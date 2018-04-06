29 Sensible AF Gifts On Amazon For The Boring People In Your Life

While some people are drawn to the insanely weird items flooding Amazon's marketplace, others prefer receiving practical and functional items, instead. So even though the sensible gifts on Amazon might not be everyone's cup of tea, we all have friends and family members who opt for function over funky.

A personal preference for practicality might seem lame — after all, who wants socks and insulated water bottles when there's a whole world of fitness trackers and 24 karat gold face masks? But these people are actually onto something, because, when your fascination with the latest gadget wears off, they'll still be keeping warm in their socks and commuting comfortably with piping-hot coffee. By putting rationality over fascination, these so-called "boring" loved ones end up with gifts that have a long lifespan and get used on a regular basis. Also, sensible products are an easy way to find a gift for your friends that are really hard to shop for.

So whether you want your sibling to have an external battery pack for their phone that's always dying, or kitchen supplies for that new apartment they just moved into, here's a selection of the most useful gifts on Amazon. Just keep your fingers crossed that they'll never find out you got it from a list that called them boring.

1. A Drawer Organizer That Expands To Double Its Width

Kreativ Expandable Drawer Organizer, $28, Amazon

Kreativ's expandable drawer organizer keeps even the most disastrous cutlery drawer clutter-free. Made of durable bamboo, it measures just under 18 inches long by 13 inches wide, making it the perfect fit for any standard drawer. With sliders that double its width, it has eight total compartments, as well as a removable knife block and divider. It's easy to clean with soap and water, and can also be used to organize office supplies or jewelry.

2. A Planner Designed To Boost Productivity

Panda Productivity Planner, $27, Amazon

Help your loved one accomplish their New Year's resolutions with the productivity planner that thousands of users are raving about. The undated journal is divided into monthly, weekly, and daily templates to keep track of goals with detailed schedules that increase motivation. With enough templates to cover nine months, it also features two ribbon bookmarks, premium-quality paper, and a sturdy elastic closing.

3. A Hand Steamer That Heats Up Water In Just 15 Seconds

Secura Instant-Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer, $30, Amazon

This handheld fabric steamer heats up in 15 seconds to remove wrinkles, refresh clothing, and sanitize germs in a hurry. The removable 8-ounce tank holds enough water for 15 minutes of continuous steam. Designed with a stainless steel faceplate that allows for a high output, it also comes with a detachable cleaning brush and flexible, rotating power cord.

4. A Transmitter That Lets You Stream Music And Take Calls In The Car

IMDEN Bluetooth FM Transmitter, $17, Amazon

This Bluetooth transmitter connects your phone to your car stereo so you can listen to music and — in sates where it is legal to do so — receive hands-free phone calls when you’re behind the wheel. All you do is plug it into a standard vehicle 12-volt outlet, pair it to your device, and switch the FM radio to the correct channel. It also has two USB charging ports, so you can still charge your phone (or two phones!) despite the main outlet being in use.

5. A Spill-Proof Tumbler That Comes With A No-Slip Handle

MdSiY Stainless Steel Tumbler, $18, Amazon

This stainless steel tumbler keeps coffee hot (for up to six hours) or water chilled (for up to 24 hours). It's non-corrosive and dishwasher-safe, and will last for years — even decades. Sold as a gift set, this 30-ounce travel mug comes with two spill-proof lids, a reusable stainless steel drinking straw, and micro cleaning brush. Also included is a removable non-slip handle designed for to provide a better grip, which reduces the chance of spills.

6. A Handheld Vacuum With A 16-Foot Power Cord

Dirt Devil Scorpion, $27, Amazon

The Dirt Devil Scorpion weighs under four pounds for a breezy clean even in hard-to-reach places. The integrated quick-flip crevice tool lets you clean tight spaces, like couch cushions or car seats, while the 16-foot power cord gives you the flexibility to move around the room without unplugging. Tiny but mighty with an extra-powerful motor, it's also bagless, so you can easily dump the dirt and go. With over 3,000 reviews, it's clear this vacuum not only gets the job done, but also does it extremely well.

7. Microfiber Sheets That Are Hypoallergenic And Resistant To Dust Mites

Italian Luxury 1900 Hotel Collection Bed Sheet Set, $32, Amazon

Once you try microfiber sheets, it may be hard to return to cotton — or even flannel. Ultra-soft, thanks to a double-brushed technique, they're resistant to fading, staining, shrinking, and even wrinkles, and as an added bonus, they're naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. Sold in a standard set with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, you can pick from 14 different colors.

8. A Hanging Toiletry Bag That's Also Waterproof

MLMSY Travel Toiletry Bag, $11, Amazon

Make packing easier for your favorite travel buddy with this hanging toiletry bag. Each organizer is separated into three large compartments and a smaller netted pocket. The cloth bag is specially tested with 60 seconds of continuous water exposure to ensure it remains dry inside, no matter the exterior conditions. Also available in blue and black, it expands and fits a ton of stuff — even full-sized bottles.

9. A Hypoallergenic Bamboo Cover That Keeps The Body Cool

Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Body Pillow, $56, Amazon

This body pillow is made from shredded memory foam that's designed to stay soft and fluffy for full orthopedic support. The hypoallergenic cover contours to your body, while the double-stitched interior ensures it never tears. The pillow's inner cover is micro-vented for the free flow of air, which keeps the body cool throughout the night. With almost five stars on Amazon, reviewers are raving that it gave them the "best night of sleep ever."

10. A Sanitizer And Deodorizer That Cleans With Light, Not Chemicals

GermGuardian UV-C Sanitizer and Deodorizer, $35, Amazon

This plug-in sanitizer and deodorizer uses UV-C light technology to sanitize germs, viruses, and spores. All you need is a standard outlet to immediately combat smells from pets, smoking, cooking, and more. Best of all, the sanitizer doesn’t have any filters that you need to replace, making it a low-maintenance alternative to traditional plug-in air fresheners.

11. A Series Of Motion Sensor Lights You Can Install Anywhere

AMIR Motion Sensor Light, $12 (3 Pack), Amazon

You can stick these motion sensor lights literally anywhere, and they’ll light up as you walk by. They’re perfect for lining your way to the bathroom at night, illuminating dark closets, or for creating a basement path. The lights are easy to install and adhere with magnets and 3M adhesive. Once you’re no longer in the lights’ motion sensor range, they turn off automatically after 15 seconds to save energy.

12. Bamboo Cotton Towels That Are Ultra Absorbent

Ariv Collection Premium Bamboo Bath Towel, $23, Amazon

Everyone loves the feel of a fresh, fluffy bath towel, which makes these bath towels the ultimate gift. Made from a high-quality blend of bamboo and cotton, these are naturally anti-bacterial, lightweight, and resistant to mildew and odors. The addition of bamboo fibers also makes them three to four times more absorbent than standard cotton variety. Available in eight colors, each bath set comes with four premium-sized bath towels.

13. An Adjustable Bakeware Rack For Organizing

YouCopia StoreMore Bakeware Rack, $15, Amazon

Save your friends from struggling through stacks of baking sheets with this adjustable bakeware rack. The rectangular base is ideal for pantries and lower cabinets, and the main base comes with non-slip feet and a natural curve that keeps round pans centered. Each rack comes with seven steel dividers that securely fit into the base, so they won't pop out or cause scratches, either.

14. A Dimmable Desk Lamp That Adjusts To Three Color Modes

Desk Lamp, $22, Amazon

Help your loved one create the perfect reading environment with this desk lamp. It comes with LED lights that offer eleven dimming levels in bright white, warm white, and natural light. The 360-degree flexible head gives the user complete control with a clamp that allows it to be easily transported from computer desk to bed frame. It's USB-powered and can be plugged into a laptop or used with the included AC adapter.

15. Silicone Splatter Screens That Keep Stovetops Clean

Silicone Splatter Screen, $18, Amazon

The worst part of cooking is the mess afterwards, but this silicone splatter screen will make it a bit smaller. It's heat-resistant to up to 450 degrees and fits pans up to 11 inches in diameter. Not only does it prevent oil splatters, but the screen also releases air and steam while cooking, and can even be used as a strainer for rinsing food. To top it off, it's non-stick, odor-absorbing, and stain proof.

16. USB Rechargeable Batteries That Are Environmentally Friendly

WOWOPP USB Rechargeable Batteries (pack of 20), $13, Amazon

A great environmental substitute for your standard AAs, these USB rechargeable batteries can be recharged over 500 times. Simply plug them into any USB port to charge for five hours, and it's like having a brand-new battery. Great for keyboards, remote controls, clocks, or even electric shavers, they're an easy and useful gift for anyone.

17. A Pen Light That’s Practically Indestructible

Streamlight LED Pen Light, $19, Amazon

Nearly 5,000 Amazon users have vouched for this 90-lumen LED pen light. It provides light for more than six hours and can be recharged up to 1,000 times, so you can basically rely on it forever. The sturdy pen light is made with anodized aluminum and is impact tested for up to one meter. It also has a non-slip, rubber grip, so you won’t drop it, and it's water-resistant.

18. A Bullet Journal That Has A Cult-Following ON Amazon

Leuchtturm1917 Dotted Journal, $20, Amazon

This hardcover notebook is the Rolls-Royce of notebooks. Every detail of this journal has been thought out, from the table of contents to the thread-bound, flat-lay binding to the bleed-proof paper. The pages are dotted and numbered, it has an expandable inner pocket, as well as eight perforated sheets, and it even includes stickers for labeling and archiving. It's available in more than 15 colors, and this one is 5.75 by 8.35 inches.

19. A Clothes Folder That Creates Uniform Drawers Of Laundry

Ohuhu Clothes Folder, $12, Amazon

For the friend who has everything but folding skills, the Ohuhu laundry folding bar is the easiest way to speed up and standardize the process. The durable, high-quality board uses three steps in just three seconds to perfectly fold trousers, shorts, sweaters, or shirts. Created with adjustable rings for fabrics with different thickness levels, it can easily be stored under the bed or tucked away in the closet when not in use.

20. A Bamboo Charging Station For Multiple Devices

Great Useful Stuff Multi-Device Charging Station Dock, $40, Amazon

Help your loved ones stop fighting over USBs with this multi-device charging station. The eco-friendly bamboo dock can hold one heavy laptop, a tablet, and three smartphones at once. Doubling as an organizer that stores cords and cables out of sight, this station is a great solution for families, offices, and conference rooms. This is also a great gift for your boss who has everything.

21. A Heated Throw Blanket That's Reversible

Sunbeam Reversible Heated Blanket, $60, Amazon

Keep your friends and family cozy with Sunbeam's heated blanket with three adjustable settings. It's divided into plush faux-mink and sherpa sides to match a wide range of decor. Available in a deep red, olive green, and toasty honey, this throw uses dual-sided thermal technology to consistently stay warm and auto-adjust the temperature throughout the night. An auto shut-off function promises safety, while a five-year warranty gives you a peace of mind.

22. A Memory Foam Pillow That Can Be Personalized

Coop Home Goods Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow, $60, Amazon

Give the troubled (or sweaty) sleeper in your life the best rest ever with this cooling memory foam pillow. It's machine-washable and can be customized by either adding or removing foam to create the perfect pillow for every sleep position. Each one is hypoallergenic and made with a bamboo-derived fabric that's designed to be breathable and not retain heat, keeping the body cool all night long. It's also super plush and comfortable.

23. A No-Sweat Tumbler With A Cult-Following

Yeti Rambler Tumbler with Lid, $35, Amazon

Yeti tumblers have a strong following of buyers who swear by its insulation to keep beverages ice cold or piping hot in a wide range of conditions. The stainless steel body maintains the temperature without sweating, and it's resistant to both punctures and rust. BPA-free and easy to clean in a dishwasher, this one holds 20 ounces, and you can choose from black and green.

24. An Ultra-Thin Credit Card Wallet That Attaches To Phones

CardNinja Ultra-Slim Credit Card Wallet, $8, Amazon

Friends don't let friends lose their credit cars — and this ultra-slim wallet guarantees that. Made from a durable elastic fabric, the CardNinja attaches to any smartphone with adhesive. Available in 10 colors and patterns, it can store crash and up to eight credit cards, as well as small items like ear buds. Just 2.5 millimeters thin, most people don't notice the added depth. It's a great stocking stuffer for the person who's always losing things.

25. Reusable Silicone Food Bags That Can Hold Liquid

Beehome Reusable Silicone Food Bags (pack of 4), $19, Amazon

Help your loved ones go green with these reusable silicone food bags that store both solids and liquids. The seal uses a leakproof vacuum and zip-lock to preserve food in the freezer, fridge, or microwave. Made without any chemicals or fillers, these bags are a safe and non-allergenic alternative to plastic. Easy to clean in the dishwasher, they can last up to 30 years.

26. A Sponge That Won't Scratch Dishes Or Start To Smell

Scratch Free Scrub Daddy, $15 (4 Pack), Amazon

The Scratch-Free Scrub Daddy is the perfect cleaning staple and affordable stocking stuffer. The patented smiley face design makes the scrubber easy to grip, while its pores automatically adjust to water temperature for the right scrubbing texture. Soft in warm water and hard in cold, it's safe to use on wood, plastic, copper, cast iron, glass, and more. It's strong enough to resist odors up to two months old and can also be thrown into the dishwasher for a quick refresh.

27. A Car Air Purifier That Uses Ionic Technology To Clean The Air

FriEQ Car Air Purifier, $20, Amazon

FriEQ's car air purifier plugs into cars' 12v outlets and releases 4.8 million negative ions into the air to destroy odor-causing particles. Unlike perfumes which mask odors, this air purifier dispels scents like smoke and stale odors while neutralizing bacteria and viruses. It's a great gift for smokers or people with allergies.

28. A Handheld Sealer That Uses Heat To Close Plastic Food Bags

Smart Plastic Bag Heat Sealer, $13 (2 Pack), Amazon

Put an end to stale potato chips with this handheld sealer that uses heat to safely close plastic food bags. Its mini size makes it the perfect stocking stuffer. Just press the seal over two ends of a bag for an odorless, non-toxic, and durable seal that's easy to reopen. And, you won't have to worry about anyone losing it — it has a hook design on the back so you can hang it anywhere when not in use.

29. Organic Wool Balls That Soften Clothes Without Chemicals

Yazer Organic Dry Wool Balls (pack of 10), $17, Amazon

These 100-percent organic wool balls naturally eliminate static from clothing in the dryer, eliminating the need for fabric softener or dryer sheets. Completely unscented, they're a great gift for new moms with infants or anyone suffering from allergies. Plus, adding them to wet laundry dries it 45 percent faster, thanks to wool's natural absorbent properties. Best of all, they're reusable, making them an easy way to save money and reduce waste.

