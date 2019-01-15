Ah, the vast collection of titles that makes up the Hulu library. Where does one even begin when selecting a movie? Sure, there are plenty of big deal hits available for streaming at the moment, but there are also a lot of super underrated movies on Hulu. And yes, we are about to get into those very movies.

I have looked through the list of films currently available on the streaming service and picked out a few solid options. Looking for an indie flick that garnered some buzz but deserved even more buzz? Or maybe you want to watch a lighthearted made-for-TV movie that you did not know existed? Or perhaps an over-the-top movie about vengeful sharks is more your jam? May the list below be your guide.

Granted, the word “overrated” is subjective, and so there is a chance you believe all of the movies below have received the appropriate amount of appreciation and attention. That’s cool. Opinions about movies are like flatulence: everybody has 'em and they are nothing to be ashamed of. (Well, unless they are really nasty. Then you should probably apologize.)

That being said, I still believe that all of the movies below are worth a watch.

1 'Afternoon Delight' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Yes, this movie received some love from critics, but you know what? This delightful film starring Kathryn Hahn and Juno Temple deserves even more love.

2 'Hearts Beat Loud' Hearts Beat Loud on YouTube Ah, what have we here? Another movie that was loved by critics but kind of flew under the radar?

4 'California Typewriter' Zero Media on YouTube Have you watched this documentary about the typewriter’s past, present, and future? You’ve been missing out: Not only is it at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Tom Hanks is in it.

5 'Sabrina Down Under' Guardian Images on YouTube The legendary teenage witch tries to save the mermaids of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Because of course.

6 'Ice Sharks' The Asylum - Official Trailers on YouTube Sharks. Ice. Mayhem.

7 'Planet of the Sharks' New Trailer Buzz on YouTube It's Planet of the Apes meets Waterworld... plus sharks. You're welcome.

8 'The Row' Rapid Trailer on YouTube Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules is in it. Need I say more?

9 'Life Partners' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Britta Perry, Blair Waldorf, and Seth Cohen all star in this relatable dramedy about a pair of best friends who grow apart.

10 'Pizza My Heart' rizalmattar on YouTube If you enjoyed 2018’s Little Italy, then Pizza My Heart is sure to cheese, er, please.

11 'Baywatch' AMC Theatres on YouTube When Baywatch paddled into theaters in 2017, the reception was, uh, fairly tepid. The reception was wrong. This movie is a gosh darn blast.

12 'The Phantom' SuperHeroFilmTrailers on YouTube Well, what do you know. Another gosh darn blast that wasn't exactly a critical darling.

13 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle' Teaching Mrs. Tingle - Trailer on YouTube Anyone who tells you this dark and bonkers movie isn't worth your time can slither away.

14 'Zapped' MarVista Entertainment on YouTube It’s a Disney Channel Original Movie starring Zendaya as teenager who has a very powerful cell phone. A tale as old as time.

15 'The Year Of Spectacular Men' MarVista Entertainment on YouTube Lea Thompson directed it! She stars alongside her daughters Madelyn Deutch and Zoey Deutch!

16 'Freak Show' IFC Films on YouTube Based on Club Kid James St. James’s novel of the same name, Freak Show is a coming-of-age story about a gay teenager who runs for homecoming queen at his conservative high school.

17 'Spring Broke' Spring Broke - Trailer on YouTube Not to be confused with scripted crime drama Spring Breakers, Spring Broke is a documentary about Florida's spring break industry.

18 'Drinking Buddies' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube If you missed this dramedy about some folks who work at a brewery when it came out in 2013, then you should definitely check it out now.

19 '2 Days In The Valley' 2 Days in the Valley - Trailer on YouTube There's a lot happening in this ensemble crime thriller from the '90s, including Charlize Theron's first feature film role.

20 'Annihilation' Paramount Pictures on YouTube “But Annihilation got a lot of love when it came out,” you say. “How could you call this movie underrated?” Because it should be a major player in the Best Picture predictions conversation, and yet, it is not. Annihilation is one of the best movies of 2018, full stop.