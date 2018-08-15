Just like eating spicy food during August's dog days can actually help cool you down, raising your core temperature with some hot streaming movies might let you ignore the rising thermometer numbers. So, purely in the service of your solid health and well-being, here are the 19 sexiest movies streaming on Hulu right now, immediately available to help you break a sweat when you're in the mood for something steamy.

For fans of history, there's some delightfully anachronistic period pieces here, from a 19th century take on lies and seductions to a 17th century court shenanigan-filled romance to a 1940s sexual triad too far ahead of its time to be understood. And of course, what list of sultry period pieces would be complete without some version of Pride And Prejudice - in this case, the version with fan-favorite Mr. Darcy played by Colin Firth.

For those interested in modern fare, there is also plenty of that on this list, including movies featuring conflicted emotions and identities such as Boys, Bad Influence and Beach Rats. If you're looking for some seriously sexy content on Hulu to watch, these 19 movies — all streaming now — should be right up your alley.

1 'Original Sin' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie star in this 19th century Cuban-set bodice ripper, about a wealthy man whose mail-order bride may not be the woman she claims to be... but who's truly lying to whom?

2 'Pride And Prejudice' (1995) British Secret Agent 007 on YouTube "Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy" is all that really needs to be said about this take on Jane Austin's classic.

3 'Bound' Bound - Trailer on YouTube "Stealing's always been a lot like sex," Gina Gershon tells mob moll Jennifer Tilly in this hot heist movie, the first feature from the Wachowskis.

4 'Restoration' (1995) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Robert Downey Jr. plays a louche lothario asked by his king to marry the king's mistress, on strict stipulation he not fall in love with her. Another hot n' heavy bewigged period piece with redemption, raunch, and Meg Ryan.

5 'Kiss Of The Damned' DutchRainbowTrailers on YouTube In a twist, vampire Djuna tries and fails to resist the wiles of Very Shirtless human screenwriter Milo Ventimiglia. Things are OK until Djuna's sister shows up and all hell breaks loose, endangering the vampire community.

6 'Boys' Film Society of Lincoln Center on YouTube During a season of intense training, Sieger and Marc become more than just teammates, but Seiger's confusion over his sexuality and feelings cause him to push Marc away.

7 'Professor Marston And The Wonder Women' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This semi-biographical story of Wonder Woman creator William Marston's tells the story of the unconventional relationship between him, his psychology-professor wife, and graduate student Olivia. Their role-playing and light bondage laid the basis for the foundation of the famous comic character.

8 'Heartland' (2016) Heartland Movie on YouTube After the death of her girlfriend, Lauren returns home to Oklahoma, only to start an affair with her brother's girlfriend.

9 'Retake' Movieclips Indie on YouTube A man hires a sex worker to recreate a road trip he once took with a lover, only for both of them to experience much more than just a transactional trip to the past.

10 'Bad Influence' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube James Spader plays Michael, a successful but meek yuppie. During a bar fight mysterious and impulsive Alex (Rob Lowe) intervenes on his behalf, and the two become friends. Alex pushes Michael to explore his darker side and give in to his impulses, but after he does, Michael starts to realize Alex might be more dangerous than he thought.

11 'New Rose Hotel' Video Detective on YouTube Based on the cyberpunk story by William Gibson, two "extraction specialists" (Christopher Walken and Willem Dafoe") hire a Shinjuku call girl (Asia Argento) to seduce a scientist away from his corporation.

12 'Four Lovers' oscopelabs on YouTube Two couples mutually attracted to each other push the boundaries of their relationships by swapping partners.

13 'Heartbeats' (2010) ciwciwdotcom on YouTube After a handsome stranger walks into their café, two friends embark on a road trip and love triangle.

14 'A Teacher' hollywoodstreams on YouTube A Texas high school teacher gets involved with one of her students, but as the relationship starts to fall apart, so does her life.

15 'Kaboom' IFC Films on YouTube Doom Generation director Gregg Araki's latest tale about a California cult conspiracy uncovered by ambisexual college student Smith is full of kinky hijinks and supersaturated colors and characters.

16 'Marguerite & Julien' Movieclips Indie on YouTube A historically anachronistic story of siblings whose passion for each other threatens to destroy everything around them.

17 'Beach Rats' NEON on YouTube Aimless Frankie hangs out at the beach with his delinquent friends to get away from his family, simultaneously seeking older men online and beginning a relationship with a young woman he meets at the beach.

18 'Don't Touch The Axe' kute0027 on YouTube A married society coquette captures a soldier's attention, but when his interest turns to obsession, he decides to turn the tables on her flirty ways.