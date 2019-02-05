24 Valentine's Day Gifts To Treat Yourself To This Year

Buying presents for other people is thoughtful and all, but you know what they say: "'Tis better to receive than give." (That's what they say, right?) The most romantic holiday of the year is coming up, and that means you need to get something special for the love of your life — meaning you. I've rounded up 24 Valentine's Day gifts to treat yourself to, because they're way too good to let anyone else have them.

Valentine's Day used to be reserved solely for couples. That combined with the fact that decorations go up immediately after the New Year has made it a holiday people either love or despise.

Thankfully, the holiday has gone through a sort of rebirth, and we've started to acknowledge other types of relationships — like the one you have with yourself.

And while — don't get me wrong — the best part of Valentine's Day is still, hands down, when all the candy goes on sale the day after, treating yourself to something special isn't bad either.

Regardless of your relationship status, regardless of the presents you have planned for others, this year, put some money aside so you can have something nice, too. Here are 24 ideas to get you started.

2 This Candle With A Gentle Reminder Self Love Gift $9.53 Etsy This candle from LindsayLucasCandles on Etsy is the perfect gift to yourself this Valentine's Day.

3 These Ladurée Macarons That Will Transport You To Paris Å La Folie Heart Macaron Gift Box $41 Ladurée You don't need to live on the Upper East Side to live your fully blissed out, "eating macarons in the bath tub" Blair Waldorf fantasies this Valentine's Day. In fact, this Valentine's Day assortment of Ladurée's iconic macarons ships nationwide. Bonus for anyone with dietary restrictions: these are gluten-free!

4 This Mesmerizing Moon Lamp CPLA Lighting Night Light $24.69 Amazon If you've ever wanted to see the moon up close and personal, now's your chance. This night light is amazing is 20 different ways.

6 This Healing Essential Oil Spray Crystal Infused Essential Oil Spray $12 Etsy Find your inner peace, improve your wellbeing, and enter a state of deep relaxation. This enchanting spray from findmoretoloveshop on Etsy will help you get there.

7 This Notebook That Will Make You Feel Warm And Fuzzy Spiral Notebook $18 Etsy It's time to cut yourself some slack and be a little nicer to yourself, starting with this beautiful journal, made by ArlessDesigns on Etsy.

10 This Peanut Butter Sample Set Because YES Peanut Butter Sampler $40 Uncommon Gods It comes with six blends, and now you know that miracles do happen.

11 This Smartphone Sanitizer For Your Greasy Device PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer $59.95 Uncommon Goods It's nothing glamorous, but let's be honest: your phone is disgusting and teeming with bacteria.

12 This Wishing Ball For All Your Hopes And Dreams Wishing Ball $32 Uncommon Goods You were going to give this to your BFF, but meh — you should probably just keep it for yourself.

13 This Sloth Mug That Gives You A Pat On The Back Sloth Mug $15.50 $13.95 Etsy Celebrate even the tiniest of victories with this sloth mug from Etsy seller StrattohGiftShop.

14 This Astrology Candle To Celebrate Your Zodiac Sign Astrological Candles $28 Uncommon Goods Each one has a unique scent that probs matches your personality perfectly.

16 This Tea That's Like A Magic Trick Blooming Tea $21 Uncommon Goods Steep these packets in water and they start to "bloom."

19 This Planter That Totes Cheering You On Teachers Gift, Gift For Friend $17.17 Etsy For those days when you need a little extra boost of motivation, this planter from Etsy seller boltandrally does just the trick, *and* it's perfect for your succulents.

21 This Candle With A Surprise Crystal Inside Hidden Crystal Candle $22 Uncommon Goods Crystals are the "it" thing right now, making this the best surprise candle ever.

22 This Meditation Box So You Can Chill Out Meditation Box $85 Uncommon Goods When you're starting to feel like you might want to flip out, draw designs in sand, instead.