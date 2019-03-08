As a global franchise that collects some of the biggest songs in music and turns them into greatest-hits compilations, Now That's What I Call Music! has featured some of the recording industry's most popular songs. While there are certainly several hits that immediately come to mind when reminiscing on tunes from the past, there are probably a plethora of songs from Now That's What I Call Music! that you've totally forgotten about over the years.

According to Vulture, the U.S. version of the franchise, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has featured more than 500 artists, and 1,000 songs over the past two decades, and it shows no signs of stopping. Despite the ability to create self-made playlists through streaming platforms such as Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, Now continues to have a loyal fanbase of listeners who flock to each and every release, and it's easy to understand why. Whether it'd be the late '90s, early '00s, or the present, Now That's What I Call Music! always seems to get it right when it comes to compiling playlists that offer fans an effortless collection of songs that everyone can appreciate.

Although some of these songs may already be in your personal rotation, this list will certainly provide you with nostalgic tunes that you're going to want to your iTunes library ASAP.

1 "Get It On Tonite" By Montell Jordan — Volume 4 (2000) MontellJordanVEVO on YouTube Nearly five years after his ubiquitous "This Is How We Do It" dominated airwaves, Montell Jordan released "Get It On Tonite." The song, which became the singer's most recent significant hit, made it to Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later landed on Volume 4 of NTWICM.

2 "According to You" By Orianthi – Volume 33 (2010) OrianthiVEVO on YouTube After being dubbed one of the catchiest tunes of its time, Orianthi's "According to You" made an appearance on Volume 33 of Now's iconic franchise.

3 "Holidae In" By Chingy feat. Ludacris & Snoop Dogg — Volume 15 (2004) ChingyVEVO on YouTube "Holidae In" proved to be a great follow-up to Chingy's most easily recognizable mid-2000s hit "Right Thurr." Not only did it give Chingy his second consecutive top 5 hit on Billboard's Hot 100, but it also made for a great addition to Now's Volume 15.

4 "1 Thing" By Amerie — Volume 19 (2005) AmerieVEVO on YouTube Amerie's "1 Thing" notably landed on Rolling Stone's list of the greatest songs of the 21st century, making its appearance on Volume 19 a total no-brainer.

5. "BareNaked" By Jennifer Love Hewitt — Volume 11 (2002) JenniferLHewittVEVO on YouTube Although it seemingly proved to be the ending of Jennifer Love Hewitt's career in music, "BareNaked" was the perfect inclusion on Now's 11th volume.

6 "Take Me There" By Blackstreet feat. Mya, Mase & Blinky Blink — Volume 2 (1999) ghosthaunted2 on YouTube "Take Me There," which debuted on the soundtrack of the The Rugrats Movie, appeared on the second installment of Now's long-running franchise.

7 "Feel Good Inc." By The Gorillaz — Volume 19 (2005) Gorillaz - Topic on YouTube This Grammy Award-winning song landed itself a spot on Now's 19th edition and became the Gorillaz most successful worldwide single to date.

8 "Chante's Got a Man" By Chante Moore — Volume 3 (1999) Chanté Moore - Topic on YouTube After landing in the top ten of Billboard's Hot 100, "Chante's Got Man" took a spot on NTWICM's Volume 3 collection.

9 "If You Could Only See" By Tonic — Volume 1 (1998) TonicVEVO on YouTube "If You Could Only See" by Tonic, originally released in April 1997, now holds the unique distinction of appearing Now's very first U.S. version, which was released in 1998.

10 "Blowin' Me Up (With Her Love)" By JC Chasez — Volume 12 (2003) JCChasezVEVO on YouTube This tune from *NSYNC's JC Chasez, which was produced by Dallas Austin, appeared on the Drumline soundtrack and was later featured on Now's 12th installment.

11 "This Time Around" By Hanson — Volume 4 (2000) HansonVEVO on YouTube The title track and second single from Hanson's second studio album, "This Time Around" was featured on the franchise's Volume 4.

12 "Don't Mess with My Man" By Nivea feat. Brian & Brandon Casey of Jagged Edge — Volume 12 (2003) hotsexcbitch on YouTube After peaking at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Don't Mess with My Man" made way its to Volume 12.

13 "What's Left of Me" By Nick Lachey — Volume 22 (2006) NickLacheyVEVO on YouTube Following his breakout as the lead singer for 98 Degrees, Nick Lachey embarked on a solo career and later released "What's Left of Me," which was featured on Now's Volume 22.

14 "Lights, Camera, Action!" By Mr. Cheeks — Volume 9 (2002) MrCheeksVEVO on YouTube An original member of hip-hop group Lost Boyz, Mr. Cheeks later found solo success with the Top 20 hit "Lights, Camera, Action!" The song was later featured on NTWICM 9.

15 "Swing" By Savage feat. Soulja Boy Tell 'Em — Volume 29 (2008) Swing on YouTube New Zealand hip hop artist Savage found success in the US market with his hit single "Swing," which was prominently featured in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up in 2007 and the 29th volume of Now.

16 "Had It All" By Katharine McPhee — Volume 32 (2009) KatharineMcPheeVEVO on YouTube "Had It All" was the first single from American Idol alum Katharine McPhee's second studio album, Unbroken. The song was also featured on Volume 32 of Now That's What I Call Music!.

17 "Love Sex Magic" By Ciara feat. Justin Timberlake — Volume 31 2009 CiaraVEVO on YouTube This collaboration between Ciara and Justin Timberlake was certainly deserving of its spot on Now's Volume 31.

18 "Whip My Hair" By Willow Smith — Volume 37 (2011) WillowSmithOnlineUK on YouTube "Whip My Hair," the debut single of Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, showed up on the franchise's Volume 37.

19 "Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)" By Lumidee — Volume 14 (2004) Daily Urban Media on YouTube This infectious tune, which was, at one point, extremely hard to get out of your head, made its appearance on Volume 14 of Now That's What I Call Music!.

20 "Here It Goes Again" By OK Go — Volume 23 (2006) OKGoVEVO on YouTube This song, which became known for its video's treadmill choreography, landed on Now's 23rd version.

21 "Bossy" By Kelis feat. Too Short — Volume 23, 2006 KelisVEVO on YouTube "Bossy," which became the second biggest hit of Kelis' career, appeared on Now That's What I Call Music's Volume 23.

22 "Give Me All Your Luvin'" By Madonna feat. Nicki Minaj & M.I.A. — Volume 42 (2012) Madonna on YouTube This powerhouse pairing of Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and M.I.A. showed up on the franchise's Volume 42.