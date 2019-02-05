24 Valentine's Day Gifts To Treat Yourself To This Year

By
Etsy; Ladurée

Buying presents for other people is thoughtful and all, but you know what they say: "'Tis better to receive than give." (That's what they say, right?) The most romantic holiday of the year is coming up, and that means you need to get something special for the love of your life — meaning you. I've rounded up 24 Valentine's Day gifts to treat yourself to, because they're way too good to let anyone else have them.

Valentine's Day used to be reserved solely for couples. That combined with the fact that decorations go up immediately after the New Year has made it a holiday people either love or despise.

Thankfully, the holiday has gone through a sort of rebirth, and we've started to acknowledge other types of relationships — like the one you have with yourself.

And while — don't get me wrong — the best part of Valentine's Day is still, hands down, when all the candy goes on sale the day after, treating yourself to something special isn't bad either.

Regardless of your relationship status, regardless of the presents you have planned for others, this year, put some money aside so you can have something nice, too. Here are 24 ideas to get you started.

1A Blanket Stating The Obvious

You're Such A Babe — Black and White Cotton Throw Blanket

$108

Etsy

You know how fabulous you are. No need to play modest. Get this throw blanket from Etsy seller CalhounAndCo.

2This Candle With A Gentle Reminder

Self Love Gift

$9.53

Etsy

This candle from LindsayLucasCandles on Etsy is the perfect gift to yourself this Valentine's Day.

3These Ladurée Macarons That Will Transport You To Paris

Å La Folie Heart Macaron Gift Box

$41

Ladurée

You don't need to live on the Upper East Side to live your fully blissed out, "eating macarons in the bath tub" Blair Waldorf fantasies this Valentine's Day. In fact, this Valentine's Day assortment of Ladurée's iconic macarons ships nationwide. Bonus for anyone with dietary restrictions: these are gluten-free!

4This Mesmerizing Moon Lamp

CPLA Lighting Night Light

$24.69

Amazon

If you've ever wanted to see the moon up close and personal, now's your chance. This night light is amazing is 20 different ways.

5Wine Tumbler

Treat Yo Self Wine Glass Tumbler

$16.99

Etsy

Plan on enjoying a little vino this Valentine's Day? This tumbler from Etsy seller HeartlandLettering might be just the fit.

6This Healing Essential Oil Spray

Crystal Infused Essential Oil Spray

$12

Etsy

Find your inner peace, improve your wellbeing, and enter a state of deep relaxation. This enchanting spray from findmoretoloveshop on Etsy will help you get there.

7This Notebook That Will Make You Feel Warm And Fuzzy

Spiral Notebook

$18

Etsy

It's time to cut yourself some slack and be a little nicer to yourself, starting with this beautiful journal, made by ArlessDesigns on Etsy.

8This Kit To Boost Your Probiotics

The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit

$44.95

Amazon

Weren't you *just* saying you needed to work on your digestive health?

9These Geode Coasters That Are Très Chic

Stoneware and Crackled Glass Coaster Sets

$32

Uncommon Goods

Your home will look *so* Pinterest-worthy.

10This Peanut Butter Sample Set Because YES

Peanut Butter Sampler

$40

Uncommon Gods

It comes with six blends, and now you know that miracles do happen.

11This Smartphone Sanitizer For Your Greasy Device

PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer

$59.95

Uncommon Goods

It's nothing glamorous, but let's be honest: your phone is disgusting and teeming with bacteria.

12This Wishing Ball For All Your Hopes And Dreams

Wishing Ball

$32

Uncommon Goods

You were going to give this to your BFF, but meh — you should probably just keep it for yourself.

13This Sloth Mug That Gives You A Pat On The Back

Sloth Mug

$15.50

$13.95

Etsy

Celebrate even the tiniest of victories with this sloth mug from Etsy seller StrattohGiftShop.

14This Astrology Candle To Celebrate Your Zodiac Sign

Astrological Candles

$28

Uncommon Goods

Each one has a unique scent that probs matches your personality perfectly.

15This Hot Sauce Kit So You Can Have Heartburn Whenever You Want

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

$34.95

Uncommon Goods

I mean... why don't you already have this?

16This Tea That's Like A Magic Trick

Blooming Tea

$21

Uncommon Goods

Steep these packets in water and they start to "bloom."

17This Vacation Fund Box For Your Next Big Trip

Americanflat 6x6 Inch Vacation Fund Shadow Box Frame

$13.95

Amazon

You've racked up quite a few vacation days at work. Why not take advantage of them?

18A Bowl To Represent Your Birth Month

Birth Month Mini Dish

$44

Uncommon Goods

A glass bowl to match your birthstone? Heck to the yes.

19This Planter That Totes Cheering You On

Teachers Gift, Gift For Friend

$17.17

Etsy

For those days when you need a little extra boost of motivation, this planter from Etsy seller boltandrally does just the trick, *and* it's perfect for your succulents.

20This Punny Wine Glass You *Cannot* Live Without

BigMouth Inc Stemless Wine Glass (On Cloud Wine)

$12.99

Amazon

I'd like to point out this also prevents spills. #win

21This Candle With A Surprise Crystal Inside

Hidden Crystal Candle

$22

Uncommon Goods

Crystals are the "it" thing right now, making this the best surprise candle ever.

22This Meditation Box So You Can Chill Out

Meditation Box

$85

Uncommon Goods

When you're starting to feel like you might want to flip out, draw designs in sand, instead.

23This Deck Of Cards Featuring Powerful Women

"Woman Card" Playing Deck

$20

Uncommon Goods

This brings the phrase "playing the woman card" to a whole new level.

24This Wax Seal That's Great For All Your Snail Mail

Custom design single alphabets Wax Seal stamp

$12.95

Etsy

Sure, you could just lick the envelope closed, by why would you do that? Get a personalized stamp from sweetzakkahouse on Etsy.