If you and your partner like to help each other reach goals and grow as people, you're definitely doing something right. It's great to offer support and encouragement, and to find ways to nudge each other out of your comfort zones. But for some zodiac duos, they may find they bring out the worst in each other, instead.

In a relationship like this, help and encouragement may not come easily. You may find yourselves clashing, possibly to the point where everything feels like an argument. Or you might focus on each other's flaws, and bring them up in conversations. Or even turn against each other, instead of acting as a team.

While there could be any number of reasons why you have issues like these, your signs could play a role. For instance, "a good rule of thumb is that if signs share the same element (water, fire, earth, or air), there is a common understanding and flow between the two of them," Haley Comet, the astrologer behind Haley Comet Astrology, tells Bustle. But if your signs aren't a good match in this way, things could get tricky.

Read on below for the zodiac couples who may have a hard time bringing out the best in each other, as well as how they may be able to make a change.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) & Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Shutterstock "Both Taurus and Aquarius will not budge whatsoever," Comet says. So you can imagine what a disagreement might be like between them, where nothing gets accomplished, comprises are never reached — and everyone feels frustrated as a result. "They are both extremely stubborn," Comet says. "Both are strongly set in their ways and may clash in trying to find a compromise. Since Taurus rules the sensual, physical world, they are mostly consumed with their personal reality, whereas Aquarius is the sign of the humanitarian and the innovator. Aquarius will get annoyed by Taurus' lack of seeing the big picture." Due to these differences, they may feel like they don't ever understand where the other is coming from. But if they both recognize that difference, and learn to appreciate what the other brings to the table — like Taurus' practicality, or Aquarius' imagination — they can be a pretty unstoppable combination.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Shutterstock For a Gemini and Scorpio couple, "the struggle here is that Gemini is a sign that is meant to be very curious and very open," Comet says, "whereas Scorpio's archetype is meant to go to the heart and soul of the issue." So they can clash, and feel frustrated, simply because they aren't getting what they need out of their interactions. "Gemini will get annoyed by Scorpio's constant psychoanalysis and need to make everything intense," Comet says. "Scorpio will find Gemini as too surface-level and superficial." And if they're both in a bad mood, they might even say these things out loud, only for a bitter argument will ensue. For this couple, it may help to remember what brought them together in the first place, which may have even been an interest in these differences. But if that doesn't work, they can also learn to compromise, so neither of them is ever taking over the conversation.