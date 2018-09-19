If your first thoughts upon waking in the morning are what you're going to have for breakfast, you're probably obsessed with food, and I salute you. Nothing puts the pep back in my step like parking my rump in front of the TV with an old episode of Sex and the City and a bag of cheese puffs. If life gets in the way of your meals and you love no place more than the Taco Bell drive-thru, you're going to relate to these 21 products for people who love to eat so hard.

Why do we love eating so much? For starters, food tastes good, obvi. You haven't lived until you've toasted up a piece of rye bread, spread some mashed avocado on it, and then topped it off with a fried egg that you cut open and the yolk oozes out everywhere.

I'm going to need just a minute here.

*Ahem* Anyway.

There's more to it than that, though. Research suggests that certain kinds of food, especially fast-acting carbs (think bagels and sweets), actually affect the parts of your brain related to pleasure and reward.

Food can change you — and not just in the way Reddi-Wip's dairy-free whipped topping changed me because now I can eat it and not die after.

I mean food can, like, change you on a brainy level.

If you're all about finding the perfect brunch spot and having a "midnight snack" at 9 p.m., keep reading. These 21 products are for you.

1 This Cup For All The Dunkers Out There Dunky Cup $19.95 Amazon Are you the ultimate dunker? This cup has three compartments to hold your cookies — prime positioning for the pre-dunk. Work on your dipping skills while keeping your cookies perfectly accessible and avoiding a soggy mess. How convenient. Buy Now

2 A Cheese Board You Can Label Slate Cheese Board And Chalk Set by True $9.99 Amazon Is there anything worse than mixing up the cheeses on your cheese board? No. No there is not. Show your dairy some respect, for the love of Pete. This fancy board comes with chalk, so you never mistake your gouda for raclette again. Crisis averted. Buy Now

3 A Home For Your Avocado Joie Fresh Pod Avocado Keeper Storage Container $6.22 Amazon Don't let the remaining half of your avocado become a soft, brown mess. Store it away in this avocado house so it's fresh as a daisy when you're in the mood for a little snack — or, you know, just eat the entire thing in one sitting. Either or. Buy Now

5 A Pizza Night Light To Chase Away The Monsters Kikkerland Night Light, Pizza $8 Amazon How would you like to wake up in the middle of the night to a glowing, glistening slice of pizza? I think this is how most of us already view pizza, anyway. This is what dreams are made of. Buy Now

6 This Dessert-Covered Comforter Sweet Tasty Donuts Art Print Bed Set $107.98 Amazon I donut know how I've gotten this far in life without this delicious bed set. Seriously, what's better than a donut? I cannot be held responsible if, in a sleepy haze, I try to eat this. Buy Now

7 A Better Way To Plan All Your Meals 321Done Meal Planning Pad $8.99 Amazon The only thing that comes close to eating is thinking about eating. This notepad helps you plan out your weekly meals and even includes space to make your grocery list. I love lists! Buy Now

11 A Food Subscription Box That Brings You Treats From All Over The Globe Journey The World $39 Try The World Try The World brings snacks from different countries around the world right to your front door. It's like getting the ultimate birthday present every single month, and it's certainly cheaper than traveling. Win. Buy Now

13 This Swiss Army Knife That's Really Utensils Orblue 4-in-1 Camping Utensils $14.97 Amazon This handy device includes a fork, spoon, knife, and bottle opener. I know they say it's meant for camping, but personally, I think this is something we should be carrying in our purses at all times. You never know when you'll need a spoon. Buy Now

14 A Peanut Butter Spoon *Just* For You Personalized Peanut Butter Spoon $13.75 Etsy All of your problems have been solved. Never again will someone steal your peanut butter spoon, because it's got your name on it. I've been waiting for this most of my life. Get it from TheRusticStamp on Etsy. Buy Now

15 A S'mores Machine You Can Use Any Time Of Year Nostalgia SMM200 Electric S'mores Maker $24.99 Amazon You don't need the summertime and a campfire to enjoy one of America's most favorite sweet snacks. This electric device lets you roast 'mallows whenever, wherever. Buy Now

16 The Sweetest Addition To Shower Time Donut Soap $6 Etsy I'm confused, because I kind of want to take a shower but I also want dessert. Any way you slice it, this donut soap from Etsy seller Bsweetsoap is looking mighty tasty. Buy Now

17 This Convenient Pasta Cooker For The Microwave Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker $14.99 Amazon You know those nights when you simply can't be bothered with pots, strainers, and waiting for the water to boil? That's the worst. Put your noodles in this container with some water, toss it in the microwave, and watch the magic happen. Now you can eat pasta every night. Buy Now

18 A Mug With A Cookie Compartment BigMouth Inc Crazy For Cookies Coffee Mug $15.99 Amazon Cookies-and-milk time is the best time, but we need to talk about making America's best snack a little more efficient. Make things easier on yourself and opt for this mug that has its own house for your cookies. Science has reached new heights! Buy Now

19 These Earbuds That Are All Kinds Of Delicious QearFun Candy Color Donut Earphones $9.98 Amazon These might be the cutest things we've ever seen. Donuts? In your ears? Why didn't somebody think of this sooner? Buy Now

20 These Food Dice To Help You Craft Your Next Meal Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners (Pouch) $24 Amazon It's a well-known challenge for people who love food: what are you going to eat next? Each day, all day the question haunts your mind. Now you have a bit of help deciding. Buy Now