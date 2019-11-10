22 'Game Of Thrones' Actors Who Appeared In Music Videos

Game of Thrones fans know that famous musicians loved visiting Westeros. But did you know that most of your favorite Game of Thrones stars have appeared in music videos too? It seems the music lovefest is mutual, because everyone from Maisie Williams to Sean Bean has appeared in a music video at some point. A few of the stars are even musicians themselves — Jacob Anderson performs under the stage name Raleigh Ritchie, while Iwan Rheon has proven himself to be a charmer with a guitar when he's not playing Ramsay Bolton.

Seeing the denizens of Westeros in moody music videos, or playing the romantic leads as a pop star croons behind them (or hanging out with Moby, in the case of Ned Stark) is weird in the best way. Whether Ser Davos is making you swoon in Kodaline's "High Hopes" video or Bronn is shocking you with his past life as a British pop star, these music videos featuring the Game of Thrones cast are all gems in their own right. And thankfully, none of them end quite as tragically as that time The National showed up to play "The Rains of Castamere" at Edmure Tully's wedding. Because as much as music and Game of Thrones are a perfect pair, no one needs to relive that moment.

1. Maisie Williams SeafretVEVO on YouTube FreyaRidingsVEVO on YouTube Williams is best known for playing the Night King-killing Arya Stark, but she's also becoming a go-to music video star. In 2016, she appeared as a bullied young girl who finds her inner superhero in Seafret's "Oceans." Then she was directed by her Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey in Freya Ridings' father-daughter themed video for "You Mean the World to Me."

2. Sophie Turner BastilleVEVO on YouTube JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube Not to be outdone, Williams' onscreen Stark sister, Turner, has also appeared in a pair of videos too. She gets over a nasty case of stage fright in Bastille's "Oblivion," and more recently, she appeared in her husband, Joe Jonas' video for "Sucker." The Jonas Brothers' comeback video was a true family affair that not only featured Turner, but also her fellow J-Sisters Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

3. Lena Headey KasabianVEVO on YouTube Headey raises the dead (literally) in Kasabian's "Ill Ray (The King)" video. The actor best known for playing Queen Cersei performs a magical ritual that leads to Richard III returning to life for one wild day of shopping and pub-hopping. Sadly, the doomed king returns to bones when their day together ends.

4. Pedro Pascal SiaVEVO on YouTube During his time on Game of Thrones, Pascal played the effortlessly sexy Oberyn Martell, and he keeps his charming reputation going in Sia's "Fire Meet Gasoline." He stars alongside Heidi Klum as a passionate couple who may or may not be guilty of murder by the time the credits role.

5. Jacob Anderson RaleighRitchieVEVO on YouTube Anderson is no stranger to music videos, because when he's not acting, he's singing under his stage name, Raleigh Ritchie. If you're looking for the perfect video to watch in order to fully appreciate how multi-talented he is, then look no further than "Time in a Tree." The song is about seeking happiness and self-acceptance, and Anderson shows off his talents as a singer and an actor in the process.

6. Isaac Hempstead Wright Foals on YouTube King Bran is a long way from Westeros in this experimental, sci-fi video. Hempstead Wright trades in his Three-Eyed Raven gifts to play the romantic lead in a trippy story that involves spies, scary schoolgirls, burning cars, and fencing. In the end, the video is a love story — it just happens to be a weird one.

7. Joe Dempsie ROB.GREEN on YouTube Rob Green's "Blue" is a heart-breaker on every level. The singer stars opposite Dempsie in this break-up video that highlights the dissolution of a formerly happy relationship between the two men. From the somber melody to their inability to connect, this video is a simple, but painful meditation on calling it quits with your significant other. (And a song that Gendry could have listened to after things went south with Arya in Season 8.)

8. Thomas Brodie-Sangster thelukastate on YouTube Brodie-Sangster played the ill-fated Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones, but he's also known for his role as the adorable little boy in Love Actually. That makes his decidedly grownup role in "30 Minute Break" all the more shocking. He's a long way from playing an innocent little boy learning to play the drums to impress his true love, that's for sure.

9. Liam Cunningham KodalineVEVO on YouTube For anyone who ever had a crush on Ser Davos, Kodaline's "High Hopes" is a gift that's better than dragon eggs. The already romantic song is accompanied by Cunningham rocking a chunky knit sweater, and being an all-around excellent partner. Basically, he's still Davos — just in a modern day setting.

10. Alfie Allen Madness on YouTube Allen is famously the subject of his sister Lily Allen's song "Alfie," in which she sang about her little brother's bad behavior when he was younger. The Emmy-nominated actor who played Theon has grown up a lot since then (he's even a dad now), and his appearance in "Dust Devil" only reaffirms how far he's come since his sister's song was released in 2008.

11. Natalie Dormer HozierVEVO on YouTube Margaery "I want to be the queen" Tyrell was a standout character on Game of Thrones from Season 2-4, and that was thanks in large part to Dormer's ability to make her cunning, genuine, and calculating all at once. Her character in the "Someone New" video isn't quite so deep, but she still owns every moment she's onscreen.

12. Aidan Gillen Sigur Rós on YouTube If you only know Gillen as the manipulative Littlefinger, then settle down and watch this soothing Sigur Rós video. It's 10 minutes of Gillen being at one with nature: he narrates, he cuddles a fox, and he walks pensively through tall grass. The level of relaxation this video inspires is off the charts.

13. Rose Leslie tribesvibes on YouTube This music video could just as easily be titled "Ygritte Goes on a Road Trip." Sadly, there's no Kit Harington in sight, but the melancholy indie song is catchy and Leslie is as talented as ever. The only problem with the video is that, much like Leslie's time on the show, it's far too short.

14. Oona Chaplin MolotovJukebox on YouTube And here we have two Game of Thrones stars in one video. Oona Chaplin stars alongside Natalie Tena, the front-woman for Molotov Jukebox, in this absolute banger of a song. While it's fun to see Shae and Osha dancing their hearts out, this video is also a terrific introduction to Tena's underrated band.

15. Natalia Tena Lapalux on YouTube Tena doesn't just make her own music, sometimes she appears in other people's videos too. That's the case in the eerie, almost horror movie-esque video for "Without You" by Lapalux. The weirdness is strong with this one, but there's a bit of comedy and a message of acceptance mixed in there too.

16. Hannah Murray bellesglasgow on YouTube Yes, even Gilly has appeared in a music video. However, Murray is channeling her days on the UK teen series Skins more than her Game of Thrones work here. The stylistic video is sublimely strange, and it shows off a different side of Murray if you're only familiar with her Thrones character.

17. Sean Bean Moby on YouTube It's official, Sean Bean has done it all, and that includes starring in a Moby video. And it's not just any Moby video, it's the video for "We Are All Made of Stars," one of the band's most famous songs. Who would expect anything less from the legendary Ned Stark?

18. Iwan Rheon Iwan Rheon on YouTube Iwan Rheon holds the distinction of playing Game of Thrones' most twisted villain, Ramsay Bolton. His onscreen infamy is intimidating, but off screen, the actor is quite a crooner. There's nothing scary at all about his sultry voice in his song "Bang, Bang" — in fact, he's reminiscent of John Mayer.

19. Michelle Fairley BAD COLOUR on YouTube Fairley is best known for her role as the matriarch of the Stark family, Catelyn. On the show, she's stern and maternal, and not at all modern. But in Wildhood's "Psycho Jam Revamp" she has a blink and you'll miss it cameo as a buttoned-up business woman who has her cigarette stolen. It's so unexpected that you might do a double take, but that's definitely the Thrones actor.

20. Kristofer Hivju onskekonserten on YouTube Plenty of the Thrones actors play against type in their music video appearances. That's not the case for Hivju, the actor who plays Tormund is a tree-chopping man of the wilderness in Impossible's "It's OK." Granted, his character is far more morose than the wildling who fans know and love, but the similarities still stand.

21. Jerome Flynn RobsonandJeromeVEVO on YouTube Jerome Flynn was a certified British pop star in the '90s. He was the Jerome half of Robson & Jerome, and it's strange to see Bronn being so peppy, for sure. But it's also kind of endearing? There's even roof dancing, which feels like something that Tyrion would have made endless jokes about.