challenge for people who love food: what are you going to eat next? Each day, all day the question haunts your mind. Now you have a bit of help deciding.
21A Bottle Of Sriracha That Goes Where You Go
$19.99
Well, you can't leave very well the house without your sriracha, can you? Don't be silly.