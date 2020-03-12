3 Sentimental Zodiac Signs Who Will Try To Win You Back After You Break Up

If you just had the painful realization that you're still in love with your ex, you have two choices. You can keep creeping on their social media and manifesting a reunion, or take action and go after them yourself. If you're one of the three action-oriented sentimental zodiac signs who will to try to win their partner back after a breakup, you may be following in the footsteps of Peter Weber, aka Pilot Pete. Weber chose the latter option in the season 24 Bachelor finale when he pursued contestant Madison Prewett after she left the show. And while fighting for someone who has asked for space can be disrespectful of their boundaries, Weber and Prewett's connection demonstrates that some relationships are hard to leave in the past (few episodes).

For Aries, Cancer, and Libra, waiting around for the universe to make things happen is not in the cards. These signs will be DMing their exes on Instagram, telling them just how great they look now, and asking if they' like to catch up over drinks (à la Miranda and Skipper).

Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to pursue you after you break up because they don't need fate — or even Chris Harrison — to make things happen for them.

ABC

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries' typical post-breakup attitude is "thank u, next." They're known for getting over breakups quickly because they always have their eye on the future, and are looking forward to the next best thing. If they ever feel like a partner weighs them down, they'll have no problem leaving them behind. However, it's their passion and determination towards reaching their goals that'll make them most likely to pursue an ex after a breakup. Unlike other signs which may pine after an ex and wait for the day they come back around, Aries is action-oriented. If they have it in their mind that they want to win back an ex, then they will.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is a very sentimental sign. This crab is easily stay hung up on their exes for a good while. Because of their sensitive nature, they're very particular about who they allow into their life. So, when they finally find someone who they can trust and be vulnerable with, they'll hold on to them tightly. Cancers are very protective over what's theirs and will do whatever it takes to keep what they feel belongs to them. If they do break up, they might shut down for a bit. But after some time, they will try to win back their ex with the mindset of bringing them back home.