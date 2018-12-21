28 Gifts For People Who Love Mermaids
If you thought 2018 was the year of the mermaid, you were right — except that the trend doesn't seem to be dying down any time soon. If you know anyone who's utterly obsessed with merpeople (can't blame them), then you can't miss these 28 gifts for people who love mermaids — the "mythical" creatures who definitely really exist and we just haven't made contact with them yet.
Fight me.
Mermaids are like aliens. People like to deny their exist. We call those people "wrong". In oceans so deep we've never seen the bottom, in underwater caves so expansive it's all a big mystery, no one can definitively say there's no such thing as a half-fish/half-human creation that swims near the bottom of a sea, lives in an underwater city, and maybe combs her hair with a fork.
If you've ever seen The Little Mermaid, then you probably walked away having learned three key points:
- Mermaids have beautiful singing voices.
- They're friends with the other sea creatures and partake in coordinated dance numbers.
- Mermaids are real.
Don't question it. Just embrace it.
If you wish you could breathe underwater and relate more to fish than humans, you'll probably be obsessed with these 28 gifts.
1Stemless Wine Glass
Pay tribute to the greatest mythical creature on earth even when you're getting your drank on.
2Sequin Pillow
leegleri Mermaid Sequins Pillow Case
If you thought it couldn't get any better than mermaids, you clearly haven't yet thrown any sequins into the mix. These pillows are major #homedecoratinggoals.
3Sherpa Blanket
Catalonia Mermaid Tail Sherpa Blanket
This is going to be the greatest manmade invention of our time. You haven't lived until you've worn a mermaid blanket.
4Mug
Karma Gifts Boho Black and White Mug, Mermaid
Enjoy a steaming cuppa joe or your favorite green tea out of this chic black and white mermaid mug. Bottoms up!
5Lunch Bag
ART OF LUNCH Insulated Neoprene Lunch Bag for Women, Men and Kids
Lunch in style. This scaly bag is perfect for the devoted mermaid lover.
6Photo Album
Beachcombers Mermaid Photo Album
Now you can hold all your best memories in your very own mermaid photo album, because an ordinary photo album just won't do.
7Bookmark
For the real bibliophiles out there who also love mermaids, this bookmark is a dream come true. Never lose your spot in your current read again.
8Wind Chime
Sunset Vista Designs Great Outdoor Land and Sea Collection Wind Chime - Mermaid
Couldn't your garden or patio really use a mermaid wind chime? Of course it could. No home is complete without one.
9Stocking
Good Ruby Mermaid Tail Christmas Stockings
Red stockings might be tradition, but this mermaid stocking will look so much cooler hanging from the fireplace.
10Jewelry Box
Riding Wave Mermaid Fantasy Art Nouveau Jewelry Box
Stores your valuables and fine jewelry in this exquisite jewelry box fit for mermaid royalty.
11Dish Towel
Primitives by Kathy, Cotton Dish Towel
Aren't we all pissed about not being a mermaid? (Except for me, because I am.)
12Desk Lamp
Mermaid 3D Optical Desk Lamp LED Night Light
Are you afraid of the dark? Fear the night no more. This mermaid night light is here to keep you feeling cozy and safe.
13Air Freshener
FIKA Ariel Little Mermaid Car Air Freshener
Your vehicle is going to smell fresh as a daisy with this sweet mermaid accessory.
14Keychain
Jzcky Shzrp Cute Mermaid Crystal Rhinestone Keychain
You know what your key ring is missing? A rhinestone mermaid keychain.
15Water Bottle
Karma Gifts Mermaid Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Blue
Stay hydrated while staying true to your love of mer-people.
16Coasters
Little Mermaid Princess Ariel Themed Coaster Set
Rings on your expensive wooden coffee table? No thank you — especially not when you have these Disney coasters.
17Coloring And Puzzle Book
Mermaids in Wonderland: A Coloring and Puzzle-Solving Adventure for All Ages
Coloring books and puzzles keep your brain sharp, and this mermaid-themed book is a real cherry on top.
18Swaddle Blanket
100% Organic Muslin Swaddle Blanket by ADDISON BELLE
Sure, fine, whatever. It might be for babies... but no one is going to judge you, a grown adult, if you snuggle with it at night.
19Business Card Case
Nautical Mermaid Copper Business Card Case
This mermaid business card case from CosmicFirefly on Etsy is going to make you look super ~professional~ and sophisticated. The others in the office will be so jealous.
20Terrarium Kit
Terrarium Kit | Sleeping Mermaid
Make your own mermaid terrarium with the help of this kit. All materials are included. Bonus!
21Candle Holder
Level up your home furnishings with this statuesque candle holder from SouthTexasHomeDecor on Etsy.
22Mermaid Tail Glass
Homecube 2 Pack Creative Personality Mermaid Handmade Glass
I know what you're wondering, and the answer is no — you do not have too many glasses.
23Car Decal
Etsy seller TheVinylRabbit knows the trick to instantly making any car look cooler: a mermaid tail window decal.
24Wood Sign
Do mermaids literally give you life? This wooden sign seems appropriate. Get it from SaltyVibe on Etsy.
25Candle
Bath and Body Works Mermaid Lagoon 3-Wick Candle
Fill your home with the aromas of shimmering ocean water, Tiare flowers, and sea mist.
26Flippers
Mahina Mermaid MerFun Mermaid Flipper
Now you too can effortlessly glide through the water.
27Tote Bag
Carry around all the essentials in this fabulously mesMERizing (see what I did there?) tote bag.
28iPhone Case
Your cell is always glued to your hand. Why does it not have a mermaid on it, hm?