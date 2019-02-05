24 Valentine's Day Gifts To Treat Yourself To This Year
Buying presents for other people is thoughtful and all, but you know what they say: "'Tis better to receive than give." (That's what they say, right?) The most romantic holiday of the year is coming up, and that means you need to get something special for the love of your life — meaning you. I've rounded up 24 Valentine's Day gifts to treat yourself to, because they're way too good to let anyone else have them.
Valentine's Day used to be reserved solely for couples. That combined with the fact that decorations go up immediately after the New Year has made it a holiday people either love or despise.
Thankfully, the holiday has gone through a sort of rebirth, and we've started to acknowledge other types of relationships — like the one you have with yourself.
And while — don't get me wrong — the best part of Valentine's Day is still, hands down, when all the candy goes on sale the day after, treating yourself to something special isn't bad either.
Regardless of your relationship status, regardless of the presents you have planned for others, this year, put some money aside so you can have something nice, too. Here are 24 ideas to get you started.
1A Blanket Stating The Obvious
You're Such A Babe — Black and White Cotton Throw Blanket
You know how fabulous you are. No need to play modest. Get this throw blanket from Etsy seller CalhounAndCo.
2This Candle With A Gentle Reminder
This candle from LindsayLucasCandles on Etsy is the perfect gift to yourself this Valentine's Day.
3These Ladurée Macarons That Will Transport You To Paris
Å La Folie Heart Macaron Gift Box
You don't need to live on the Upper East Side to live your fully blissed out, "eating macarons in the bath tub" Blair Waldorf fantasies this Valentine's Day. In fact, this Valentine's Day assortment of Ladurée's iconic macarons ships nationwide. Bonus for anyone with dietary restrictions: these are gluten-free!
4This Mesmerizing Moon Lamp
If you've ever wanted to see the moon up close and personal, now's your chance. This night light is amazing is 20 different ways.
5Wine Tumbler
Treat Yo Self Wine Glass Tumbler
Plan on enjoying a little vino this Valentine's Day? This tumbler from Etsy seller HeartlandLettering might be just the fit.
6This Healing Essential Oil Spray
Crystal Infused Essential Oil Spray
Find your inner peace, improve your wellbeing, and enter a state of deep relaxation. This enchanting spray from findmoretoloveshop on Etsy will help you get there.
7This Notebook That Will Make You Feel Warm And Fuzzy
It's time to cut yourself some slack and be a little nicer to yourself, starting with this beautiful journal, made by ArlessDesigns on Etsy.
8This Kit To Boost Your Probiotics
The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit
Weren't you *just* saying you needed to work on your digestive health?
9These Geode Coasters That Are Très Chic
Stoneware and Crackled Glass Coaster Sets
Your home will look *so* Pinterest-worthy.
10This Peanut Butter Sample Set Because YES
It comes with six blends, and now you know that miracles do happen.
11This Smartphone Sanitizer For Your Greasy Device
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
It's nothing glamorous, but let's be honest: your phone is disgusting and teeming with bacteria.
12This Wishing Ball For All Your Hopes And Dreams
You were going to give this to your BFF, but meh — you should probably just keep it for yourself.
13This Sloth Mug That Gives You A Pat On The Back
14This Astrology Candle To Celebrate Your Zodiac Sign
Each one has a unique scent that probs matches your personality perfectly.
15This Hot Sauce Kit So You Can Have Heartburn Whenever You Want
16This Tea That's Like A Magic Trick
17This Vacation Fund Box For Your Next Big Trip
Americanflat 6x6 Inch Vacation Fund Shadow Box Frame
You've racked up quite a few vacation days at work. Why not take advantage of them?
18A Bowl To Represent Your Birth Month
19This Planter That Totes Cheering You On
Teachers Gift, Gift For Friend
For those days when you need a little extra boost of motivation, this planter from Etsy seller boltandrally does just the trick, *and* it's perfect for your succulents.
20This Punny Wine Glass You *Cannot* Live Without
BigMouth Inc Stemless Wine Glass (On Cloud Wine)
I'd like to point out this also prevents spills. #win
21This Candle With A Surprise Crystal Inside
Crystals are the "it" thing right now, making this the best surprise candle ever.
22This Meditation Box So You Can Chill Out
When you're starting to feel like you might want to flip out, draw designs in sand, instead.
23This Deck Of Cards Featuring Powerful Women
This brings the phrase "playing the woman card" to a whole new level.
24This Wax Seal That's Great For All Your Snail Mail
Custom design single alphabets Wax Seal stamp
Sure, you could just lick the envelope closed, by why would you do that? Get a personalized stamp from sweetzakkahouse on Etsy.